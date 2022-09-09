Photos: Kevin Kisner through the years

Playing golf “ain’t no hobby” for Kevin Kisner.

The Aiken, South Carolina, native is a fan favorite for his laid-back vibes and Southern sayings. Not only a fan favorite but also a captains’ favorite as he recently was named to the second Presidents Cup of his career.

Kisner turned pro in 2006 after a stellar collegiate career at the University of Georgia. As a Bulldog, Kisner won the 2005 NCAA team championship with future PGA Tour teammates Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk.

Grinding on mini-tours and the then-Nationwide Tour for a few years, Kisner earned PGA Tour for the 2014 season. The journeyman has since won five times on the PGA Tour. He has also tallied top-10 finishes in the PGA Championship (2017) and the Open (2018).

