ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Congress should block Treasury from financing China’s interests in America’s backyard

By Max Primorac, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DrJS_0hoy3qcc00
Aaron Schwartz

The Biden administration is poised to inject billions of dollars into a multinational finance agency that serves as Beijing’s gateway to Latin America. If approved, it would strengthen communist China’s penetration of our own backyard.

Last July, the U.S. Treasury Department committed to further capitalizing the Inter-American Development Bank, the largest source of development financing for Latin America, ostensibly to provide an alternative to “non-concessional and opaque Chinese official financing.” The additional funds would go to the bank’s autonomous investment arm, IDB Invest.

The proposal enjoys bipartisan congressional support. Earlier this year Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) called for “a capital increase for the Inter-American Development Bank [as] we are facing China’s challenge throughout the hemisphere.” The White House is presently negotiating with IDB Invest to make good on that promise.

Yet, what sounds like a great idea would, in practice, undercut American national interests. The U.S. is already the banks’ largest contributor and holds 30 percent of its shares. (China, in contrast, holds only 0.0004 percent of the banking group’s shares.)

Yet the lion’s share of IDB funding goes to Chinese entities. China has been IDB’s top recipient of co-financing, its top non-borrower recipient and its top procurement recipient.

Between 2010 and 2020, Chinese state-owned companies won $1.7 billion in IDB contracts. American companies procured a mere $249 million.

It’s not just American companies that are losing out. South Korean firms won a paltry $32.6 million in IDB contracts.

During that same decade, the bank poured another $6.1 billion into a co-financing fund with Chinese state companies. The IDB has also catalyzed thousands of meetings between China and regional counterparts. In sum, Beijing has been able to leverage its tiny shareholder position to strategically expand its presence in Latin America.

The IDB-China relationship began in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, when China presented itself as a source of new lending. By 2016 the head of IDB Invest, James Scriven, described the bank as China’s “gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The relationship proved a boon for China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative to displace the United States as the global superpower. Twenty-five of the 29 Latin American countries are now participating in that initiative. Since 2005, China’s state-owned banks have loaned those countries $138 billion, and Chinese entities have invested another $140 billion. China now ranks as the largest or second largest trade partner of each of those countries.

In the past few years, however, Beijing has launched a genocide campaign against its Uyghur Muslims, crushed Hong Kong’s democracy, threatened Taiwan militarily and engaged in predatory lending. There is no rationale in 2022 to continue promoting China’s commercial interests with U.S. money.

Yet the relationship continues. For example, last week the head of IDB Invest pushed forward a $130 million loan to Brazil to launch a solar energy project with Huawei Technologies Company as its main equipment supplier. U.S. law prohibits U.S. funds from procuring Huawei equipment due to its ties to China’s military.

Thus far, the Biden administration appears to be blind to the problems. It boycotted this year’s IDB Forum on Trade and Investment for the Americas, an event organized to promote the region as a supply chain alternative to China. Its climate policies led the administration to veto Guyana’s $180 million loan request to develop its recent discovery of 10 billion barrels of offshore oil and gas.

And now it wants to direct billions specifically to IDB Invest, rather than to the larger Inter-American Development Bank, which is led by an American seeking to rein in funding to the Chinese.

Meanwhile, China continues to strengthen its toehold in the Southern Hemisphere. It has become a major arms supplier to Venezuela, Bolivia and Ecuador. Last month, units of China’s Red Army participated in the international war games hosted by Venezuela. There, they joined forces from Russia, Iran, Belarus and Burma, as well as the usual Marxist stalwarts: Cuba, Nicaragua and Bolivia.

Chinese state enterprises now operate on both sides of the Panama Canal, a major chokepoint for U.S. trade. The U.S. Strategic Command has expressed concern that “the Chinese have 29 port projects” ongoing in the canal area, and those ports can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

It boils down to this: China is aggressively pursuing its strategic goals while the Biden administration dithers.

Congress must take on the leadership role and reject IDB Invest’s multi-billion-dollar funding request. It should investigate how a development bank, established by the U.S. government and meant to raise Latin America out of poverty, has been transformed into an agent of influence on behalf of Chinese expansionism in our own backyard.

Max Primorac is director of the Douglas and Susan Allison Center for Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation. He previously served in various positions at the United States Agency for International Development.

Comments / 26

Gary Bargdill
3d ago

Definitely. If our governments job to keep other countries from using our resources. What the hell, are politicians really this far out of touch?

Reply(2)
13
Jeffrey Lescynski
3d ago

hunter and Joe will not allow that they have to much revenue coming in from China

Reply
16
TheRealHunterBiden
2d ago

Given the Democrats surrounding themselves with Chinese going back to Clinton and perhaps before that..let's just say they gotta keep the palms greased.

Reply
2
Related
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Menendez
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: U.S. and India Announce Joint Military Drills

United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises. United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is near India’s border with China.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Chinese#Idb Invest#The White House#American
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
Brazil
Country
China
TheDailyBeast

Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe

Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
EUROPE
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

690K+
Followers
81K+
Post
507M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy