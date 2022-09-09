Read full article on original website
4-year-old migrant boy found abandoned along New Mexico border wall
U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a young Ecuadorian boy abandoned in the New Mexico desert on Tuesday.
One woman suffers life-threatening injuries after a three vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso that shut down all lanes
EL PASO, Texas - It happened just after 6 a.m. this morning at Gateway North and Stan Roberts. According to a social post by TxDot the crash shut down the Gateway North lanes of traffic. The only injury is a woman in her 20s who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The post One woman suffers life-threatening injuries after a three vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso that shut down all lanes appeared first on KVIA.
Monika Loves Morra Mia’s Exquisite Food Tour Of Mexico In East El Paso
Foodies of El Paso, take your taste buds on an exquisite food tour of Mexico at Morra Mia in East El Paso. Morra Mia is not your typical Mexican restaurant; it's much more. From serving classic staples such as enchiladas, tacos, and authentic pozole in a vibrant setting, Morra Mia features cuisines from other regions, including Northern, Central, and Southern Mexican regions such as Yucatan.
Las Cruces home damaged due to water heater fire
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Firefighters put out a fire at a home along the 4600 block of Triumph Court this weekend. Saturday morning, firefighters arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. to find smoke throughout the house and spreading through the air conditioning vents. Crews on the scene were able to locate […]
3-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Gateway North near Stan Roberts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving three vehicles. The crash happened on Gateway North at Stan Roberts. All Gateway North traffic lanes are shut down near the area of the crash, according to police. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m., according to...
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
1-10 opens after fatal rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this morning, El Paso Police responded to a crash located on 1-10 east and west at Geronimo. Both sides of the interstate were entirely shut down this morning after a rollover crash occurred at approximately 2:57 a.m. One fatality was confirmed. The identity of the individual is unknown. All […]
3-vehicle crash on I-10 West leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas - On Sept. 11 just before 1:30 a.m. two semis and an suv collided along I-10 west and milemarker 25. A late model Chevy Suburban driven by Francisco Martin Gallegos was speeding and passing other vehicles. There were two passengers in the Surburban. According to Special Traffic Investigators.
Police identify man killed in high speed rollover on I-10
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was speeding on Interstate 10 and passing other vehicles was killed when his SUV collided with a trailer being towed by another car. Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, near I-10 and Geronimo. Police say […]
Plane makes emergency landing at MAF
MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The City of Midland says a United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at MAF Monday night. A United Airlines representative told ABC Big 2 News that the flight was supposed to land in El Paso but was diverted because of severe weather conditions. The emergency landing, according to United Airlines, […]
Semitruck crash reported on Loop 375 near Alameda exit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A semitruck crash was reported on Loop 375 south near the Alameda exit Friday night. It's unknown if any injuries are reported. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
El Paso bishop calls for Catholic community to offer help for ‘suffering’ migrants released out on streets
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz is asking parishes and members of the Catholic community to step up and help migrants who have been released out on the streets of El Paso. Seitz, who is still in quarantine after testing positive for Covid and then suffering a rebound, sent a […]
UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso. The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased […]
El Paso man arrested for allegedly trying to rob a Walmart, assaulting an officer and evading arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 10-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department who was working while off duty at Walmart in Northeast was assaulted on Friday, Sept. 9, police report. Gabriel Paul Ortega, 30, of El Paso was arrested and charged with robbery and several counts related to resisting and evading arrest. The […]
Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
One dead after Rollover on I-10 East near Geronimo
EL PASO, Texas- Police confirm one person is dead after a rollover on I-10 East near Geronimo in Central El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene. All I-10 Eastbound and Westbound lanes at Geronimo are shut down. No further information has been provided at this time. BE PART...
One person killed in early morning crash
El PASO, Texas — All lanes on I-10 at Geronimo are now open following a deadly rollover crash early Sunday morning, TXDOT El Paso said. The El Paso Police Department was called out to I-10 east at Geronimo at 2:56 a.m. One person was confirmed dead. The crash shut...
Migrants fall from Border Wall in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Fire Department say two migrants fell from the Border Wall Friday morning. The incident was first reported shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning, along Pan American and Southside Road, next to the international border. EPFD crews share that initial reports indicated that two people fell […]
Machete assault leads to SWAT standoff, arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man allegedly attacked a motorist who was driving down an Upper Valley street with a machete, leading to a SWAT standoff. On Friday, September 9, El Paso Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez after he had barricaded himself in his home along the 5900 block of Sixta for several hours. […]
Police investigate a homicide after finding one man dead inside a car in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide in East El Paso after finding one person dead in a car, according to El Paso Police officials. Authorities responded to a vehicle on the roadway at I-10 East just before Loop 375 on ramp North. Police said they...
