Fantasy football defense rankings, Week 1: From elite to streamable

You’ve got your fantasy football lineup all but set for the week, with a few tweaks to be made here and there as Sunday’s slate of games is ready to kick off.

But you’re trying to optimize your lineup to make sure you get the most points. And that’s why you have to make sure your D/ST position has the best possible squad to win you the week.

That’s what these rankings will help with: A look at the elite, solid, and streamable options that could win you some virtual games in your league.

Let’s break down the Week 1 D/ST tiers:

1

Elite

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

1. Denver Broncos (at Seahawks)

2. Baltimore Ravens (at Jets)

3. San Francisco 49ers (at Bears)

4. Indianapolis Colts (at Texans)

5. New Orleans Saints (at Falcons)

All great options who could end up with double-digit points.

2

Solid

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Steelers)

7. Tennessee Titans (vs. Giants)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (at Lions)

9. Cleveland Browns (at Panthers)

You can’t go wrong with this bunch this week, but there are some slight concerns if one of the opposing offenses surprises us.

3

Streaming options

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

10. Miami Dolphins (vs. Patriots)

11. New England Patriots (at Dolphins)

12. Washington Commanders (vs. Jaguars)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Raiders)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Cowboys)

15. Green Bay Packers (at Vikings)

Some defenses who could be elite all season (Packers, Chargers, Bucs), some juicy matchups, and a vote for Bill Belichick vs. Tua Tagovailoa.

4

Throw a dart if you're desperate

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars (at Commanders)

Giants (at Titans)

I’m not ranking them. I’m just thinking: Maybe there are turnovers to be had?