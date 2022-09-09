HURON — Huron’s eighth-grade football team finished with a split in two games against Mitchell on Monday. The Tigers escaped with a 14-12 win in the A-game. Anderson Porisch scored on a 3-yard run and connected with Jeremy Hofer on a 27-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers (1-1). He also connected with Chase Schuchhardt for the conversion after the first touchdown.

