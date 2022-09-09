Read full article on original website
SAPD arrests one of two suspects accused of stealing $300,000 from armored truck
SAN ANTONIO — One of two suspects who allegedly made off with about $300,000 after holding up an armored truck at gunpoint last month has been taken into custody, authorities say. According to San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Nick Soliz, 21-year-old Lawrence Eric Taylor has been charged with aggravated...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
Police searching for suspect who stabbed man in neck, sending him to hospital
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man in his neck, sending him to the hospital in critical condition. It happened around 1:07 a.m. Friday on the 1400 block of W Woodlawn near Fredericksburg Rd just northwest of downtown. When officers arrived at the...
Man shot on San Antonio's Westside in suspected road rage incident
The victim is in critical condition.
Texas man shoots at ‘peeping Tom’ looking at daughter through bedroom window
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas man is not expected to face charges after San Antonio police said he fired on a suspected “peeper” he found lurking outside his 17-year-old daughter’s bedroom window. The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday on the city’s northwest...
foxsanantonio.com
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home ends peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home ended on Thursday night. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, a neighbor called the police after 28-year-old Baldemar...
KENS 5
Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
A beloved southwest side neighbor killed in hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO — Just days ago, family and friends of a beloved neighborhood fixture learned he had died. August 17, San Antonio Police say Ward McLellan III was walking across Loop 410 near Old Pearsall Road when he was hit and killed by a car. The driver took off.
KSAT 12
Sentence handed down for man who distributed meth in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in the San Antonio area has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Roberto Ignacio Sanchez Benitez, 51, learned his sentence last week, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Federal authorities said Benitez...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
KSAT 12
Man linked to multiple aggravated robberies in one hour on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after he was linked to aggravated robberies on the Northwest Side last month. Bexar County Jail records show Felipe DeJesus Tijerina, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant affidavit states that three robberies were reported...
kwhi.com
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10
A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
KENS 5
New details revealed the capture of Hollywood Park murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — Hollywood Park Police is revealing new insight into a 48-hour manhunt to catch an accused killer. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr. sits in the Bexar County Jail. On Sunday, the suspect is accused of shooting and killing two people at the Rose Bistro. One of the victims was a law school graduate out celebrating a new job. Police say the 22-year-old was found hiding at his grandfather's home in Waco.
Several People Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to San Antonio police, several people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 9000 block of W. Commerce [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KENS 5
SAPD's South, West patrols have the highest crime rate in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — By the number, the San Antonio Police Department had a total of 29,847 cases in 2020. Last year, the crime rise was evident because SAPD ended 2021 with 33,614 criminal incidents on record. Two of the department's six substations accounted for 12,294 of those investigations: South...
foxsanantonio.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
Sheriff's Office horse gets San Antonio's notorious 'Edgar' haircut
'Change his name to Edgar.'
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2
HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
KTSA
Man stabbed in neck during fight at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex. Officers were called to the 1400 block of West Woodlawn at around 1 A.M. Friday. That’s where two men had gotten into a fight and one of them pulled a knife, then stabbed...
KSAT 12
Man shoots at peeping Tom who was watching teen relative from patio of Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man chased down and fired shots at a peeping Tom who was watching a 17-year-old girl through a patio window of their apartment. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of Seco Creek, just outside Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.
