ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

4 burning questions about the Broncos and Seahawks' Week 1 'MNF' game: Will Russ cook?

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMvJ4_0hoy3g2a00

“Let Russ cook” is so last two years.

Now, it’s all: “Broncos country, let’s ride.”

That’s right, Russell Wilson will be returning to face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night — 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+ — but he’s now the Denver Broncos’ quarterback after a huge trade in the 2022 offseason that sent the former Super Bowl champ to a place where he’ll actually contend this year.

As you can see, there are burning questions for both teams that we have to cover heading into the Week 1 finale. So let’s dive in and talk about what we want to know as we get set for the contest:

1

Will Wilson prove last year was an anomaly?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMSKt_0hoy3g2a00
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Yes, yes, this is a perfect revenge game script to stick it to Wilson’s former team.

But let’s look ahead, not behind.

Wilson completed 64.8 percent of his passes last year for just 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns. Not the worst, but not great. He only rushed for 183 yards, a career-low by far.

So: With a great set of weapons and a change of scenery, will he go back to being a terrific dual threat?

Watch Broncos-Seahawks on ESPN+!

2

What exactly are we going to see out of the Seahawks offense?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgrWF_0hoy3g2a00
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) 

This is a nice way of saying: Uh, Geno Smith is the quarterback.

But he has the kind of supporting cast many QBs around the league would dream of: Rashaad Penny in the backfield, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and former Bronco Noah Fant.

A lot of people are projecting this is going to be rough for this entire unit. Let’s see what happens against a tough defense in Week 1.

3

Can a healthy Bradley Chubb be an X-factor?

Dude has played in 41 games total in his first four seasons. He’s only played a full slate once. And in those 16 games back in 2018, he totaled 12 sacks.

The hope here is that starting in Week 1, he’ll get back to being a stud pass-rusher. Let’s see!

4

Is Rashaad Penny going to be the real deal?

In the latter half of the 2021 season, he ran for 135-plus yards in four of his final five games of the year. He scored six times in that span.

Yeah, it’s possible he’s going to resume running over opponents. Against the Broncos? Maybe not. But the motivation to put some distance between him and second-round rookie Kenneth Walker III (who’s injured and may miss the game) has to be there.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Football
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Russ
Person
Tyler Lockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Espn#Abc#The Denver Broncos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) as part of a unique 2-game, Monday night NFL slate. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) – the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans in the 1st game at 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy