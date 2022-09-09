EL PASO, Texas - It happened just after 6 a.m. this morning at Gateway North and Stan Roberts. According to a social post by TxDot the crash shut down the Gateway North lanes of traffic. The only injury is a woman in her 20s who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The post One woman suffers life-threatening injuries after a three vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso that shut down all lanes appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO