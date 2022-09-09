Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy BirthdayTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation says thank you for your service to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IITour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
Looking For Fun This Fall? Check Out These East Texas Festivals
Fair season is well underway in East Texas right now - corn dogs, turkey legs, cotton candy, fresh squeezed lemonade, exhibits, games, rides - so much fun is going to be had over the next few weeks, but there's more to do than just the fairs. East Texas is loaded down with a variety of festivals.
Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love
There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
Texas African American Museum Announces Fundraiser & Gala
The Texas African American Museum in Tyler just finished their first round of renovations and is back open to the public on weekends for visitors. There's still more work to do to properly tell the story of Black History in East Texas and beyond so in the coming months there's going to be a few fund raisers to help them reach their goals.
KLTV
Rowdy Creek Winery holds ribbon cutting
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas winery holds it’s grand opening, with lots of attractions to offer, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas. If you’ve travelled along highway 300 between Gilmer and Longview, you’ve probably seen the wine barrels sitting...
Raising Cane’s Kidd’s Kids Give Back Day Is Tuesday, September 13th
When you go to have those fresh, crispy, made-to-order chicken fingers for lunch or dinner from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Tyler or Longview, Texas on Tuesday, September 13th you could be helping to send a very deserving group of kids on a trip of a lifetime, along with their families, to Walt Disney World in Florida.
Local Customer RAVES Over Excellent Experience at Tractor Supply in Tyler, TX
Recently, a Tyler, Texas area woman shared her thoughts about a recent visit to one of the Tractor Supply Stores on an online social media group page. And frankly, we hear so much bad news every single day, sharing stories like this that celebrate excellence in our East Texas workforce is like a breath of fresh air.
inforney.com
'A little bright spot in the day': Family-owned bakery opens in Chandler
CHANDLER — Matt and Tonya Kauffman knew they wanted to open a business when they moved to Texas four years ago — a dream that has came true with the opening of their bakery. Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler offers customers freshly baked goods and a variety...
Troup ISD asks community to wear blue in support of injured football player
UPDATE (Sept. 11) – The Troup Independent School District is asking the community to wear blue on Monday, Sept 12 in support of Cooper Reid. Reid suffered a head injury during the school’s homecoming game on Friday night. TROUP, Texas (KETK) — The Troup community held a prayer vigil for Cooper Reid on Saturday night, […]
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care in Alto needs a Pediatric Home Health RN LVN
• RN/LVN with a current valid license to practice as issued by the State Board of Nursing. NEW PTO Program! Earn up to 80 hours of PTO per year!
From Classic Movies To Concerts, Liberty Hall In Tyler Announce Fall Lineup
This fall catch award-winning tribute acts, classic movies and live music at Liberty Hall, the historical theatre in the Downtown square!. They have an incredible lineup of shows and movies from now all the way through the holidays so let's take a look at what's on tap and to purchase tickets, visit LibertyTyler.com.
6 horses ‘doing great’ after being rescued from Gladewater property
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas rescued six horses in Gladewater, and they are in great condition one month later, said the Gladewater Police Department. In August, an animal control officer, Safe Haven Equine Rescue and the SPCA of East Texas checked on the horses at a property and noticed they were […]
Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murder
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was indicted for a murder that happened in Tyler on Memorial Day. 29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested on June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt and indicted on Aug. 18. Deweerdt was fatally shot on Memorial Day after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, […]
ketk.com
How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
KLTV
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day. “I’ve never seen anything like it, they go out of their way, every one of them, and they go backwards, turn upside down, anything to get us happy and that means so much to us on the inside, on the inside of our bodies, we know someone is there that cares,” Childs said.
ketk.com
Prayer vigil to be held for Troup football player injured in Homecoming game
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – First Baptist Church of Troup posted on Facebook Saturday to say they will be holding a prayer vigil for Cooper Reid Saturday night at the football stadium. According to the post, Reid suffered a head injury in last night’s homecoming football game. Troup ISD also...
KLTV
Old Rivals Longview, Lufkin kick off district play in Red Zone Game of the Week
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium will host the biggest game on the week 4 slate when Lufkin challenges Longview, the No.1 team in the state in 5A DI. The game will be the district opener for both teams in the new 7-5A DI district following realignment in the spring. Lufkin enters the contest after upsetting No. 3 ranked A&M Consolidated 31-17 this past Friday.
East Texas community with brown water continues to search for solutions months later
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Stryker Lake Water Supply Corporation met on Friday, but customers were still left without solutions to their ongoing water quality issues. After several months of boil water notices, customers said they feel ignored. They are upset over these issues with undrinkable brown water coming through the Lake Stryker Water […]
