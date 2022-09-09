Read full article on original website
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct," ethics board says
A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct" when she intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing and seal records, according to newly released documents
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state's Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen as eyeing a 2024 White House bid,...
Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot
A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor
Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
A ‘Speaker McCarthy’ may be the only way to stop unconstitutional student loan bailout
Political officials from both sides of the aisle have objected to President Biden’s unconstitutional $400 billion student loan “forgiveness,” but many have questioned who has the legal standing to block this action. The answer is Congress. By using the Boehner Doctrine, the House can establish legal standing...
Federal judge blocks Arizona law restricting filming of police
A federal judge blocked an Arizona law on Friday that was set to ban the recording of police within 8 feet of a “law enforcement activity.”. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi granted a preliminary injunction requested by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona and multiple media outlets, which argued that the law violates the First Amendment rights of journalists and the public.
POLITICO
Pipeline fight heads to Washington
Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) Congress is about to hear from hundreds of angry anti-pipeline activists. They are en route from across the country, with some coming from as far away as Alaska, to urge lawmakers on Thursday to nix the controversial Mountain Valley pipeline — and scrub it from a side deal Democratic lawmakers made to advance President Joe Biden's climate law.
MSNBC
It's time for law enforcement to wash off the stink of Oath Keepers
According to The Associated Press, the names of hundreds of law enforcement officers, military troops and elected officials were among the names of 38,000 Oath Keepers on a leaked membership list analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. Oath Keepers is a domestic extremist group closely associated with the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Nine of its members, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, have been charged with seditious conspiracy, one of the most serious crimes in federal law.
Oath Keepers members list has law enforcement, politicians, military: report
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists and identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement agencies - including as police chiefs and sheriffs - and more than 100 people who are currently members of the...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word "squaw" include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi'I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.Nammi'I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means "Young Sister Creek." The tribes...
Top candidates for Minnesota governor disagree on the future of immigrants in Minnesota.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said in a July radio interview that resettling immigrants without sufficient resources would be “undercutting so much of Minnesota’s fabric of life.” The post Top candidates for Minnesota governor disagree on the future of immigrants in Minnesota. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Nearly 100 members of Congress trade in companies influenced by their committees
A total of 97 congressmen and women were found to have trades in companies influenced by their committees, according to a new report.
Senate Republicans want Congress to step in and prevent a nationwide rail strike that could hammer the economy
The US Chamber of Commerce estimates that a shutdown of the nation's railroads would cost $2 billion a day.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to the border crisis, Washington, DC
Politicians in Washington, D.C., are experiencing a sudden rash of xenophobia. Incensed by the arrival of hundreds of illegal immigrants, they are now complaining that the governors of Texas and Arizona, who offered those immigrants a free ride to Washington, have turned their cities into border towns. Welcome to the...
New Mexico county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder removed from elected office for role in US Capitol riot
A New Mexico judge on Tuesday removed January 6 rioter and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from his elected position as a county commissioner for his role in the US Capitol attack.
Kansas Sen. Moran encourages resolution to rail dispute [VIDEO]
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) spoke yesterday on the Senate floor to encourage a resolution to the railway labor-management dispute and to highlight the negative impact a rail shutdown would have on Kansas and the world.
Phys.org
Americans' civics knowledge drops on First Amendment and branches of government
After two years of considerable improvement, Americans' knowledge of some basic facts about their government has fallen to earlier levels, with less than half of those surveyed able to name the three branches of government for the 2022 Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey. The Annenberg Public Policy Center's annual, nationally...
Cruz to introduce bill adding safety improvements, mental health professionals at schools
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz says his proposed bill would spend billions of dollars to make schools safer in Texas and across the country.In an interview with CBS 11 on Tuesday, Senator Cruz said, "I think this is a priority and I think we need to invest to keep our kids safe."Under the Securing Our Schools Act of 2022, Cruz seeks $15 billion to double the number of school resource officers, $10 billion to hire 15,000 mental health professionals for middle and high schools and $2.56 billion for physical security improvements on school campuses.The legislation comes nearly...
