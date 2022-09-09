Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Tennis courts ready for Huron Triangular
HURON — The Huron School Board held its regular meeting Monday evening. President Garret Bischoff called the meeting to order with the adoption of the agenda that was approved by the board members. Business Manager Kelly Christopherson presented his report to the board. Christopherson gave an update on the...
Plainsman
Middle school volleyball 9-14-22
HURON — The Huron eighth-grade volleyball team improved to 4-1 win a win against Aberdeen Central on Monday. The Tigers won the match with set scores of 25-12 and 25-19. Kya Tschetter had four kills on 9 of 9 attacks to lead Huron, while Camdyn Fuchs was 7 of 9 hitting with three kills and Jaelee Olsen had a pair of kills on 3 of 5 spiking.
Plainsman
Huron soccer defeats Bucks
YANKTON – The Huron Tigers boys’ soccer team was able to remain undefeated against the defending state champion Yankton Bucks with a 3-2 victory in Yankton Tuesday. Coach Leah Branaugh was impressed by her team’s effort. “A very intense game down in Yankton,” Branaugh noted. “The boys...
Plainsman
Georgia Beckwith, 86, of Huron
HURON — Georgia Beckwith, 86, of Huron, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Georgia Ann Elizabeth was born on Feb. 6, 1936, at Pierce, Neb., to George and Anna Herbolsheimer. The family moved to a farm near Osmond, Neb., in 1945. She graduated from Osmond Public School in 1953, and then attended Wayne State College summer sessions and study centers to earn her elementary teaching certificate. She then taught in a one room country school for three years.
Plainsman
Area volleyball 9-14-22
MILLER – The Miller Rustlers defeated the Class “B” second-ranked Northwestern Wildcats 3-1 Tuesday in Miller. Set scores for the Rustlers were 25-12, 26-24, 15-25, and 25-16. Jaden Werdel had a big game for Miller, now 6-1, with 18 kills and 11 digs. Ally Mullaney had 15 kills.
Plainsman
Eighth-graders split pair against Mitchell
HURON — Huron’s eighth-grade football team finished with a split in two games against Mitchell on Monday. The Tigers escaped with a 14-12 win in the A-game. Anderson Porisch scored on a 3-yard run and connected with Jeremy Hofer on a 27-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers (1-1). He also connected with Chase Schuchhardt for the conversion after the first touchdown.
Plainsman
David Muscsik, 49, of Huron
HURON — David Muscsik, 49, of Huron, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home in Huron. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Plainsman
Huron earns victory during Saturday quadrangular
HURON — The Huron girls’ tennis team closed the home portion of its schedule with a quadrangular on Saturday at Huron Courts. The Tigers emerged with a 1-2 record, earning their lone victory against Brookings. “The girls played well against Watertown and Pierre,” Huron coach Rachel Kary said....
Plainsman
National Assisted Living Week
To kick off National Assisted Living Week, Stoneybrook Suites celebrated Monday with Scotty D’s food truck and SDSU Ice cream truck at their parking lot. Visitors and residents came and enjoyed a free dish of ice cream courtesy of Stoneybrook Suites.
Plainsman
Iroquois students receive rulers from Legion Post 280
Bensley-Rounds American Legion Post 280 of Iroquois presented second-grade students with rulers. On the front of the rulers are rulers in inches and metric along with the United States of America flag and pledge of allegiance. On the back of the rulers are pictures of past United States of America presidents.
Plainsman
Huron boys cruise past Mitchell
HURON - The Huron Tigers boys’ soccer team remained undefeated with an 8-2 victory over the Mitchell Kernels Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Moo Gay kicked off the scoring for Huron right away with an unassisted goal in the second minute. Gay assisted Sha Sher on a goal eight minutes later to give Huron a quick 2-0 lead.
Plainsman
2022 TAP activities begin
The first week of TAP (Tiger Afterschool Program) was off to a fun and exciting start as the Madison Elementary students enjoyed the Huron High School Cheer & Dance Team, under the direction of Coach Megan Smith, perform their routine. They also challenged the students to a round of dodge ball. Great things happen after school!
Plainsman
Gunner Baatrup, 91, of Huron
HURON — Gunner Baatrup, 91, of Huron, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 8, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church. Burial including military honors will be held in the Broadland Cemetery in Broadland. Visitation will be from 1 to 7...
Plainsman
Brookings spoils home debut for Tigers
HURON - The Huron Tigers scored first in their home opener, but it was the only scoring that the Tigers would do in a 24-2 loss to the Brookings Bobcats Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The Bobcats had a penalty on the opening kick return then struggled to gain any forward...
Plainsman
Clifford William Soderquist, 90, of Redfield
REDFIELD — Clifford William Soderquist, 90, of Redfield, formerly of Wahkon, Ogilvie, and Dalbo, Minn., passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at Avantara Redfield. Funeral services will be held at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo, Minn., the date yet to be determined. Clifford’s family has entrusted arrangements to Hyke...
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
Plainsman
COVID-19 numbers for 9-14-22
South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Recovered: 255,916 (+1,052) Total tests: 2,317,268 (+8,140) Currently Hospitalized: 0 (-2) Active: 28 (+13) . Total tests: 37,955 (+155) . Clark . Positive: 878 (+1) Recovered: 867 (+3) . Deaths: 11 . Ever Hospitalized: 41 . Currently Hospitalized: 0 . Active: 0 (-2) . Total...
Plainsman
Out of the Darkness 2022
More than 75 walkers participated in the Out of the Darkness Walk Saturday morning to promote suicide awareness and prevention. They joined more than 250,000 walkers nationwide who participated in suicide prevention walks Saturday. Money was raised to help with surviving families of suicide. Angie Drake of the American Foundation...
