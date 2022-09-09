ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Union Hotel wins Buffalo wing awards

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton restaurant and bar has once again traveled to the birthplace of Buffalo-style chicken wings and returned home with hardware from a national competition.


The Old Union Hotel won second place in the best craft wing category, third place for traditional medium wings and third in best of show in the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival that took place at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, over the Labor Day weekend.


The Union has taken home numerous awards at previous Wing Fests.


The event featured 16 restaurants from across the country competing in 9 categories, along with a chicken wing eating contest, Joey Chestnut came in second place, amateur cook-offs, bobbing for wings and a qualifying event for the USA Mullet Championships.

