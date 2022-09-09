ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love

There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas African American Museum Announces Fundraiser & Gala

The Texas African American Museum in Tyler just finished their first round of renovations and is back open to the public on weekends for visitors. There's still more work to do to properly tell the story of Black History in East Texas and beyond so in the coming months there's going to be a few fund raisers to help them reach their goals.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Rowdy Creek Winery holds ribbon cutting

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas winery holds it’s grand opening, with lots of attractions to offer, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas. If you’ve travelled along highway 300 between Gilmer and Longview, you’ve probably seen the wine barrels sitting...
GILMER, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy Birthday

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murder

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was indicted for a murder that happened in Tyler on Memorial Day. 29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested on June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt and indicted on Aug. 18. Deweerdt was fatally shot on Memorial Day after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash

Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day. “I’ve never seen anything like it, they go out of their way, every one of them, and they go backwards, turn upside down, anything to get us happy and that means so much to us on the inside, on the inside of our bodies, we know someone is there that cares,” Childs said.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Old Rivals Longview, Lufkin kick off district play in Red Zone Game of the Week

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium will host the biggest game on the week 4 slate when Lufkin challenges Longview, the No.1 team in the state in 5A DI. The game will be the district opener for both teams in the new 7-5A DI district following realignment in the spring. Lufkin enters the contest after upsetting No. 3 ranked A&M Consolidated 31-17 this past Friday.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas community with brown water continues to search for solutions months later

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Stryker Lake Water Supply Corporation met on Friday, but customers were still left without solutions to their ongoing water quality issues. After several months of boil water notices, customers said they feel ignored. They are upset over these issues with undrinkable brown water coming through the Lake Stryker Water […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX

