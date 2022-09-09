Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Middle school volleyball 9-14-22
HURON — The Huron eighth-grade volleyball team improved to 4-1 win a win against Aberdeen Central on Monday. The Tigers won the match with set scores of 25-12 and 25-19. Kya Tschetter had four kills on 9 of 9 attacks to lead Huron, while Camdyn Fuchs was 7 of 9 hitting with three kills and Jaelee Olsen had a pair of kills on 3 of 5 spiking.
Plainsman
Huron soccer defeats Bucks
YANKTON – The Huron Tigers boys’ soccer team was able to remain undefeated against the defending state champion Yankton Bucks with a 3-2 victory in Yankton Tuesday. Coach Leah Branaugh was impressed by her team’s effort. “A very intense game down in Yankton,” Branaugh noted. “The boys...
Plainsman
Clark/Willow Lake girls win title in Webster
WEBSTER — With four of the top 16 runners in the field, Clark/Willow Lake won the girls’ title during the Webster Area Cross Country Invite on Monday at Webster Golf Course. The Cyclones finished with 24 points to edge Frederick Area by three for the top spot. James...
Plainsman
Area volleyball 9-13-22
GETTYSBURG – The Miller Rustlers ran their season record to 5-1 with a sweep over Potter County in Gettysburg on Saturday. Set scores for Miller were 25-19, 25-15, and 25-13. Ally Mullaney led the attack for Miller with nine kills on 15 of 18 hitting. Jaden Werdel added seven...
Plainsman
Eighth-graders split pair against Mitchell
HURON — Huron’s eighth-grade football team finished with a split in two games against Mitchell on Monday. The Tigers escaped with a 14-12 win in the A-game. Anderson Porisch scored on a 3-yard run and connected with Jeremy Hofer on a 27-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers (1-1). He also connected with Chase Schuchhardt for the conversion after the first touchdown.
Plainsman
Georgia Beckwith, 86, of Huron
HURON — Georgia Beckwith, 86, of Huron, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Georgia Ann Elizabeth was born on Feb. 6, 1936, at Pierce, Neb., to George and Anna Herbolsheimer. The family moved to a farm near Osmond, Neb., in 1945. She graduated from Osmond Public School in 1953, and then attended Wayne State College summer sessions and study centers to earn her elementary teaching certificate. She then taught in a one room country school for three years.
Plainsman
Wolsey-Wessington wins own invitational
WOLSEY - The Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds won their own invitational on Saturday in Wolsey. The Lady Warbirds defeated Sunshine Bible Academy, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, and Leola/Frederick, and then swept Sioux Falls Lutheran 25-14 and 25-15 in the championship. The Lady ‘Birds finish the day with a 7-2 record and will travel to Aberdeen Christian Thursday.
Plainsman
Brookings spoils home debut for Tigers
HURON - The Huron Tigers scored first in their home opener, but it was the only scoring that the Tigers would do in a 24-2 loss to the Brookings Bobcats Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The Bobcats had a penalty on the opening kick return then struggled to gain any forward...
Plainsman
Huron boys cruise past Mitchell
HURON - The Huron Tigers boys’ soccer team remained undefeated with an 8-2 victory over the Mitchell Kernels Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Moo Gay kicked off the scoring for Huron right away with an unassisted goal in the second minute. Gay assisted Sha Sher on a goal eight minutes later to give Huron a quick 2-0 lead.
Plainsman
David Muscsik, 49, of Huron
HURON — David Muscsik, 49, of Huron, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home in Huron. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Plainsman
Clifford William Soderquist, 90, of Redfield
REDFIELD — Clifford William Soderquist, 90, of Redfield, formerly of Wahkon, Ogilvie, and Dalbo, Minn., passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at Avantara Redfield. Funeral services will be held at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo, Minn., the date yet to be determined. Clifford’s family has entrusted arrangements to Hyke...
Plainsman
National Assisted Living Week
To kick off National Assisted Living Week, Stoneybrook Suites celebrated Monday with Scotty D’s food truck and SDSU Ice cream truck at their parking lot. Visitors and residents came and enjoyed a free dish of ice cream courtesy of Stoneybrook Suites.
Plainsman
2022 TAP activities begin
The first week of TAP (Tiger Afterschool Program) was off to a fun and exciting start as the Madison Elementary students enjoyed the Huron High School Cheer & Dance Team, under the direction of Coach Megan Smith, perform their routine. They also challenged the students to a round of dodge ball. Great things happen after school!
Plainsman
Out of the Darkness 2022
More than 75 walkers participated in the Out of the Darkness Walk Saturday morning to promote suicide awareness and prevention. They joined more than 250,000 walkers nationwide who participated in suicide prevention walks Saturday. Money was raised to help with surviving families of suicide. Angie Drake of the American Foundation...
