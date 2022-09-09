BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On the hill of Western Kentucky University, there is a shortage of employees in Housing and Residence Life. After an Instagram post circulated around campus illustrating a comparison between WKU’s RA benefits to other schools in the state, News 40 spoke to Blair Jensen, an Associate Director of Housing and Residence Life. Jensen told us that the university has been having trouble with hiring and retaining resident assistants. Resident assistants are students on each floor employed by Western that look out for the safety and cohesion of residence hall. They serve in many other capacities as well being that they are upperclassmen, they sometimes form strong ties with residents by helping them with campus resources, mentorship, etc.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO