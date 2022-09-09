Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Russia acknowledged that it has withdrawn troops from areas in the northeastern region of Kharkiv in recent days. It was not yet clear if the Ukrainian blitz, which unfolded after months of little discernible movement, could signal a turning point in the nearly seven-month war. But the country’s officials were buoyant, releasing footage showing their forces burning Russian flags and inspecting abandoned, charred tanks. In one video, border guards tore down a poster that read, “We are one people with Russia.”
Voice of America
Ukraine Forces Retake Control of Key Russian Stronghold
Ukraine announced major advancements in a strategic military counteroffensive against Russian forces, retaking a vital city and causing thousands of Russian soldiers to retreat from territory in northeastern Ukraine that they had held since the start of the war in late February. Ukrainian forces reported Saturday that they had gained...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 11
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:54 a.m.: Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid gains made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area.
Voice of America
Ukraine Says Final Reactor at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Switched Off
Kyiv — Ukraine said Sunday the sixth and final reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in the south of the country was no longer generating electricity. "Today, September 11, 2022, at night, at 03:41 am (0141 GMT), unit No. 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Ukraine Claims Russian Forces Pushed Back to Northeast Border
Ukraine claimed Monday it had recaptured several more villages in the northeastern part of the country, pushing some Russian forces back to the border between the two countries. After months of only incremental territorial gains and losses by Kyiv’s and Moscow’s forces, Ukrainian leaders exulted in the sudden advance since...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia’s “Operational Defeat” in Kharkiv
Ukraine continues making gains on the ground as Russian forces withdraw. So what’s the biggest takeaway from this weekend’s developments? Also, a group of friends is using food to raise funds to help those affected by the war.
Voice of America
Europeans Doubt Iran's Intentions in Nuclear Talks, Sparking Tehran's Ire
PARIS/VIENNA — France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow. Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the European Union's proposed text to restore...
Voice of America
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Iran Says Ready to Cooperate With IAEA, But 'Has Rights'
Iran expressed a readiness Monday to cooperate with the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, saying that while the country does have obligations, “it also has rights.”. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that Iran "expects constructive actions" from the International Atomic Energy Agency and its governing board. The...
Voice of America
Ukraine Calls for More Australian Weapons as Its Forces Retake Territory
Sydney — Ukraine has called for more artillery and ammunition from Australia after a counter-offensive in the nation’s east saw Kyiv retake a key town from Russian control. Military experts have said Ukraine needs better supplies of artillery and ammunition to hold on to key positions. Ukrainian authorities...
Voice of America
Turkey-Greece Tensions Could Disrupt NATO Unity, Experts Warn
Washington — Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, have been at loggerheads for decades over territorial and airspace claims in and over the Aegean Sea. As the historic rivals escalate their war of words, analysts warn about the risk of current tension spilling into NATO business at a time when there is a need to focus on unity against Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who signed the cable released Tuesday, cites a...
Voice of America
‘Spend With Ukraine’ - New Online Platform Promotes Ukrainian Companies Amid War
In addition to fighting on the front lines, Ukrainians are fighting on the economic battlefront. Businesses are trying to survive, and with a bit of help, succeed. A new online platform helps them do just that. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by Andre Sergunin.
Voice of America
Xi to Meet Putin in First Trip Outside China Since COVID Began
LONDON/BEIJING — Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
Voice of America
Albania Suffers 2nd Cyberattack, Blames Iran
Tirana, Albania — Albania has suffered a renewed cyberattack, the country's interior ministry said Saturday, blaming Iran which Tirana also accused of an earlier assault on its digital systems. "The national police's computer systems were hit Friday by a cyberattack which, according to initial information, was committed by the...
Voice of America
9/11 First Responder Helps Ukraine's War Effort
On September 11, 2001, Alison Thompson was a first responder at ground zero, the site where New York City's World Trade Center once stood. Unable to return to normal life after the tragedy, she decided to take a different direction. Anna Nelson has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Videographer: Elena Matusovsky, Vladimir Badikov, Dmitrii Vershinin.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Children Sell Jewelry to Help Motherland
Ukrainians are collecting donations for the country in many creative ways, and even the youngest are helping. Children from the deoccupied Kyiv region are selling homemade jewelry to raise funds for Ukraine’s armed forces. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera and production: Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Voice of America
Lithuania Deepens Relations With Taiwan Amid China Tensions
Taipei, taiwan — Lithuania’s new representative office in Taiwan has begun operations although it has yet to physically open its doors due to delays, according to media reports. Lithuania’s representative to Taiwan had only recently finished quarantine procedures and was still preparing the new trade office, local media...
Voice of America
Alarming Rise in Human Rights Violations, Violence Worldwide
Geneva — Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif highlighted the growing desperation of millions of people trapped in a never-ending cycle of human rights violations, violence, and political instability in dozens of countries around the world. She addressed the worsening situation in numerous countries in Africa, including...
Voice of America
Ethiopia’s Industrial Hopes Dwindle as Conflict, Sanctions Take Toll
Hawassa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia once said it wanted to become the "China of Africa" — that is, a manufacturing hub — with the help of its industrial parks. But the global economic downturn and the country's ongoing conflict have prompted companies to leave the parks and lay off thousands of workers.
Comments / 0