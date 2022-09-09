ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Freeman confronts harsh reality with brutal truth after Notre Dame football’s 0-2 start

There are countless uncomfortable people in South Bend following a massive upset loss for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to unranked Marshall Thundering Herd right in front of Notre Dame football home fans. Coming off a loss in Week 1 to the no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on the road, Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman was expecting to finally get his first win with the team Saturday, but that simply did not turn out to be the case.
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm previews game at Syracuse

The Purdue Boilermakers are set to hit the road for the first time this season in Week 3 to square off with the undefeated Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN2. The Boilermakers...
The Jalen Hurts Year: Philly's Star QB Has A Lot to Prove in 2022

Jalen Hurts still has a lot to prove going into his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles, even after making the playoffs in his first full year as their starting quarterback. The former Heisman runner-up and Alabama captain showed flashes of his insane potential last season, even though he was working with minimal weapons, and a first-year head coach.
Andrew Luck shows up at Stanford football game vs. USC in heartwarming return

Andrew Luck rarely finds himself under the spotlight these days. After all, his days of playing football are way behind him now. But on Saturday, the former Indianapolis Colts had football fans’ attention all on him again as he was honored by the Stanford Cardinal before the game against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium for his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame.
