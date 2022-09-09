Raleigh, N.C. — The shortage of bus drivers is forcing GoRaleigh to cut back on service. Currently, GoRaleigh is short 30 drivers and missing 150 to 200 trips a week. "That’s the really bad part about the situation that we are in — we don’t know until you don’t show up ... so we don’t have the time needed to get the messaging out there," said David Walker, a GoRaleigh transportation supervisor.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO