Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Preinfection Psychological Distress May Up Risk for Long COVID
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Preinfection psychological distress may be a risk factor for long COVID, according to a study published online Sept. 7 in JAMA Psychiatry. Siwen Wang, M.D., from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Medicine in Boston, and colleagues used data (April 2020 to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Adjunct Minocycline No Benefit for Treatment-Resistant Depression
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), minocycline as add-on to antidepressant treatment as usual does not reduce depressive symptoms, according to a study published online Sept. 14 in JAMA Network Open. Julian Hellmann-Regen, M.D., from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and colleagues conducted a...
Fairfield Sun Times
Neither Vitamin D Nor Omega-3 Affect Frailty Among Seniors
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Neither supplementation with vitamin D₃ nor omega-3 affect the rate of frailty change or incidence over time among older adults, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in JAMA Network Open. Ariela R. Orkaby, M.D., M.P.H., from the Veterans Affairs Boston...
Fairfield Sun Times
More Than Half of ICU Survivors Not Fully Recovered at One Year
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than half of survivors of critical illness treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) do not make a full recovery at one year, according to a study published online Sept. 7 in PLOS ONE. Lise F. E. Beumeler, from University of Groningen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
Patient-Doctor Disagreements More Likely in Overweight Patients
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Overweight patients are more likely to disagree with their physicians than patients of normal weight, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in Family Practice. Laëtitia Gimenez, from the University Toulouse III Paul Sabatier University in France, and colleagues analyzed whether patient-general...
Fairfield Sun Times
Teton County To Offer COVID; Flu Vaccinations
The Teton County Health Department (TCHD) is offering vaccination clinics where they will be doing injections of flu and COVID-19 vaccines. The Sun Times asked Melissa Moyer, TCHD Director, to answer the questions/comments we hear most often about vaccinations. Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters. What is it? The new booster is considered...
Fairfield Sun Times
Billings Clinic Bozeman now seeing patients
BOZEMAN, MONT. - The first phase of the new medical campus will begin seeing patients today, marking the beginning of their efforts to meet the growing medical needs of the Gallatin Valley. With the rapidly growing population of the area doctors offices have become crowded and wait times have risen,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Health Highlights: Sept. 12, 2022
Research reveals cause of 'freezing gait' in Parkinson's patients. It's a common, disabling symptom of the disease, but researchers say they've pinpointed an area of the brain that could be responsible -- and that might lead to prevention or treatment. Blood test shows promise for catching cancers early in healthy...
Comments / 0