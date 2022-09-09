Read full article on original website
New Ulm and Marshall among cities receiving MnDOT grants to develop transportation plans
New Ulm and Marshall are among thirteen Minnesota cities and counties that will receive grants from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to create active transportation plans. These Active Transportation Program Planning Assistance awards connect communities with consultant teams to identify ways to improve infrastructure and encourage the use of active...
Renville County Public Health COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Update
People age 12 and older are now recommended to get an updated bivalent booster dose at least two months after their last COVID-19 shot. This means the bivalent booster may be given after a person’s primary series or after their last booster shot. Everyone who is eligible is recommended to receive one dose of this updated vaccine. Even if you have had COVID-19 already, you should still get vaccinated. (*The updated Pfizer booster is authorized for people age 12 and older. The updated Moderna booster is authorized for people age 18 and older.)
Morgan man sentenced for felony check forgery
A Morgan man, Sage Hisday, age 47, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for making alterations on a check he tried to cash in Redwood Falls. According to court documents, on Dec. 17, 2021, the Redwood Falls Police Department was contacted by a man who got a call from a local bank, saying one of his checks, for $750, had been altered by someone trying to cash it three days earlier. The bank seized the check and did not process it.
Olson addresses New London City Council on Sibley State Park name change
(New London MN-) Former Sibley State Park Naturalist Kelsey Olson of New London is seeking a letter of support from the New London City Council to change the name of the park. Olson appeared before the council last week to make the request and gave an abbreviated presentation of why she thinks the park should be given a name that emphasizes it's beauty and natural features. It would take an act of the legislature, and Olson says it would not be unprecedented, as in the case of O.L Kipp State Park near Winona....
Highway 19 near Winthrop detours starts Monday
Highway 19 east of Winthrop closes Monday as a bridge replacement project gets underway. Travelers will be detoured to Highway 15 and Sibley county roads 10 and 4 for the duration of construction. Originally planned to start in August, the project was delayed to accommodate a utility relocation. The project...
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
Willmar school bus rear-ended near Kandiyohi...no one hurt
(Kandiyohi MN-) No one was hurt when a vehicle collided with a Willmar School District bus this morning. It happened on Highway 12 east of Kandiyohi around 7:20 a.m. Early reports are that a vehicle rear-ended the Palmer Bus Company bus. The students were transferred to another bus and taken on to school and their parents were notified. Traffic on Highway 12 was restricted for about an hour and a half while the crash was investigated and the affected vehicles were removed.
Murray County Sheriff investigating vehicle found in lake near Walnut Grove
Investigators are trying to determine why a vehicle was submerged in a lake in Murray County. A local fisherman reported seeing a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah, southwest of Walnut Grove, on Aug 29. Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location the following day and used a towable side scan sonar unit to confirm the fisherman’s report.
Accused Willmar teen gunman could be tried as an adult
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County officials want to charge a 16-year-old Willmar boy as an adult for allegedly shooting at a man who confronted him about tampering with his car. Court records say Adrian Medina fired at least 8 shots at the man in the 400 Block of Julii Street early on the morning of August 27th. The victim was not injured, but was able to identify the shooter as Medina. A hearing takes place November 3rd to certify Medina to be tried as an adult on Attempted Murder and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charges.
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
Twyla Mitchell
Twyla Mitchell, age 64, of Olivia, MN died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home. A visitation will be on Thursday, September 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home with a committal service to follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Olivia. Twyla Jean Mitchell was born...
Frances K. Berg
Frances K. Berg age 79, of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota died on September 8, 2022, at Sleepy Eye Medical Center in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Visitation will be on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel. Service will be held at...
Ramona Kathleen Kuehl Larson
Ramona Kathleen Kuehl Larson, age 77 of Westbook, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Westbrook Community Center. Interment will be in the Westbrook Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Raiders Pull away from Cardinals with Big Second Half
The Norwood Young America Raiders defeated the Redwood Valley Cardinals 30-22 Friday night at the Inglis Field Complex. The Cardinals fell to 0-2 while the Raiders improved to 2-0. The Cardinals led 14-6 at the half, before the Raiders scored 24 points in the second half to secure the win. Up next for Redwood Valley is a game Friday at Maple River. The KLGR Player of the Game was Evan Cooper, who had 117 total yards.
