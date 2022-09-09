Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Middle school volleyball 9-13-22
HURON - The Huron Tigers eighth-graders won two and dropped one in the James Valley Christian tournament on Saturday. The Tigers swept the host JVC Lady Vikings 25-16 and 25-12 and defeated Wessington Springs 25-11 and 25-20. Highmore-Harrold beat the Tigers in three sets 27-25, 6-25, and 15-11. Combined on...
Plainsman
Eighth-graders split pair against Mitchell
HURON — Huron’s eighth-grade football team finished with a split in two games against Mitchell on Monday. The Tigers escaped with a 14-12 win in the A-game. Anderson Porisch scored on a 3-yard run and connected with Jeremy Hofer on a 27-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers (1-1). He also connected with Chase Schuchhardt for the conversion after the first touchdown.
