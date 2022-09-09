10 pitchers with the slowest tempos who could be most affected by the MLB's new pitch clock in 2023

(Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

After years of speculation, the MLB will officially begin to implement a pitch clock beginning next season.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, pitchers will only be allowed 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty (the MLB average is currently at 18.2 seconds) and 20 seconds when runners are on base (the current average is 23.8 seconds).

This rule is expected to make the games faster, which is a good thing.

Using the pitch tempo data provided by Statcast, I found the pitchers most likely to be impacted by the new rule. It is particularly interesting to note that relievers dominated this list.

If we looked at the players who have thrown at least 750 pitches this season, however, the names that would top the list would look very different. They would include Shohei Ohtani (Angels), Luis Garcia (Astros), Paul Blackburn (A’s), Corbin Burnes (Brewers), and Josiah Gray (Nationals).

Otherwise, however, these are the players who use the most time between pitches in the MLB:

10

Hunter Strickland (Reds)

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Bases Empty – 24.4 seconds (7th slowest)

Runners On – 27.2 seconds (28th slowest)

9

Emmanuel Clase (Guardians)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Bases Empty – 24.8 seconds (6th slowest)

Runners On – 27.6 seconds (24th slowest)

8

Hirokazu Sawamura (Red Sox)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Bases Empty – 21.9 seconds (39th slowest)

Runners On – 30 seconds (4th slowest)

7

Alex Colomé (Rockies)

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Bases Empty – 23.6 seconds (15th slowest)

Runners On – 29.9 seconds (5th slowest)

6

Devin Williams (Brewers)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Bases Empty – 23.5 seconds (18th slowest)

Runners On – 30.9 seconds (2nd slowest)

5

Joe Kelly (White Sox)

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Bases Empty – 25 seconds (5th slowest)

Runners On – 27.9 seconds (14th slowest)

4

Kyle Finnegan (Nationals)

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bases Empty – 25.9 seconds (3rd slowest)

Runners On – 29.2 seconds (8th slowest)

3

Kenley Jansen (Braves)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bases Empty – 25.2 seconds (4th slowest)

Runners On – 30.6 seconds (3rd slowest)

2

Aroldis Chapman (Yankees)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Bases Empty – 25.9 seconds (2nd slowest)

Runners On – 29.9 seconds (6th slowest)

1

Giovanny Gallegos (Cardinals)

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Bases Empty – 26.3 seconds (1st slowest)

Runners On – 32.8 seconds (1st slowest)