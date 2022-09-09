‘That’s a dog right there’: Ohio State football’s ‘Aaron Donald’ turning heads after huge game vs. Notre Dame

Read full article on original website
Related
Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks
Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
Football World Reacts To Botched Call During Alabama-Texas Game
The college football world is stunned by a botched call during Saturday's marquee matchup between Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Nebraska football star Ndamukong Suh hilariously chimes in after Scott Frost’s firing
Scott Frost is out as the head coach of the Nebraska football team. With a 1-2 record following a stunning loss to Georgia Southern, the Cornhuskers kicked Frost to the curb after posting an overall record of 16-31. Ndamukong Suh came in with the jokes after the news broke of Frost being let go. Despite […] The post Former Nebraska football star Ndamukong Suh hilariously chimes in after Scott Frost’s firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Return On Saturday
Urban Meyer made his return on Saturday. The former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, who spent part of the 2021 season coaching in the NFL before getting fired, returned to FOX's college football pregame show on Saturday morning. Meyer, who won national titles at Florida and Ohio State, was on Big...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL・
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases New Top 6 After Week 2
The second full Saturday slate of the college football season may lead some pundits to reconsider the ordering atop their rankings. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit revealed his updated four College Football Playoff teams, adding his next two up for good measure. The College GameDay analyst puts Georgia first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job
It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
Paul Finebaum shakes up his top four College Football Playoff teams, picks one to file away
Paul Finebaum shook up his top four College Football Playoff teams after a wild Week 2 of college football, while also choosing one team to keep an eye on moving forward. First, Finebaum stated on Sportscenter that the Clemson Tigers are his No. 4 squad at the moment. “There are...
2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022
Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
Kirk Herbstreit's Comment About Marshall-Notre Dame Game Going Viral After Upset
The unthinkable has happened in South Bend. The Marshall Thundering Herd have upset the No. 8 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Did anyone see this coming? ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit did. During Saturday morning's College GameDay, Herbstreit told Pat McAfee he thinks Marshall is going to give Notre Dame a big...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer, Nebraska Rumors
The Scott Frost era in Nebraska is over. The Huskers were upset by Georgia Southern at home on Saturday night. Frost hasn't been fired yet - and he might not be fired until October, when his buyout drops significantly - but his time in Lincoln is coming to an end.
Von Miller blasts NFL over Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made a big play in pass protection on Sunday night that helped Tom Brady complete a deep pass to Julio Jones, but one Pro Bowl player was not impressed. Fournette threw a huge block on Micah Parsons that sent the Dallas Cowboys linebacker...
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0