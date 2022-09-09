Sponsor spotlight: Financial planning business in Edmonds expanding with a focus on technology and operations.

Read full article on original website
Edmonds School Board Sept. 13 to issue oath of office to student advisors, review CTE work plan
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 13, is set to issue an oath of office to the school year’s student advisors to the board. The student advisors for the new school year are: Nakayea Stewart, Edmonds...
Leadership Snohomish County to celebrate awards to county leaders, organizations
Leadership Snohomish County is holding its seventh Annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m., at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Leadership Day is a celebration of leadership within Snohomish County. At this breakfast event, the organization will present three awards: The Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, Leadership Snohomish County’s Community Partner Award and its Distinguished Alumni Award.
Hazel Miller Foundation announces summer 2022 grant awards
The Hazel Miller Foudation during its summer 2022 grant cycle is supporting 11 organizations thataddress wide range of community needs including diversity, poverty alleviation, civic and community services, youth and education, and the environment. Among them are Hand in Hand, which supports kids experiencing houselessness; Camp Korey, delivering a safe...
Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study meeting agenda for Sept. 15
The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a work/study session this Thursday, Sept. 15, with the following items on the agenda:. – Proclamation for Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23) – Review of Snohomish County PUD Main Street Revitalization Phase II Design Interlocal Agreement (tentative) – Review of 2022 second quarter police...
Local woman organizes Sept. 18 concert to benefit those in need of a helping hand
There was a fire — an arson that burned her rented house down– and just like that, Kristina Morris and her son found themselves homeless. “It’s often thought that a homeless person is unemployed, but in truth, many, like me, are employed,” said Morris. “But once a person becomes homeless, it’s not as easy to pull yourself out of those circumstances as one may think, including me.”
High school sports roundup for Sept. 9-10, 2022
Logan Tews scored a touchdown and junior running back Zaveon Jones added 140 rushing yards for the Hawks,who lost for the first time this season. Mason Orgill scored three touchdowns for the victorious Panthers. Records (league and overall): Snohomish (1-0, 1-1); Mountlake Terrace (0-1, 1-1) Mountlake Terrace next game: vs...
