HURON — Georgia Beckwith, 86, of Huron, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Georgia Ann Elizabeth was born on Feb. 6, 1936, at Pierce, Neb., to George and Anna Herbolsheimer. The family moved to a farm near Osmond, Neb., in 1945. She graduated from Osmond Public School in 1953, and then attended Wayne State College summer sessions and study centers to earn her elementary teaching certificate. She then taught in a one room country school for three years.

