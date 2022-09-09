Read full article on original website
Patient-Doctor Disagreements More Likely in Overweight Patients
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Overweight patients are more likely to disagree with their physicians than patients of normal weight, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in Family Practice. Laëtitia Gimenez, from the University Toulouse III Paul Sabatier University in France, and colleagues analyzed whether patient-general...
Preinfection Psychological Distress May Up Risk for Long COVID
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Preinfection psychological distress may be a risk factor for long COVID, according to a study published online Sept. 7 in JAMA Psychiatry. Siwen Wang, M.D., from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Medicine in Boston, and colleagues used data (April 2020 to...
Health Highlights: Sept. 12, 2022
Research reveals cause of 'freezing gait' in Parkinson's patients. It's a common, disabling symptom of the disease, but researchers say they've pinpointed an area of the brain that could be responsible -- and that might lead to prevention or treatment. Blood test shows promise for catching cancers early in healthy...
Billings Clinic Bozeman now seeing patients
BOZEMAN, MONT. - The first phase of the new medical campus will begin seeing patients today, marking the beginning of their efforts to meet the growing medical needs of the Gallatin Valley. With the rapidly growing population of the area doctors offices have become crowded and wait times have risen,...
