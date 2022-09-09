ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos feature rookie head coach, three novice coordinators

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6Aev_0hoy5Eam00

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — There was one question the usually loquacious Russell Wilson cut off mid-sentence this summer and that’s when he was asked if he had any butterflies on the first day of training camp with his new team.

“No, I don’t get nervous,” Wilson declared matter-of-factly.

Taking his cue from his quarterback, Nathaniel Hackett insisted this week that he’s not jittery over his head coaching debut Monday night when the Denver Broncos visit the Seattle Seahawks.

“No, this isn’t my first game,” said Hackett, 42, who has eight seasons of experience as an offensive coordinator and play caller in Green Bay (2019-21), Jacksonville (2016-18) and Buffalo (2013-14).

Hackett said as head coach, he’s “still calling the plays and still going through the same process you go through throughout the week. There are just a couple other people you have to talk to. But in the end, it’s a football game.”

“It’s about your preparation,” Hackett added. “Once you prepare the whole week and you feel great about it, then you’re on autopilot and ready to make adjustments if you need to.”

Unlike many first-time head coaches who bring in veteran coaches teeming with experience as coordinators, Hackett hired three first-time coordinators, including two members of the Los Angeles Rams staff.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, 41, was the Rams’ defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach in 2021. Special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes, 45, was the Super Bowl champions’ assistant special teams coordinator last season.

Hackett brought Justin Outten, 39, with him from Green Bay, where he coached tight ends, and gave him his first job as an offensive coordinator.

Unlike his predecessor, Vic Fangio, who often deferred questions about his offense because he had strictly focused on his defense at practices, Hackett seems to have found his groove managing his time between the units.

“I have a process that I’ll go through during the game,” Hackett said. “Kind of like we did in the preseason, making sure the offense is ready to go, they understand what we’re going to be doing, making sure everybody is on the same page with all the plays that we’re going to try to get to. We’ll communicate that and make sure all the corrections are made and then I’ll get to the defense, and I’ll be on the defensive side.”

Among Hackett’s rather large coaching staff of 28 is Derek Haithcock, who’s title is Assistant to Head Coach.

“I’ll be sure that I’ll have Derek right next to me” on the sideline, Hackett said. “He’ll let me know if anything needs to happen, or if a timeout or if a challenge or anything like that. We’ve got a lot of people that will be in my ear while I’m working with the offense in-between series.”

Although Hackett held out most of his starters from the preseason games, he and his staff inherit a veteran roster that only includes a handful of newcomers such as Randy Gregory and D.J. Jones on defense and Wilson and Billy Turner on offense. All bring loads of experience to Denver.

Stukes has the most youth to deal with. Punter Corliss Waitman, who beat out veteran Sam Martin this summer, has seven career punts over two games with the Steelers last year, and the team’s new kick returner is rookie Montrell Washington.

Kicker Brandon McManus welcomes all the fresh faces at Broncos headquarters, which includes new ownerships and a new team president, Damani Leech.

“It’s been awesome,” said McManus, the only player left on the roster who was on the Broncos when they won Super Bowl 50 seven seasons ago. “First was Coach Hackett, getting the chance to meet him and his energy. He’s been phenomenal, a breath of fresh air for everyone. With the (Walton-Penner family ownership group), it’s been awesome to get the chance to speak with them and with Damani.”

McManus said all this infusion of new energy will help Denver snap its six-year playoff drought and get the region buzzing over the Broncos again.

“The (Colorado) Avalanche are the champions in the city right now, but there’s nothing like a winning Broncos team in this city just to get everybody going,” McManus said.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to that, but all the newness has been great. It’s been exciting for everybody.”

__

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Jags still waiting for generational QB Lawrence to take leap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be better than this by now. He was, after all, widely considered a generational quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the second-year pro looked a lot like he did as a rookie in a 28-22 loss at Washington to open the season Sunday. Errant throws. Head-scratching decisions. And not enough help around him to make a difference. “I don’t have all the answers right now,” Lawrence said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. There’s a lot of things that we control that we didn’t do a great job of controlling. We have to play smarter all the way around, every position. There is a lot of stuff we have to work on.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Associated Press

Notre Dame QB Buchner expected to miss season with injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. “The expected recovery time is about four months,” Freeman said. “We can all do that math. That probably puts us somewhere in mid-January.” Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame’s depth chart for this Saturday’s home game against California. Against Marshall, he went 3 for 6 with a touchdown pass and an interception.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott’s right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed a finger, like he has many times before, but realized on the next play that he couldn’t grip the football. After initially being checked on the sideline, he jogged to the locker room and had X-rays. Backup Cooper Rush finished the game.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Associated Press

Angels star Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of mark

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game Monday night, one shy of the major league record. The three-time AL MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout’s 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead center at Progressive Field. Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run. Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Offensive options could continue to help Wentz, Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz was just one part of the Washington Commanders’ plan to open up the offense. Drafting Jahan Dotson in the first round, along with getting receiver Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas back from injuries, is expected to give Wentz plenty of options to work with. Wentz completing TD passes to Dotson, Samuel and recently extended top wideout Terry McLaurin in a season-opening victory against Jacksonville showed the best of what this offense could be. The Detroit Lions are up next in Week 2. “We’re very versatile, and I think that’s what makes us...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy