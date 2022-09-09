Read full article on original website
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, physicians receive awards
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Harrison County physicians have received recognition for their work with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine students. Zachary Henry, D.O., received the 2022 Outstanding Primary Care Preceptor Award for the Central East Region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus. Henry is a family medicine physician at United Physicians Care Salem Family Healthcare in Salem.
WVNews
Local photographers honored to be part of special exhibit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — When it comes to beauty, very few states can compete with West Virginia. When it comes to capturing that beauty, local photographers Val Carnell and Martin Unrue are considered to be two of the finest. The respect that Carnell and Unrue have in the...
WVNews
Lewis County's Bush delivers hit for Play of the Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Bush made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in Lewis County’s 47-7 win over Elkins. Bush scored the opening touchdown on the ground in the Route 33 rivalry game, but what he did on defense earned him the third WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers, for the 2022-23 season.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, Pepperoni Roll 5K to be held Sept. 24
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori School located in Glen Elk, will host its Third Annual Pepperoni Roll 5K at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. The race begins and ends at 444 W. Pike St. near The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Surrounding streets will be closed at 8:30 a.m. with vendors and registration located in the Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot across the street.
WVNews
Bridgeport's Rohrig, RCB's Childers named Athlete of the Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers are the latest to receive the Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig rushed 14 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the Bridgeport football team’s 49-21 victory over John Marshall...
WVNews
FBI Jerry Dove Memorial 5K set for Sept. 24 at FBI CJIS in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run to honor the memory of a West Virginia FBI special agent killed in the line of duty in 1986 will be held Sept. 24 at the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council enacts ordinances following final readings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council members approved the final readings of a trio of ordinances during their regular council meeting Monday evening. The first ordinance under unfinished business amends the current article of code to allow for the hiring of future fire chiefs and assistant fire chiefs.
WVNews
Demons do well in Chick Fil-A Invitational
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Middle School Demons cross country team embarked on a journey to Mineral Wells on Saturday, Sept. 10. They took part in the Chick-fil-A Invitational. On the boys’ side there were around 200 runners. The Demons came in seventh overall out of...
WVNews
Ravenswood to host the Vietnam Veterans Tribute Wall
RAVENWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A solemn procession will be arriving in Ravenswood the evening of Sept. 13. As the Patriot Guard Riders come to rest near city hall, they will bring with them a tribute to soldiers who have often been forgotten or not honored for their service and sacrifice.
WVNews
WVU Medicine
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the addition of a $400,000 pulmonary and sleep disorder clinic this week, WVU Medicine's Fairmont Medical Center is gradually opening more and more specialty care units for the Marion County community, with more amenities on the way. The new clinic opened Monday morning...
WVNews
Gerald Kochka
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A convicted felon accused in the shooting death of a 46-year-old …
WVNews
Notre Dame, South Harrison volleyball drop matches
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clay-Battelle Cee Bees defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on senior night at Angelo Basile Court, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11. Zyla Lanham led ND with 29 kills, 12 assists and nine digs, while Austyn Paugh added 12 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
WVNews
Southern volleyball dominates Miller in 3-0 sweep
RACINE, Ohio (WV News) - The Southern Lady Tornadoes volleyball team improved to 8-2 on the 2022 season on Monday night as they rolled past the visiting Miller Lady Falcons, sweeping them in three sets. Southern jumped out to a 9-2 lead to start the first set, forcing a Miller...
WVNews
CAMC receives funds to battle substance use disorders
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — CAMC will receive $100,000 from the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health to support the expansion of the CAMC Renewal Center for Addiction Recovery and Infectious Disease program with a comprehensive primary and infection disease care clinic. Additionally, it will support expansion of the CAMC Family Resource Center to include services for children affected by substance use disorders (SUD).
WVNews
Ripley volleyball moves to 10-0 in 2022
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Two more wins. Add to the others Ripley has won so far this season and it has Lady Viking volleyball at a perfect 10-0.
WVNews
BHE Renewables investing $500 million in renewable-powered industrial site in Jackson County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, will invest more than $500 million in a new "renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site" in Jackson County. BHE Renewables announced plans Tuesday to purchase a 2,000 acre site from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to "bring...
WVNews
Ripley girls' soccer meets Marietta, Nitro, Hurricane and PHS
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – Ripley lost a couple of tough shutouts recently against Marietta and Hurricane. Marietta earned a 2-0 win over the Lady Vikings and fell to Hurricane, 4-0.
WVNews
Liberty earns first point of season with 2-2 tie against Preston
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An open game with plenty of opportunities both ways resulted in a 2-2 draw between the Liberty Mountaineers and Preston Knights at the muddy Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex on Monday. “It looked better today. The first five games we had this year, the opponents made...
WVNews
Vikings earn first victory of season against Lincoln County
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Passing the test. Ripley did just that on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
WVNews
Taylor, West Virginia, County grand jury indicts felon on murder charge
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A convicted felon accused in the shooting death of a 46-year-old Thornton man was indicted Monday by Taylor grand jurors, according to Prosecutor John Bord. Burel Dale Mingus, 49, of Thornton, was indicted on a murder charge in the Aug. 11 homicide of Jonathan...
