Lynn M. Hiatt
Lynn M. Hiatt, age 49, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 12:05 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at OSF ST. Mary Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. He was born on August 31, 1973 in Galesburg, Illinois. She was raised by her father, Kenneth W. Hiatt. She attended Warren Achievement in her early years.
Donna J. Greene
Donna J. Greene, 95, formerly of Abingdon, passed away peacefully at 3:27 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Seminary Manor in Galesburg. She was born October 14, 1926 in Ellisville, Illinois, the daughter of Nelson E. and Hazel (Detrick) Wagner. She married Duane C. “Dutch” Greene on September 7, 1946 in Peoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Norma Smick, one niece, Paula Smick and one nephew, Jim Greene.
Harry James Chesser
Harry James Chesser, 82, of Toulon, died at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at home. He was born June 17, 1940, in Galesburg, the son of Lenard E. “Jim” and Nellie Rosetta (Sargeant) Chesser. He is survived by two sisters, Yvette Kemp of Galesburg and Bonnie Delabar...
New United Red Storm Junior High Golf Program Already Seeing State-Wide Success
The United School District gave the OK for a new fall sports program for the junior high. A golf program was started for boys and girls in the 6th-8th grade. And the program has already found some state-wide success. United Superintendent Jeff Whitsitt gave the details during his monthly spot on the WRAM Morning Show on Tuesday.
Fall Clean-up Days in Galesburg This Week and Next
This month, the City of Galesburg will hold the Fall clean-up days event. While each household will still only have one day assigned for the clean-up collection, the clean-up event will take place over a two-week period: September 12th – 16th, 2022, and September 19th – 23rd, 2022. Each household will have their clean-up items collected during their assigned recycling week on their normally scheduled refuse and recycling pick-up day.
Self-Care Workshop Available for Abuse Survivors Sept. 17
After experiencing the trauma of abuse, it can be difficult for survivors to calm their racing thoughts or just relax, even in safe spaces. Many survivors also suffer from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. That is why WIRC-Victim Services is hosting another self-care workshop for survivors of abuse that will offer self-soothing strategies and potential creative outlets that may be able to help.
WIU Career Center to Offer Fall ’22 Career and Internship Fairs
The Western Illinois University Career Center, in conjunction with various academic departments, will offer several career and internship fairs for WIU students this fall. The fairs are open free for job-seekers and bring opportunities for many WIU students and alumni seeking first-hand information about local and regional organizations. “The one-on-one...
Bishop Hill Honor Flight Benefit September 18th
The Honor Flight Benefit returns to Bishop Hill Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds from the day’s events will be donated to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. The Filling Station Restaurant is organizing this benefit. If anyone wishes to volunteer, donate items, or need more information about this benefit, please call the Filling Station at 309 927-3355.
Wiswell-Robeson Lecture Series Brings Many to Monmouth College Campus Annually
Monday evening on the campus of Monmouth College, retired Ag Broadcaster Mike Adams spoke during the sixth annual Wiswell-Robeson Lecture Series on the media and coverage of agriculture. Jeanne Robeson shares the inspiration behind the lecture series:. The Wiswell-Robeson Lecture was founded in 2016 through a gift from 1960 Monmouth...
Monmouth-Roseville High School Students Collecting Shoes for Europe Trip Fundraiser
Next summer, students from Monmouth-Roseville High School will be taking a trip to Europe, making stops in London, Paris, Mulan, Florence, and Rome, and are currently hosting a shoe drive through October 11th, explains Nicole Trego:. “I was looking for something that wasn’t going to cost people money. I found...
ISP Investigating Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Henry County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2020 Silver Ford Utility. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 21-year-old male from Annawan, IL – Uninjured. Unit 2 – 50-year-old female – Deceased, Pending next of kin notification. PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound and...
Abingdon-Avon Football Gets Road Win At West Carroll
Story by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Abingdon-Avon high school football team got a much needed win on Saturday night. After starting the season 0-2 with losses to ROWVA/Williamsfield and Stark County, the Tornadoes bounced back in a big way with a 49-0 road victory over West Carroll. Head Coach for the Tornadoes, Rick Quinn, says the win is a big confidence boost for his team.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Morrison Mustangs Football on 9-10-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Morrison Mustangs for a Three Rivers Athletic Conference West Division match up. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
Monmouth College Bounces Back After Opening Week Loss with Blowout Win over Grinnell College
After a 34- loss to Wartburg College in the season opener, the Monmouth College Fighting Scots get a 48-0 road win over Grinnell College on rainy day in Grinnell, Iowa. It was the Midwest Conference opener for Monmouth and the season opener for Grinnell. The Scots got a big day out of wide receiver Nate Thornton and quarterback Carter Boyer. Boyer, who got the start in place of Riley Fetterer who had a prior family obligation, was 16-for-25 for 309 yards and four touchdown passes. He also ran 61 yards for a score on the first play of the 4th quarter. Thornton caught 7 passes for 205 yards. He was the recipient of three of the four touchdown passes by Boyer. The 205 yards by Thornton was the 6th most in a single game in Monmouth College history. Defensively, Monmouth held Grinnell to -25 rushing yards for the game. Korbyn Personett, who last season set a Scot’s single-season record holder for sacks with 16, garnered two sacks in the game.
Alexis Native Serves Aboard U.S. Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base
Seaman Apprentice Jeffery Mooney, III, a native of Alexis, Illinois, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Air Station Oceana. Mooney joined the Navy eight months ago. Today, Mooney serves as a culinary specialist. “I joined the Navy to serve my country and to give my future children the life...
