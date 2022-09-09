Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Thunderstorms, heavy winds passing through Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Isolated thunderstorms have been traveling throughout parts of the Las Vegas valley, producing over 40-mile-per-hour winds and frequent lightning. According to the National Weather Service, the eastern and southern parts of the valley are mostly being impacted. The weather service is urging residents to stay indoors as the storms pass through.
Flash flood warning in place west of Las Vegas as thunderstorms continue to travel
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flash flood warning is in effect for areas west of the Las Vegas valley until 4:15 p.m. Monday. Pahrump, Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston, and Sandy Valley are some of the areas that could see thunderstorms producing flash flooding as well as at least 40 mph winds, according to the National […]
Las Vegas-area water company files bankruptcy as Lake Mead ‘straw’ runs dry
The company that was the sole water supplier for the City of Henderson for decades has filed for bankruptcy protection, a victim of a 23-year drought that created a problem too expensive to fix.
KTNV
Flash Flood Warning issued for Southern Nevada by NWS Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southern Nevada until 4:15 p.m. Monday. The NWS also said that southern California will be affected by Flash Flooding. Doppler radar from the NWS indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain along a line...
VIDEO: Truck fire on I-15 Monday morning
- A truck erupted in flames on northbound I-15 near St. Rose Parkway Monday morning. It appears the driver became aware of the issue and pulled to the side of the freeway.
matadornetwork.com
7 Pumpkin Patches in Las Vegas for Some Family-Friendly Festive Fun
Las Vegas is not renowned for being family-friendly. After all, it’s home to an unreasonable number of sexy adult shows, extravagant hotels with 40-foot-tall TV screens, and museums dedicated to dubious themes, like the mob and burlesque shows. Yet, come fall, Las Vegas, just like everywhere in America, makes a big deal of pumpkin patches so that everyone, from families to couples to groups of friends can go in search of the perfect gourd and some non-sexual, non-boozy, non-gambling festive fun.
VIDEO: Waterfalls in Death Valley
There's an amazing video from the National Park Service in Death Valley showing a waterfall due to recent rain from the remnants of Hurricane Kay.
Fire crews battle raging fire in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to an outside fire near Eastern and Washington Avenue on Friday night.
vegas24seven.com
Nightmare on Spring Mountain is back from the dead at the iconic Sand Dollar Lounge in Las Vegas
NIGHTMARE ON SPRING MOUNTAIN IS BACK FROM THE DEAD AT THE ICONIC SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE IN LAS VEGAS. Fully immersive Halloween experience, complete with bone-chilling drink specials, live music, themed dress-up nights, and more than $10,000 in Halloween décor. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 through Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The...
Las Vegas Strip Gets Key Covid News
The Las Vegas Strip seems bigger than life -- an adult theme park built by magic and dreams. It's a place to either escape reality or live a heightened version of it. In many ways, when you get lost in the sea of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and the other titans of that 4.2-mile stretch of land, you feel as of you're in another land entirely.
businesspress.vegas
Las Vegas home prices slip for third straight month
A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices declining for the third straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during August was $450,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.2 percent from July. The median home price is still up 11.1 percent from $405,000 one year ago.
Las Vegas-based podcasts offering $100K to find who killed Tupac Shakur
Two Las Vegas-based podcasts are teaming up to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of who killed musician Tupac Shakur.
getnews.info
Party Bus Las Vegas LLC Outlines How Party Buses Can Help People Get to Weddings Easily
Party Bus Las Vegas LLC is a reliable party bus rental company. In a recent update, the company outlined how party buses can help people get to weddings easily. Las Vegas, NV – In a website post, Party Bus Las Vegas LLC outlined how party buses can help people get to weddings easily.
Did you know the Las Vegas Strip isn’t in Las Vegas?
Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever setting foot in Las Vegas city limits.
8newsnow.com
Air quality, dust alert issued due to blowing dust, wind across Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blowing dust and wind along the north end of the Las Vegas Strip created visibility issues for drivers on Thursday evening and it continued to linger into Friday afternoon. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an air quality and dust alert for...
KESQ
Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
Elko Daily Free Press
Demolition starts at 2 Station Casinos sites in Vegas area
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Demolition has begun at two Las Vegas-area casino properties that remained shuttered since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. A spokesman for Station Casinos declined to comment about work that began Monday at Texas Station in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson in Henderson.
L.A. Weekly
Child Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Coronado Center Drive [Las Vegas, NV]
Juvenile Hospitalized in Auto-Pedestrian Accident on Siena Heights Drive. The accident happened on August 9th, at around 3:15 p.m., along Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive. According to the Nevada State Patrol, officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian. Responding medics...
NWS Las Vegas: Strong winds blowing dust throughout the valley, low visibility
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas said strong winds of 35 to 45 mph are pushing through the Las Vegas Valley, with areas of blowing dust.
Employee shortage, high customer demand cause frustrations at Nevada DMV
Tabitha Gerken has been trying to register her late father's truck in her name, along with trying to schedule a driving test for her two teens.
