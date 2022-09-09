ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

‘That’s a dog right there’: Ohio State football’s ‘Aaron Donald’ turning heads after huge game vs. Notre Dame

By Tim Capurso
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks

Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Botched Call During Alabama-Texas Game

The college football world is stunned by a botched call during Saturday's marquee matchup between Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Harrison, OH
ClutchPoints

Former Nebraska football star Ndamukong Suh hilariously chimes in after Scott Frost’s firing

Scott Frost is out as the head coach of the Nebraska football team. With a 1-2 record following a stunning loss to Georgia Southern, the Cornhuskers kicked Frost to the curb after posting an overall record of 16-31. Ndamukong Suh came in with the jokes after the news broke of Frost being let go. Despite […] The post Former Nebraska football star Ndamukong Suh hilariously chimes in after Scott Frost’s firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Return On Saturday

Urban Meyer made his return on Saturday. The former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, who spent part of the 2021 season coaching in the NFL before getting fired, returned to FOX's college football pregame show on Saturday morning. Meyer, who won national titles at Florida and Ohio State, was on Big...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ohio State Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Buckeyes#The Columbus Dispatch
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases New Top 6 After Week 2

The second full Saturday slate of the college football season may lead some pundits to reconsider the ordering atop their rankings. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit revealed his updated four College Football Playoff teams, adding his next two up for good measure. The College GameDay analyst puts Georgia first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Spun

3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job

It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022

Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy