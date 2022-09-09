Those who haven’t yet tried Richmond MOVES can get their first 10 rides free until Sept. 30, according to the Richmond City Manager’s Office. Richmond MOVES is described as a low-cost Uber that provides participants with safe, convenient transportation in Richmond, including the Richmond and El Cerrito BART stations, the ferry, parks and more. It’s like a shared shuttle that comes when and where you want and is booked from your phone. You’ll get picked up in minutes, and access local transit without needing a car.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO