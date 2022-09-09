Read full article on original website
US News and World Report names Duke, UNC, NC State as top-ranking universities
U.S. News and World Report on Monday released its ranking of the best colleges in the country. Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale topped the list. The first named North Carolina university was Duke University, which ranked No. 10 on the list. The University...
Pendo lays off 5% of workforce, including a few dozen in Raleigh
RALEIGH – More layoffs have swept across the Triangle and North Carolina, with Pendo layoffs affecting some workers in the region. The Raleigh-headquartered tech unicorn has laid off 45 positions across the company, a spokesperson confirmed to WRAL TechWire on Monday. Less than half of those laid off by...
Looking for work in Triangle? These 25 companies have 3,000+ openings
RALEIGH – Looking for work? Some of the largest and best-known companies in the Triangle are looking right now to fill more than 3,000 jobs. However, the total number is down from over 4,000 as WRAL TechWire reported a month ago. Here’s the latest on Triangle job openings at...
Raleigh eyeing 11,000-acre plot of rural land with plans to add more homes
Raleigh, N.C. — A massive 1,700-home development between Poole, New Hope, and Rock Quarry roads in Raleigh is transforming an area known as Olde Towne. But that development only pales in comparison to a piece of land just east of Raleigh that the city is looking to annex. Witnessing...
New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools
New York is poised to strengthen its oversight of private and religious schools following years of complaints that thousands of children are graduating from ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools lacking basic academic skills, including the ability to read English. A Board of Regents committee unanimously approved guidelines Monday to make sure instruction...
Durham pilot program offers electric bikes to downtown workers
Durham, N.C. — The City of Durham is working to get people out of their cars and onto electric bikes in the downtown area. The Bull E-Bike Pilot launched last month, giving downtown workers a new way to commute. The program is working to learn if electric pedal assist...
WRAL Power Rankings: UNC falls despite improving to 3-0
North Carolina improved to 3-0 and avoided a loss against a Sun Belt Conference opponent with a 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday, but the Tar Heels still managed to fall in the latest WRAL Power Rankings behind an Appalachian State team they already defeated in their opening game.
How parents can best help their kids after Wendell Middle School student took his own life
Raleigh, N.C. — Family members, friends and the community are still mourning the loss of a 13-year-old Wendell Middle School student who took his own life last week. Austin Pendergrass' family told WRAL News they believe bullying contributed to his suicide on Sept. 6 at Wendell Middle School. Pendergrass' family said that he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address it.
Editorial: Act to increase voting access and make polling places safe for voters and workers
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. When it comes to keeping voting in North Carolina accessible and secure the state’s Republicans seem to be saying one thing and then doing another. They say they want voting accessible, the rules and procedures open and transparent and polling...
Knightdale residents want stricter rules for outdoor shooting
Knightdale, N.C. — People who live in Knightdale on Tuesday will have another opportunity to voice their concerns about the Wake County outdoor shooting ordinance. The county hasn’t updated its regulation for outdoor shooting in unincorporated areas in 20 years. This new push for change comes after more...
Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight
A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
Tennessee staff fret as contentious charter school denied
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When local school officials voted down a Tennessee charter school linked to Hillsdale College this summer, staffers at the state commission that would soon have to decide whether to let the controversial school open anyway reacted with shock at how things unfolded. The text messages they...
Official: Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient
BOISE, Idaho — Chipmaker Micron's planned $15 billion investment in a new factory in the company's hometown of Boise will help protect the United States from the vulnerabilities of a globalized semiconductor market, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday. “It is time to get America making things again,...
GoRaleigh reduces service on 11 routes due to driver shortage
Raleigh, N.C. — The shortage of bus drivers is forcing GoRaleigh to cut back on service. Currently, GoRaleigh is short 30 drivers and missing 150 to 200 trips a week. "That’s the really bad part about the situation that we are in — we don’t know until you don’t show up ... so we don’t have the time needed to get the messaging out there," said David Walker, a GoRaleigh transportation supervisor.
Siler City leaders expecting ‘total transformation’ from Wolfspeed plant
Construction has already begun in Siler City, Chatham County, three days after Durham-based company Wolfspeed announced their massive chip manufacturing plant. Siler City is a “blank canvas” for Wolfspeed, according to Mayor Chip Price. “For the town, it’s going to be a total transformational project,” he said. “Our...
Union, GE reach deal for faster raises at New England plants
LYNN, Mass. — The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. says it's reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant. Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top pay rate after...
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin...
Lidl deals Sept. 14-20: Breakfast sausage, oranges, coffee creamer, frozen pizza, diapers
Lidl has new sales starting Sept. 14 including breakfast sausage, oranges, coffee creamer, frozen pizza, coffee, veggie burgers, diapers, a 10 for $10 sale and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Keep in mind that some items in the ad each week have purchase limits. See ad for details.
Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta
TOCCOA, Ga. — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made one of his first general election campaign swings in August, he went straight to the modern heartland of the state's Republican Party. It wasn't Buckhead, the glitzy Atlanta neighborhood where Kemp lives in a governor's mansion dwarfed by other nearby...
West Nile virus death reported in South Carolina
N.C. — A week after the Cumberland County Health Department identified its first 2022 case of the West Nile virus disease, which is carried to humans through mosquitos, someone in South Carolina has died from the virus. WMBF reports South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control said one...
