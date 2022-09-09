ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isaiah McKenzie did the greatest gender reveal stunt of all time for his sister in the middle of celebrating a touchdown

 5 days ago
If you happened to be watching the Rams and Bills kick off the NFL season on Thursday night, you probably saw Isaiah McKenzie score this touchdown to give the Bills a 16-10 lead.

It probably just seemed like another casual touchdown thrown by Josh Allen. This wound up giving the Bills a permanent lead in a game that became a complete drubbing by the end.

After a while, you probably weren’t even thinking of McKenzie’s touchdown anymore. You almost certainly didn’t notice the…strange moment that came directly after it.

McKenzie scores. He starts celebrating with his teammates. Then he starts looking for a camera. He finds one. And he yells in it “it’s a boy.” He does it twice.

Take a look.

If you did notice this, you probably thought it was some sort of inside joke the Bills had going on.

But actually, as it turns out, McKenzie just gave us the greatest gender reveal of all time. After scoring his touchdown, he announced the gender of her baby.

Here the family is watching the game getting absolutely hype.

This is awesome. But, also, I have so many questions. How did they set this up? Did they call this play knowing that the revelation of a beautiful baby boy happened to be hanging in the balance? If that is the case the Bills have to be the greatest teammates ever.

Also, did they have a backup plan just in case he never scored? I guess we’ll never know. One thing is certain, though. Well, two things really. First, Isaiah McKenzie has to be a top 5 brother ever in the history of brothers.

Second — and most importantly — it’s a boy. Fans loved this.

