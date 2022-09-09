ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

The Richmond Standard

First 10 Richmond MOVES rides free until Sept. 30

Those who haven’t yet tried Richmond MOVES can get their first 10 rides free until Sept. 30, according to the Richmond City Manager’s Office. Richmond MOVES is described as a low-cost Uber that provides participants with safe, convenient transportation in Richmond, including the Richmond and El Cerrito BART stations, the ferry, parks and more. It’s like a shared shuttle that comes when and where you want and is booked from your phone. You’ll get picked up in minutes, and access local transit without needing a car.
RICHMOND, CA
PLANetizen

New Downtown Master Plan for Danville, California

Jeanita Lyman reports on a new master plan for Danville, just prior to a vote by the Danville City Council to approve the plan. The article cites Jill Bergman, Danville's business and economic development director, to describe the plan as a response to the economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
DANVILLE, CA
SFStation.com

Erie Bazaar ~ Free Community Flea Market

Please join us at Public Works for an afternoon of one-of-a-kind art, shopping, food, drinks, music, & friends. Erie Bazaar is a free monthly public pop-up marketplace event that showcases Bay Area creators, creatives, artists, and musicians. We'll be putting the spotlight on those that help make this city so special and continuing our pursuit to support the arts. The event will feature local vendors outside on the patio and inside the main room, and we will be serving up drinks and our resident DJs will be playing some tunes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

Get help with mental health issues

Navigating during this time of uncertainty can be stressful and upsetting to many. Whether you are dealing with anxiety, depression or are experiencing a crisis we have resources that can help. See below for more information that can help you find an ally and get help.
CALIFORNIA STATE
palyvoice.com

Companies present exciting opportunities at job fair

From flipping sizzling burgers to refereeing for intramural sports, students have a wide variety of job opportunities, some of which were presented at the in-person job fair during lunch on Friday at Palo Alto High School. The job fair, organized by the Palo Alto Unified School District Curriculum and Career...
JOBS
The Richmond Standard

Richmond community BBQ, memorial run to honor first responders on 9/11

A community BBQ in Richmond this Sunday will honor local first responders and commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11. The Contra Costa Coalition on Health and Wellness and The RichMinds Network, in conjunction with the Richmond fire and police departments, will host the annual event at the Richmond Fire Department Training Tower at South 33rd and Cutting Blvd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
RICHMOND, CA
Daily Californian

From straight D's to straight A's: my journey to UC Berkeley

My educational path was never easy. A heaviness, something I could never fully describe, plagued my high school years. I didn’t know what achievement and pride felt like, so I’d never pursued them. There was just too much material, and the overstimulation constantly shut down my mind. I found myself in a never-ending hole of unfinished and seemingly unattainable schoolwork. I felt close to drowning.
BERKELEY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Informative signage coming soon to new 'Ookwe Park

A new Marina Bay park that honors the land’s Native American roots will soon get important signage that will help tell that history. In April last year, the small park at South 27th St. and Pierson Ave., near to the Officer Bradley Moody Memorial Underpass, was named Ookwe Park. During an excavation of the underpass in 2015, Ohlone shellmounds were discovered at the site. The shellmounds are considered by the Native American people to be living cemeteries and sacred players of prayer, veneration and connection with their ancestors.
RICHMOND, CA
news24-680.com

Second Time No Charm For El Charro 1947 – Walnut Creek Location Announces Closure

We had to remind ourselves when El Charro broke the hearts of hundreds of Mexican food fans and closed its Lafayette location due to financial problems caused by the pandemic. It was late 2020 and, despite the understandable wail of long-time customers denied access to their favorite blue cheese butter, endless chips and Birthday Burritos, hope was restored in December of the following year when the restaurant opened in Walnut Creek under new ownership and in the location formerly occupied by Maria Maria at 1470 N. Broadway.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Police seize over 10,000 cannabis plants, firearms

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Cannabis Control and Antioch police seized over 10,000 unlicensed indoor cannabis plants with an estimated value of $7.3 million, according to a press release. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Antioch Code Enforcement assisted. All told, approximately 10,451 plants were found, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shortage of Shopping Carts at San Francisco Safeway

Shoppers at a Safeway in San Francisco have been dealing with an inconvenient issue: there are hardly any shopping carts at the supermarket. On Monday, NBC Bay Area counted about five or six shopping markets in the Safeway at Taraval Street and 17th Avenue. "I always park on the roof,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
