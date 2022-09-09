Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Resident Assistant shortage at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On the hill of Western Kentucky University, there is a shortage of employees in Housing and Residence Life. After an Instagram post circulated around campus illustrating a comparison between WKU’s RA benefits to other schools in the state, News 40 spoke to Blair Jensen, an Associate Director of Housing and Residence Life. Jensen told us that the university has been having trouble with hiring and retaining resident assistants. Resident assistants are students on each floor employed by Western that look out for the safety and cohesion of residence hall. They serve in many other capacities as well being that they are upperclassmen, they sometimes form strong ties with residents by helping them with campus resources, mentorship, etc.
14news.com
Baptist Health adjusts visitation guidelines
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has made changes to their visitation policy at the hospital and clinic locations. Officials say visitation hours are 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week. Visitors are required to wear a hospital approved mask at all times within all facilities....
wnky.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A slew of people showed up to support ending the disease that robs individuals of memories and other important mental functions. At the Bowling Green Ball Park, a few hundred people gathered for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the biggest national effort to garner donations that go toward research for the disease. Hundreds of thousands of dollars every year are collected in the U.S to fund finding a cure for an illness many in the country have been affected by in some way. News 40 spoke with organizers who told us just in Kentucky alone, there are 75,000 individuals that deal with Alzheimer’s.
wnky.com
BGFD firefighters climb 110 floors to honor 9/11 fallen firemen
NASHVILLE, Tn.- Bowling Green firefighters climbed 110 floors to honor fellow firemen lost in 9/11. 343 firefighters passed away on that fateful day. Each year at the William Snodgrass Towers in Nashville, BGFD firefighters climb 110 floors…the same number of floors that were in the Twin Towers. The firemen...
14news.com
Madisonville Police Department hiring 911 dispatchers
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Madisonville Police Department Emergency Communications Center say they are looking for 911 dispatchers. They say applications are open to anyone interested in fulfilling the job’s duties. Officials say dispatchers play a very important role in the safety of the community. MPD...
wkdzradio.com
West Kentucky Workforce Board Activates Rapid Response For PJ Clark Lumber
While the West Kentucky Workforce Board strives to prepare career-driven individuals with the right tools, handling the bad news can also be part of the job. One such inference was made during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District meeting in Hopkinsville, when WKWB Business Liaison Tom Sholar announced that his organization has activated a “rapid response activity” to assist a score of individuals unexpectedly laid off from sprouting Trigg County business PJ Clark.
wnky.com
Empty Bowls to take place this Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s not too late if you want to participate in this year’s Empty Bowls benefit!. The annual fundraising event is taking place this Thursday. Each person attending will receive a lunch of soup, bread and a beverage. In addition, attendees will receive a bowl of their choice. It makes a beautiful addition to any home and also serves as a reminder that there are many empty bowls in our community that go unfilled each day.
whopam.com
Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women’s health clinic
Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
wnky.com
Bowling Green reacts to “By Parties Unknown”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Capitol, a documentary was shown on one Kentucky account of lynching. News 40 set up after the documentary ran its course and asked viewers what they thought of the film. Of the people that took time to speak to us, the words “disturbing”, “sad” and “I had no idea” hung in the air. One viewer said “children are born loving, we teach them to hate.” while another said “It’s history, it may not be pretty but it happened, it’s the truth and we need to educate each other so these things don’t continue to happen.”
wnky.com
Wheels up! E-bikes arrive on WKU’s campus
BOWLING GREEN, Ky,- Students can now ride in style around campus. “I just saw a bunch of kids playing around with them. It was like Christmas morning except it was the middle of the night. I just thought it was so fun, just being able to zoom around campus was great,” said Western Kentucky University student Paul Padden.
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
kentuckytoday.com
Anonymous donations, prayer have Southside Glasgow church project on track
GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – At a time when many churches are tightening belts with pandemic and inflation concerns, Southside Baptist in Glasgow is forging ahead on a $1.8 million building project for a new church. Pastor David Purichia and his congregation have plenty of reasons to praise God for...
wnky.com
Holley’s LS Fest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the weekend Bowling Green hosted LS Fest for the thirteenth year with tens of thousands in attendance. Holley Performance Products throws the LS fest in celebration of the LS engine that General Motors produces and that Holley makes many parts for. During the weekend Holley offers a myriad of things to do for car enthusiasts who come far and wide to share in their love of automotives. An off-road experience, drag show, and car show are all part of the Saturday and Sunday festivities for festival goers to enjoy.
spectrumnews1.com
Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year
KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
WBKO
Glasgow Police searching for runaway juvenile, her child
Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help locating 16-year-old Oneyda Martinez along with her child, Jennifer Martinez. They were last seen on Monday on Belfast Way. Martinez was last seen wearing light blue shirt and blue jeans. They maybe trying to get to Texas, police said.
wcluradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit With Tractor-Trailer Ends In Christian County (w/VIDEO)
A police pursuit with a tractor-trailer that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Saturday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say the pursuit crossed into Kentucky on Fort Campbell Boulevard and the tractor-trailer lost a tire then the driver 33-year-old Vincent Hawkins Jr. of Clarksville turned into Walmart. The truck reportedly...
Multiple felony charges land Owensboro man in jail
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say troopers arrested an Owensboro man for various felonies stemming from a pursuit earlier this month. Henry L. Kellems, 39, of Owensboro was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on Sunday evening. Kellems was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses: Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Leaving […]
k105.com
Authorities looking for Warren Co. man wanted in connection to his daughter’s homicide
A Warren County man is wanted for questioning in the homicide of his adult daughter. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Daquanna Bowden was found deceased at her father’s apartment at Payton Landing in the 6000 block of Scottsville Road on Friday. Bowden’s father, Damian Bowden —...
whopam.com
Suspect in July shooting incident wants bond reduction
One of two suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning, with the judge taking a bond motion under advisement for now. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 39-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius...
