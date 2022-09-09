Read full article on original website
Linda Cowser Stinson
Linda Cowser Stinson, 82, of Mount Vernon, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday September 7, 2022. A graveside memorial service/visitation will be held at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. with all invited. Linda was born August 18, 1940 to B.E. “Stacker”...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News — Sept. 12, 2022
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 12, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Register Now for Free Mammogram. If you...
Farmer’s Market at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances will be promoting the Sulphur Springs cafeteria this Wednesday. The new chef at the CHRISTUS cafeteria is working to incorporate Texas grown produce into the menus. You can join CHRISTUS Wednesday morning at their Farmer’s Market featuring the same Texas vendors the cafe uses. Texas grown...
Stephen E. Nelson
A memorial service for Stephen E. Nelson, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship with Bro. Wilton McMorris and Bro. Larry Jordan officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to service time. Honorary pallbearers will be his many nephews.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Terry Gene Vance
Terry Vance, age 68 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on September 5, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler. Terry was born on November 23, 1953 in Kenent, MO to Perry Stevens and Virginia Faye (Helms) Vance. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Terry later worked in construction. He loved fishing, being outdoors and cooking.
Dike Resident Submits Attorney’s Response To Judge’s Letter Regarding Incorporation Petition
Dike resident Kirk Reams Monday morning submitted to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom during the public forum portion of the regular Hopkins County Commissioners Court meeting an attorney’s response letter in response to the judge’s letter regarding the incorporation petition submitted to him at a previous meeting. Michele Barnes, another Dike resident, also during public forum at the Sept. 12, 2022, Commissioners Court meeting addressed statements made during the prior court session regarding the community’s outreach efforts regarding the proposed incorporation of the small community of Dike.
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy Birthday
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.
Devin Olvera Andrews
Devin Olvera Andrews, age 23, of Mount Vernon, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Mt. Vernon, Texas. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m., with Cade Rich officiating. Interment will be at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery.
Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 12-16, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 12 — Sloppy Joes, Black Beans...
9/11 Memorial Observance Hosted At Hopkins County Fire Station
Local emergency responders took time to remember those who died Sept. 11, 2001 in the terrorist attacks on this country during a 9/11 Memorial Observence hosted at Hopkins County Fire Station on Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022 (since Sept. 11, 2022 falls on a Sunday). This is the fifth year...
Hopkins County Records – Sept. 10, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 28, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Johnny Mack Courson and Rose Courson to Donna Lynn Jacobs; tract in the Henry McCauley survey. Shanon W. Morris to Myra Darlene Lummus; tract in the Juan Palvadore survey.
Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murder
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was indicted for a murder that happened in Tyler on Memorial Day. 29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested on June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt and indicted on Aug. 18. Deweerdt was fatally shot on Memorial Day after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, […]
inforney.com
'A little bright spot in the day': Family-owned bakery opens in Chandler
CHANDLER — Matt and Tonya Kauffman knew they wanted to open a business when they moved to Texas four years ago — a dream that has came true with the opening of their bakery. Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler offers customers freshly baked goods and a variety...
Four Armored Truck Robbery Suspects Captured In Smith County, TX
A brazen and wild scene played out in front of shocked shoppers and onlookers in broad daylight in Carrolton Texas on Thursday. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. According to Fox...
Wylie ISD teacher, 1 other person found shot and killed
JOSEPHINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Wylie ISD teacher was shot and killed along with another person at her home in Collin County Sunday night.Josephine Police got the call around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Mallard Drive.When they arrived, they found Lacie Moore and another person dead inside from gunshot wounds.While Josephine Police would not identify the names of those killed, the Wylie Police Department and the Wylie ISD said Moore died in Josephine.The name of the other person shot and killed has not been released.Josephine Police were not ready to release additional information Monday afternoon, Police Chief Jeff...
KSST Radio
Trial Of Cooper Man Accused Of 2021 Shooting At Delta County Gas Station Under Way
The trial of a 48-year-old Cooper man accused of a 2021 shooting at a Delta County gas station is under way in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom in Hopkins County just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, 2022. A jury panel was selected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Delta...
Jury trial set for Tyler stepfather accused of dipping 4-year-old in boiling water
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A trial date has been set for a Tyler man who was indicted after his 4-year-old stepson suffered third-degree burns. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, was indicted on Aug. 11 for first-degree felony injury to a child, and a jury trial for his case has been set for Nov. 14. According to […]
Team Tennis Starts District Play Tuesday
Wildcat team tennis Coach Tony Martinez is excited to begin district play this week. Last week saw team tennis travel to Wills Point, a perennial state contender in tennis. Against stout competition, Coach Martinez’s squad could only manage two wins against a dominant program. Both the mixed doubles team...
John Phillip Daugherty
Graveside services for John Phillip Daugherty, age 79, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Brashear Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. John was born on October 30, 1942, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Willie O. Daugherty and Florence Blankenship Daugherty....
