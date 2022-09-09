ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

Linda Cowser Stinson

Linda Cowser Stinson, 82, of Mount Vernon, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday September 7, 2022. A graveside memorial service/visitation will be held at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. with all invited. Linda was born August 18, 1940 to B.E. “Stacker”...
MOUNT VERNON, TX
KSST Radio

Farmer’s Market at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances will be promoting the Sulphur Springs cafeteria this Wednesday. The new chef at the CHRISTUS cafeteria is working to incorporate Texas grown produce into the menus. You can join CHRISTUS Wednesday morning at their Farmer’s Market featuring the same Texas vendors the cafe uses. Texas grown...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Stephen E. Nelson

A memorial service for Stephen E. Nelson, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship with Bro. Wilton McMorris and Bro. Larry Jordan officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to service time. Honorary pallbearers will be his many nephews.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Terry Gene Vance

Terry Vance, age 68 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on September 5, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler. Terry was born on November 23, 1953 in Kenent, MO to Perry Stevens and Virginia Faye (Helms) Vance. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Terry later worked in construction. He loved fishing, being outdoors and cooking.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dike Resident Submits Attorney’s Response To Judge’s Letter Regarding Incorporation Petition

Dike resident Kirk Reams Monday morning submitted to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom during the public forum portion of the regular Hopkins County Commissioners Court meeting an attorney’s response letter in response to the judge’s letter regarding the incorporation petition submitted to him at a previous meeting. Michele Barnes, another Dike resident, also during public forum at the Sept. 12, 2022, Commissioners Court meeting addressed statements made during the prior court session regarding the community’s outreach efforts regarding the proposed incorporation of the small community of Dike.
DIKE, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy Birthday

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Devin Olvera Andrews

Devin Olvera Andrews, age 23, of Mount Vernon, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Mt. Vernon, Texas. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m., with Cade Rich officiating. Interment will be at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery.
MOUNT VERNON, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 12-16, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 12 — Sloppy Joes, Black Beans...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – Sept. 10, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 28, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Johnny Mack Courson and Rose Courson to Donna Lynn Jacobs; tract in the Henry McCauley survey. Shanon W. Morris to Myra Darlene Lummus; tract in the Juan Palvadore survey.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murder

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was indicted for a murder that happened in Tyler on Memorial Day. 29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested on June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt and indicted on Aug. 18. Deweerdt was fatally shot on Memorial Day after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, […]
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Wylie ISD teacher, 1 other person found shot and killed

JOSEPHINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Wylie ISD teacher was shot and killed along with another person at her home in Collin County Sunday night.Josephine Police got the call around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Mallard Drive.When they arrived, they found Lacie Moore and another person dead inside from gunshot wounds.While Josephine Police would not identify the names of those killed, the Wylie Police Department and the Wylie ISD said Moore died in Josephine.The name of the other person shot and killed has not been released.Josephine Police were not ready to release additional information Monday afternoon, Police Chief Jeff...
JOSEPHINE, TX
KSST Radio

Team Tennis Starts District Play Tuesday

Wildcat team tennis Coach Tony Martinez is excited to begin district play this week. Last week saw team tennis travel to Wills Point, a perennial state contender in tennis. Against stout competition, Coach Martinez’s squad could only manage two wins against a dominant program. Both the mixed doubles team...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

John Phillip Daugherty

Graveside services for John Phillip Daugherty, age 79, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Brashear Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. John was born on October 30, 1942, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Willie O. Daugherty and Florence Blankenship Daugherty....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
