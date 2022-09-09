After a 34- loss to Wartburg College in the season opener, the Monmouth College Fighting Scots get a 48-0 road win over Grinnell College on rainy day in Grinnell, Iowa. It was the Midwest Conference opener for Monmouth and the season opener for Grinnell. The Scots got a big day out of wide receiver Nate Thornton and quarterback Carter Boyer. Boyer, who got the start in place of Riley Fetterer who had a prior family obligation, was 16-for-25 for 309 yards and four touchdown passes. He also ran 61 yards for a score on the first play of the 4th quarter. Thornton caught 7 passes for 205 yards. He was the recipient of three of the four touchdown passes by Boyer. The 205 yards by Thornton was the 6th most in a single game in Monmouth College history. Defensively, Monmouth held Grinnell to -25 rushing yards for the game. Korbyn Personett, who last season set a Scot’s single-season record holder for sacks with 16, garnered two sacks in the game.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO