Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Several crews respond to a structure fire on Pioneer Road in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATE: 6:05 pm:. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) wrote on Facebook, that a drone was spotted flying above the fire, and helicopters have been forced to land. "If you fly, we can't," the fire agency wrote. "Please land any drones in the area immediately. Aircraft will...
KDRV
Incident Command: A city within a city for all things wildfires
YREKA, Cal. -- Incident Command at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds serves as a home base for firefighters. But it's also a city within a city, complete with everything crews need while they're out battling wildfires. "They set it up kind of just like a community," said Eric Hankins, a battalion...
KTVL
Spot fire from Mountain Fire jumps containment line; Mill Fire remains at 90% containment
SISKIYOU, Calif — The Mountain and Mill Fires continue to burn in Siskiyou County. As of Sept. 11, the Mountain Fire has burned 12,635 acres and is 60% contained. Meanwhile, the deadly Mill Fire has burned 3,935 acres and remains at 90% containment. The Cal Fire Siskiyou unit stated...
actionnewsnow.com
All evacuations have been lifted for deadly Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. - All evacuation orders and warnings for the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have been lifted, the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said on Monday. Fire crews will remain in the area for several days or weeks. People returning are asked to be cautious of hazards and to check...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire
GAZELLE, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for residents southwest of Gazelle in zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203, beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area,...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire whirl witnessed on Northern California wildfire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders remain in place west of Gazelle, in Siskiyou County on Monday after a spot fire ignited in heavy brush and timber over the weekend. 'Erratic' fire behavior was described by firefighters working out on the line. A fire whirl caught on camera can be seen in a video provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office late Saturday night, taken from Macks Gulch Road.
mybasin.com
Van Meter Fire Morning Update
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Today, firefighting operations on the Van Meter Fire will transition fully into mop-up with the completion of hoselays into the southern portion of the fire. Firefighters will use water to cool hot-spots and wet burning fuels. This will increase the efficiency of mop-up and support firefighting activities to widen the black, cold area along the fire perimeter.
Van Meter Fire 40% Contained At 2539 Acres 9/12/22 Update
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A small amount of rain fell across the fire overnight, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads. Today, crews will take advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
100 acre vegetation fire sparks off Coyote Ridge near Dorris
DORRIS, Calif. — CAL FIRE is currently at the scene of a vegetation fire off Coyote Ridge, one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, and 10 miles southwest of Dorris. The agency estimates 20 acres are burning grass, brush and timber. The fire is 0% contained with a moderate...
KTVL
Southern Oregon firefighters honor fallen 9/11 heroes at Rogue Valley Manor
SOUTHERN OREGON — Each year there is a new story that is told and a moment of silence to remember all who served on that fateful day. After two years of not having an annual stair climb remembrance ceremony at the Rogue Valley Manor due to either COVID or fires that were in the area, firefighters were able to finally pay their fallen brothers and sisters respect on Sunday once again.
kykn.com
Red Cross Cascades Wildfire Evacuation Shelters Opened in Eugene, Klamath Falls and Salem After Level 3 Evacuations Ordered
American Red Cross – Cascades Region – 09/09/22 9:40 PM. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires: Cedar Creek burning near Oakridge; Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls; Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem. The shelters are located at:
Evacuations for the Van Meter fire (Stukel)
Level 1 (Ready): Harpold Rd west to Hill Rd and north of Taylor Rd, just north of the town Merrill. Level 3 (Go): Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd. So. Poe Valley Rd from Crystal Springs Rd to Weber Rd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kubaradio.com
Nor Cal Wildfire Update – Placer County Man Charged on Suspicion of Arson, Possession of Incendiary Device
(Nor Cal, CA)- – In El Dorado & Placer Counties to our southeast, the Mosquito Fire, just northeast of Auburn, continues to grow uncontained, almost tripling in size to 13,705 acres as of 8:34 last evening. Cal Fire also reports that at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3rd,...
kptv.com
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
clayconews.com
DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM SEIZES THOUSANDS OF PLANTS, PROCESSED AND HANGING/DRYING POT DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal Marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. According to this press release, located...
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, Sept. 12
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana which had been recently harvested. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana that had been packaged for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed. Five (5) individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. Jackson County Code Enforcement responded and issued the property owner, who did not reside at the location, citations totaling $43,000.00 for violations including nineteen (19) unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, failure to maintain marijuana production approval, camping within a marijuana grow site, temporary fencing within a marijuana grow site and multiple unsafe and nonpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
KTVL
Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
KTVL
Hundreds of Almeda Fire survivors commemorate two-years of rebuilding
SOUTHERN OREGON — This week marked two years since the Almeda Fire devastated the Southern Oregon community, leaving three people dead and thousands of homes and businesses burnt to ground. Since then, many residents remain displaced or in temporary housing, but some have been able to rebuild. This weekend,...
theashlandchronicle.com
Investigation into Elderly Woman’s Stolen Tractor, Water Theft Leads to Neighboring Illegal Cannabis Grow
RURAL GOLD HILL, Ore. – While investigating a report of a stolen tractor, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Patrol deputies discovered water being diverted to a neighboring illegal cannabis grow. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives assisted JCSO Patrol in serving a search warrant at the suspect’s property on the 2900 block of Birdseye Creek Road this morning. On scene, investigators discovered the stolen tractor along with the victim’s utility trailer and two horse saddles. The water, tractor, and trailer were stolen from the suspect’s elderly neighbor. Investigators discovered the suspect had stolen approximately 1600 gallons of water from the neighbor.
Comments / 0