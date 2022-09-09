ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

North Carolina State
Asheville, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
WRAL News

New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools

New York is poised to strengthen its oversight of private and religious schools following years of complaints that thousands of children are graduating from ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools lacking basic academic skills, including the ability to read English. A Board of Regents committee unanimously approved guidelines Monday to make sure instruction...
WRAL News

WRAL Power Rankings: UNC falls despite improving to 3-0

North Carolina improved to 3-0 and avoided a loss against a Sun Belt Conference opponent with a 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday, but the Tar Heels still managed to fall in the latest WRAL Power Rankings behind an Appalachian State team they already defeated in their opening game.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

How parents can best help their kids after Wendell Middle School student took his own life

Raleigh, N.C. — Family members, friends and the community are still mourning the loss of a 13-year-old Wendell Middle School student who took his own life last week. Austin Pendergrass' family told WRAL News they believe bullying contributed to his suicide on Sept. 6 at Wendell Middle School. Pendergrass' family said that he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address it.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Knightdale residents want stricter rules for outdoor shooting

Knightdale, N.C. — People who live in Knightdale on Tuesday will have another opportunity to voice their concerns about the Wake County outdoor shooting ordinance. The county hasn’t updated its regulation for outdoor shooting in unincorporated areas in 20 years. This new push for change comes after more...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL News

Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight

A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
MISSOURI STATE
WRAL News

Tennessee staff fret as contentious charter school denied

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When local school officials voted down a Tennessee charter school linked to Hillsdale College this summer, staffers at the state commission that would soon have to decide whether to let the controversial school open anyway reacted with shock at how things unfolded. The text messages they...
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

Official: Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient

BOISE, Idaho — Chipmaker Micron's planned $15 billion investment in a new factory in the company's hometown of Boise will help protect the United States from the vulnerabilities of a globalized semiconductor market, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday. “It is time to get America making things again,...
BOISE, ID
WRAL News

GoRaleigh reduces service on 11 routes due to driver shortage

Raleigh, N.C. — The shortage of bus drivers is forcing GoRaleigh to cut back on service. Currently, GoRaleigh is short 30 drivers and missing 150 to 200 trips a week. "That’s the really bad part about the situation that we are in — we don’t know until you don’t show up ... so we don’t have the time needed to get the messaging out there," said David Walker, a GoRaleigh transportation supervisor.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Union, GE reach deal for faster raises at New England plants

LYNN, Mass. — The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. says it's reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant. Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top pay rate after...
RUTLAND, VT
WRAL News

State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

Lidl deals Sept. 14-20: Breakfast sausage, oranges, coffee creamer, frozen pizza, diapers

Lidl has new sales starting Sept. 14 including breakfast sausage, oranges, coffee creamer, frozen pizza, coffee, veggie burgers, diapers, a 10 for $10 sale and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Keep in mind that some items in the ad each week have purchase limits. See ad for details.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

West Nile virus death reported in South Carolina

N.C. — A week after the Cumberland County Health Department identified its first 2022 case of the West Nile virus disease, which is carried to humans through mosquitos, someone in South Carolina has died from the virus. WMBF reports South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control said one...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

