Dilley, TX

Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
Sentence handed down for man who distributed meth in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in the San Antonio area has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Roberto Ignacio Sanchez Benitez, 51, learned his sentence last week, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Federal authorities said Benitez...
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10

A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
New details revealed the capture of Hollywood Park murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO — Hollywood Park Police is revealing new insight into a 48-hour manhunt to catch an accused killer. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr. sits in the Bexar County Jail. On Sunday, the suspect is accused of shooting and killing two people at the Rose Bistro. One of the victims was a law school graduate out celebrating a new job. Police say the 22-year-old was found hiding at his grandfather's home in Waco.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2

HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
