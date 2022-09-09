Read full article on original website
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
San Francisco Parking Spot On Sale For $90,000Cadrene HeslopSan Francisco, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
League of Women Voters invites community to Annual Luncheon and Meeting
The League of Women Voters West Contra Costa County (LWV) will host its “Annual Luncheon and Meeting” Sat., Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fern Cottage, Kennedy Grove Recreation Area, 6530 San Pablo Dam Rd. in El Sobrante. Tickets are $45 and sponsorships are also available.
First 10 Richmond MOVES rides free until Sept. 30
Those who haven’t yet tried Richmond MOVES can get their first 10 rides free until Sept. 30, according to the Richmond City Manager’s Office. Richmond MOVES is described as a low-cost Uber that provides participants with safe, convenient transportation in Richmond, including the Richmond and El Cerrito BART stations, the ferry, parks and more. It’s like a shared shuttle that comes when and where you want and is booked from your phone. You’ll get picked up in minutes, and access local transit without needing a car.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Rescinds COVID Vaccine Mandate for Workers in High-Risk Settings
Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and prisons will no longer be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the county's health officer on Monday rescinded a health order mandating that they do so. The rollback comes as the new omicron booster shots...
Cafe 382 Renames Itself ‘Brothers Cafe’ and Plans to Expand
Brothers Cafe looks to open in San Mateo and Millbrae.
PLANetizen
New Downtown Master Plan for Danville, California
Jeanita Lyman reports on a new master plan for Danville, just prior to a vote by the Danville City Council to approve the plan. The article cites Jill Bergman, Danville's business and economic development director, to describe the plan as a response to the economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
SFStation.com
Erie Bazaar ~ Free Community Flea Market
Please join us at Public Works for an afternoon of one-of-a-kind art, shopping, food, drinks, music, & friends. Erie Bazaar is a free monthly public pop-up marketplace event that showcases Bay Area creators, creatives, artists, and musicians. We'll be putting the spotlight on those that help make this city so special and continuing our pursuit to support the arts. The event will feature local vendors outside on the patio and inside the main room, and we will be serving up drinks and our resident DJs will be playing some tunes.
Get help with mental health issues
Navigating during this time of uncertainty can be stressful and upsetting to many. Whether you are dealing with anxiety, depression or are experiencing a crisis we have resources that can help. See below for more information that can help you find an ally and get help.
palyvoice.com
Companies present exciting opportunities at job fair
From flipping sizzling burgers to refereeing for intramural sports, students have a wide variety of job opportunities, some of which were presented at the in-person job fair during lunch on Friday at Palo Alto High School. The job fair, organized by the Palo Alto Unified School District Curriculum and Career...
The Practice Space to have open house for new Richmond office
The Practice Space, the local nonprofit that helps youth and adults express themselves clearly, engagingly and authentically, is inviting the community to an Open House for its new office in Downtown Richmond. Families, community members and local organizations are invited to stop by and tour the new digs at 317...
Richmond community BBQ, memorial run to honor first responders on 9/11
A community BBQ in Richmond this Sunday will honor local first responders and commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11. The Contra Costa Coalition on Health and Wellness and The RichMinds Network, in conjunction with the Richmond fire and police departments, will host the annual event at the Richmond Fire Department Training Tower at South 33rd and Cutting Blvd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
48hills.org
Mayor Breed suddenly loves transit. Plus: a creeping toxic nightmare in Hunters Point…
Public transit has never been a top priority for Mayor London Breed. She was slow, even resistant, to restoring Muni service after the pandemic. But all of a sudden over the past week or so, transit has been all over her Twitter feed:. What a remarkable coincidence: Lat week, Sup....
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County will begin offering the omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster vaccines Friday at its vaccination clinics, county health officials said Thursday. Federal regulators approved the boosters manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and...
Daily Californian
From straight D’s to straight A’s: my journey to UC Berkeley
My educational path was never easy. A heaviness, something I could never fully describe, plagued my high school years. I didn’t know what achievement and pride felt like, so I’d never pursued them. There was just too much material, and the overstimulation constantly shut down my mind. I found myself in a never-ending hole of unfinished and seemingly unattainable schoolwork. I felt close to drowning.
Informative signage coming soon to new ‘Ookwe Park
A new Marina Bay park that honors the land’s Native American roots will soon get important signage that will help tell that history. In April last year, the small park at South 27th St. and Pierson Ave., near to the Officer Bradley Moody Memorial Underpass, was named Ookwe Park. During an excavation of the underpass in 2015, Ohlone shellmounds were discovered at the site. The shellmounds are considered by the Native American people to be living cemeteries and sacred players of prayer, veneration and connection with their ancestors.
Tiny homes offering possible solution to homelessness, climate change
They may be tiny in size, but these homes are offering up some pretty big solutions. Here's a look at Tinyfest happening this weekend at the Alameda County Fairgrounds:
news24-680.com
Second Time No Charm For El Charro 1947 – Walnut Creek Location Announces Closure
We had to remind ourselves when El Charro broke the hearts of hundreds of Mexican food fans and closed its Lafayette location due to financial problems caused by the pandemic. It was late 2020 and, despite the understandable wail of long-time customers denied access to their favorite blue cheese butter, endless chips and Birthday Burritos, hope was restored in December of the following year when the restaurant opened in Walnut Creek under new ownership and in the location formerly occupied by Maria Maria at 1470 N. Broadway.
Police seize over 10,000 cannabis plants, firearms
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Cannabis Control and Antioch police seized over 10,000 unlicensed indoor cannabis plants with an estimated value of $7.3 million, according to a press release. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Antioch Code Enforcement assisted. All told, approximately 10,451 plants were found, […]
Bay Area widower of 9/11 Flight 93 passenger reveals difficult healing process in new book
Grandcolas hopes his book, which details his difficult journey, will help others deal with a sudden loss, such as those who have lost a loved one to COVID. He hopes it will also help others to deal with a generation lost because of an unexpected death.
indybay.org
WW CNA Kaiser Nurses/Patients In Danger. PG&E Newsom Leg Corruption & UPS Oven In Trucks
WorkWeek covers the protest rally of NNU CNA nurses who were protesting at the San Francisco Kaiser on September 1st. Their contract has expired and they charged that the health and safety of their patients and themselves are in jeopardy. Next we cover a protest at the office of Democratic...
NBC Bay Area
Shortage of Shopping Carts at San Francisco Safeway
Shoppers at a Safeway in San Francisco have been dealing with an inconvenient issue: there are hardly any shopping carts at the supermarket. On Monday, NBC Bay Area counted about five or six shopping markets in the Safeway at Taraval Street and 17th Avenue. "I always park on the roof,...
