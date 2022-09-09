ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Thunderstorms, heavy winds passing through Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Isolated thunderstorms have been traveling throughout parts of the Las Vegas valley, producing over 40-mile-per-hour winds and frequent lightning. According to the National Weather Service, the eastern and southern parts of the valley are mostly being impacted. The weather service is urging residents to stay indoors as the storms pass through.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Southern Nevada by NWS Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southern Nevada until 4:15 p.m. Monday. The NWS also said that southern California will be affected by Flash Flooding. Doppler radar from the NWS indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain along a line...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
matadornetwork.com

7 Pumpkin Patches in Las Vegas for Some Family-Friendly Festive Fun

Las Vegas is not renowned for being family-friendly. After all, it’s home to an unreasonable number of sexy adult shows, extravagant hotels with 40-foot-tall TV screens, and museums dedicated to dubious themes, like the mob and burlesque shows. Yet, come fall, Las Vegas, just like everywhere in America, makes a big deal of pumpkin patches so that everyone, from families to couples to groups of friends can go in search of the perfect gourd and some non-sexual, non-boozy, non-gambling festive fun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets Key Covid News

The Las Vegas Strip seems bigger than life -- an adult theme park built by magic and dreams. It's a place to either escape reality or live a heightened version of it. In many ways, when you get lost in the sea of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and the other titans of that 4.2-mile stretch of land, you feel as of you're in another land entirely.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Las Vegas home prices slip for third straight month

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices declining for the third straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during August was $450,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.2 percent from July. The median home price is still up 11.1 percent from $405,000 one year ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KESQ

Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Demolition starts at 2 Station Casinos sites in Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Demolition has begun at two Las Vegas-area casino properties that remained shuttered since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. A spokesman for Station Casinos declined to comment about work that began Monday at Texas Station in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson in Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Child Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Coronado Center Drive [Las Vegas, NV]

Juvenile Hospitalized in Auto-Pedestrian Accident on Siena Heights Drive. The accident happened on August 9th, at around 3:15 p.m., along Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive. According to the Nevada State Patrol, officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian. Responding medics...
LAS VEGAS, NV

