New Orleans firefighters extinguish early morning blaze in Treme restaurant
The New Orleans Fire Department extinguished an early morning blaze Sunday at a Treme restaurant in the 1600 block of Basin Street. Firefighters were dispatched to 714 N. Claiborne Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. and found a blaze inside the two-story brick building, the NOFD said. The fire was largely contained inside a kitchen of what was most recently known as TaTa’s Wings, Wine & Oyster Bar.
Homeowner on St. Charles Avenue shows support of Mayor Cantrell recall with huge banner
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Signs of the Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall are popping up, and proof of that is at the house on Cadiz Street and St. Charles Avenue. This house is typically known for its twinkly Christmas lights every year, but now it is becoming known for sending a new message: “Save New Orleans: Sign […]
Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area
NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
Multi-structure fire breaks out in St. Charles Parish
LULING, La. — In Saint Charles Parish, firefighters were on the scene of a multi-structure fire in the city of Luling. The fire was on 2nd street near Ellington Avenue and Paul Maillard Road and had spread to three homes, but is now under control. So far there are...
New Orleans police investigate after man shot on I-10 at Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and injured Tuesday morning at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Chef Menteur Highway. According to NOPD, the shooting happened around 12:56 a.m. A man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.
2 shot on Martin Luther King Blvd. Sunday evening
According to Police, a man was shot at the intersection of South Roman Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.
NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef
“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
$3 million granted to Metairie Towers rebuild; residents still battle insurance hassles a year after Hurricane Ida
METAIRIE, La. — Slow progress is underway for the residents of a Jefferson Parish condominium after Hurricane Ida left residents displaced for over a year. Metairie Towers Association Board and residents can now move forward on removing damaged material from the building after a $3 million loan was approved.
Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar
The first sign of trouble were the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
NOPD investigating third shooting of the day
The latest incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Hoffman Triangle and landed one person in the hospital. It’s the third shooting the NOPD has worked today.
Man shot, killed in Algiers near Westbend Parkway
The NOPD says they responded to the scene at the corner of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway.
Victim taken to police station after 9th Ward shooting, later hospitalized
He was later taken to the hospital by EMS, his condition has not been released.
Algiers bike lanes that drew backlash to face New Orleans City Council vote
Eight months ago, newly minted District C Council member Freddie King sponsored a resolution calling on the city to rethink a pair of protected bike lanes in Algiers after a neighborhood backlash. Little has changed since then. The bike lanes remain in place with a few alterations, many residents remain...
Algiers shooting kills a man Sunday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening. According to NOPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway. Police say a man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Caught on camera: Teacher from L.B. Landry High assaulted by student, NOPD investigating encounter
An altercation between a student and teacher at L. B. Landry High School is raising concerns. It is the latest of several fights at the school caught on video. The substitute teacher who captured the incident tells WDSU something more needs to be done to protect teachers and staff members at the school.
NOPD: One dead in Westbank shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesman says the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The case remains under investigation.
Victim’s condition unknown after Gentilly shooting Sunday
According to the New Orleans Police Department the incident happened in the 5000 block Lakeshore Dr.
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to West Jeff hospital, after medical emergency
A call came in at about 1:30 p.m., of a 67-year-old woman having unexplained seizures on board.
Archdiocese held mass commemorating victims, survivors of NOLA crime
Officials were able to meet and speak with families.
NOPD: Suspect in August homicide, identified and arrested Monday
On Wednesday, August 24, the NOPD says they responded to a scene in the 2800 block of Comus Court
