Fantasy football defense rankings, Week 1: From elite to streamable

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
You’ve got your fantasy football lineup all but set for the week, with a few tweaks to be made here and there as Sunday’s slate of games is ready to kick off.

But you’re trying to optimize your lineup to make sure you get the most points. And that’s why you have to make sure your D/ST position has the best possible squad to win you the week.

That’s what these rankings will help with: A look at the elite, solid, and streamable options that could win you some virtual games in your league.

Let’s break down the Week 1 D/ST tiers:

1

Elite

1. Denver Broncos (at Seahawks)

2. Baltimore Ravens (at Jets)

3. San Francisco 49ers (at Bears)

4. Indianapolis Colts (at Texans)

5. New Orleans Saints (at Falcons)

All great options who could end up with double-digit points.

2

Solid

6. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Steelers)

7. Tennessee Titans (vs. Giants)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (at Lions)

9. Cleveland Browns (at Panthers)

You can’t go wrong with this bunch this week, but there are some slight concerns if one of the opposing offenses surprises us.

3

Streaming options

10. Miami Dolphins (vs. Patriots)

11. New England Patriots (at Dolphins)

12. Washington Commanders (vs. Jaguars)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Raiders)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Cowboys)

15. Green Bay Packers (at Vikings)

Some defenses who could be elite all season (Packers, Chargers, Bucs), some juicy matchups, and a vote for Bill Belichick vs. Tua Tagovailoa.

4

Throw a dart if you're desperate

Jaguars (at Commanders)

Giants (at Titans)

I’m not ranking them. I’m just thinking: Maybe there are turnovers to be had?

Related
Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
Why the Chiefs' new offensive wrinkles could spell trouble for the Chargers

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers face off on Thursday night to start Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, everybody will be talking about Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. And with good reason — Mahomes just demolished the Cardinals in Week 1, and the Raiders didn’t have too many answers for Herbert, either. But there are other matchups within the matchups, and things you see on tape as you go along.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Penn State vs. Auburn: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Penn State Nittany Lions head south to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for a highly anticipated non-conference matchup. After last season’s showdown in primetime in Beaver Stadium, Penn State could be heading into some dangerous territory before a wild and energetic crowd with the Tigers looking for some revenge. Penn State held on to win last year’s meeting, the first in the home-and-home scheduling agreement between the two schools. This will be Penn State’s first time playing at Auburn. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll...
AUBURN, AL
First look: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) as part of a unique 2-game, Monday night NFL slate. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) – the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans in the 1st game at 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
