Aiken, SC

Photos: Kevin Kisner through the years

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yk47P_0hoy49EB00

Playing golf “ain’t no hobby” for Kevin Kisner.

The Aiken, South Carolina, native is a fan favorite for his laid-back vibes and Southern sayings. Not only a fan favorite but also a captains’ favorite as he recently was named to the second Presidents Cup of his career.

Kisner turned pro in 2006 after a stellar collegiate career at the University of Georgia. As a Bulldog, Kisner won the 2005 NCAA team championship with future PGA Tour teammates Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk.

Grinding on mini-tours and the then-Nationwide Tour for a few years, Kisner earned PGA Tour for the 2014 season. The journeyman has since won five times on the PGA Tour. He has also tallied top-10 finishes in the PGA Championship (2017) and the Open (2018).

© (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7RI9_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlKTT_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiwKh_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6Jtq_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PTtO_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K062W_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmmTn_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaQJ4_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNCYa_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKm7G_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbro4_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SAvw_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INKO8_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NceQ8_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ahw4S_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pKOi_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Plf5T_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJI5M_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nhUz_0hoy49EB00

© (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

