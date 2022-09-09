ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardsville, KY

wnky.com

Resident Assistant shortage at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On the hill of Western Kentucky University, there is a shortage of employees in Housing and Residence Life. After an Instagram post circulated around campus illustrating a comparison between WKU’s RA benefits to other schools in the state, News 40 spoke to Blair Jensen, an Associate Director of Housing and Residence Life. Jensen told us that the university has been having trouble with hiring and retaining resident assistants. Resident assistants are students on each floor employed by Western that look out for the safety and cohesion of residence hall. They serve in many other capacities as well being that they are upperclassmen, they sometimes form strong ties with residents by helping them with campus resources, mentorship, etc.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Baptist Health adjusts visitation guidelines

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has made changes to their visitation policy at the hospital and clinic locations. Officials say visitation hours are 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week. Visitors are required to wear a hospital approved mask at all times within all facilities....
MADISONVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A slew of people showed up to support ending the disease that robs individuals of memories and other important mental functions. At the Bowling Green Ball Park, a few hundred people gathered for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the biggest national effort to garner donations that go toward research for the disease. Hundreds of thousands of dollars every year are collected in the U.S to fund finding a cure for an illness many in the country have been affected by in some way. News 40 spoke with organizers who told us just in Kentucky alone, there are 75,000 individuals that deal with Alzheimer’s.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGFD firefighters climb 110 floors to honor 9/11 fallen firemen

NASHVILLE, Tn.- Bowling Green firefighters climbed 110 floors to honor fellow firemen lost in 9/11. 343 firefighters passed away on that fateful day. Each year at the William Snodgrass Towers in Nashville, BGFD firefighters climb 110 floors…the same number of floors that were in the Twin Towers. The firemen...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
City
City
Richardsville, KY
Local
Local
Kentucky Society
14news.com

Madisonville Police Department hiring 911 dispatchers

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Madisonville Police Department Emergency Communications Center say they are looking for 911 dispatchers. They say applications are open to anyone interested in fulfilling the job’s duties. Officials say dispatchers play a very important role in the safety of the community. MPD...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

West Kentucky Workforce Board Activates Rapid Response For PJ Clark Lumber

While the West Kentucky Workforce Board strives to prepare career-driven individuals with the right tools, handling the bad news can also be part of the job. One such inference was made during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District meeting in Hopkinsville, when WKWB Business Liaison Tom Sholar announced that his organization has activated a “rapid response activity” to assist a score of individuals unexpectedly laid off from sprouting Trigg County business PJ Clark.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Empty Bowls to take place this Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s not too late if you want to participate in this year’s Empty Bowls benefit!. The annual fundraising event is taking place this Thursday. Each person attending will receive a lunch of soup, bread and a beverage. In addition, attendees will receive a bowl of their choice. It makes a beautiful addition to any home and also serves as a reminder that there are many empty bowls in our community that go unfilled each day.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women’s health clinic

Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green reacts to “By Parties Unknown”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Capitol, a documentary was shown on one Kentucky account of lynching. News 40 set up after the documentary ran its course and asked viewers what they thought of the film. Of the people that took time to speak to us, the words “disturbing”, “sad” and “I had no idea” hung in the air. One viewer said “children are born loving, we teach them to hate.” while another said “It’s history, it may not be pretty but it happened, it’s the truth and we need to educate each other so these things don’t continue to happen.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Wheels up! E-bikes arrive on WKU’s campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky,- Students can now ride in style around campus. “I just saw a bunch of kids playing around with them. It was like Christmas morning except it was the middle of the night. I just thought it was so fun, just being able to zoom around campus was great,” said Western Kentucky University student Paul Padden.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Holley’s LS Fest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the weekend Bowling Green hosted LS Fest for the thirteenth year with tens of thousands in attendance. Holley Performance Products throws the LS fest in celebration of the LS engine that General Motors produces and that Holley makes many parts for. During the weekend Holley offers a myriad of things to do for car enthusiasts who come far and wide to share in their love of automotives. An off-road experience, drag show, and car show are all part of the Saturday and Sunday festivities for festival goers to enjoy.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year

KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
NEWPORT, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Police searching for runaway juvenile, her child

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help locating 16-year-old Oneyda Martinez along with her child, Jennifer Martinez. They were last seen on Monday on Belfast Way. Martinez was last seen wearing light blue shirt and blue jeans. They maybe trying to get to Texas, police said.
GLASGOW, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Pursuit With Tractor-Trailer Ends In Christian County (w/VIDEO)

A police pursuit with a tractor-trailer that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Saturday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say the pursuit crossed into Kentucky on Fort Campbell Boulevard and the tractor-trailer lost a tire then the driver 33-year-old Vincent Hawkins Jr. of Clarksville turned into Walmart. The truck reportedly...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple felony charges land Owensboro man in jail

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say troopers arrested an Owensboro man for various felonies stemming from a pursuit earlier this month.  Henry L. Kellems, 39, of Owensboro was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on Sunday evening. Kellems was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses: Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Leaving […]
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Suspect in July shooting incident wants bond reduction

One of two suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning, with the judge taking a bond motion under advisement for now. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 39-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

