College Football World Reacts to Marshall Upset of Notre Dame
The Thundering Herd earned a landmark victory at Notre Dame Stadium by toppling the Fighting Irish.
Look: Fans Are Calling For North Carolina Coach's Job This Saturday
College football fans have officially run out of patience with North Carolina assistant coach Gene Chizik. Earlier this year, Chizik was named the assistant head coach for the Tar Heels' defense. So far, the results on that side of the ball have been horrendous. Last week, North Carolina gave up...
Marcus Freeman confronts harsh reality with brutal truth after Notre Dame football’s 0-2 start
There are countless uncomfortable people in South Bend following a massive upset loss for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to unranked Marshall Thundering Herd right in front of Notre Dame football home fans. Coming off a loss in Week 1 to the no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on the road, Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman was expecting to finally get his first win with the team Saturday, but that simply did not turn out to be the case.
Fresno State's Tedford, Haener address loss to Oregon State
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener react to their heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Oregon State.
Notre Dame Football schedule: Marcus Freeman’s team still searching for first win in Week 3
Notre Dame football schedule: Week 3 – Notre Dame vs California Week 3 – Notre Dame vs California Golden Bears
NFL・
USC fans invade Stanford Stadium: Are there more Trojans' fans than Cardinal fans?
The apathy is clearly gone from the USC football fan base. After a tough four-year stretch that saw USC fall from football's elite, Lincoln Riley has energized Trojans' fans. And that energy is on full display Saturday at Stanford Stadium where USC fans have taken over. In their first ...
Surprising Starts Abound Across College Football
Kansas, Rutgers and Duke are all 2–0. And they’re not the only ones showing life.
247Sports
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm previews game at Syracuse
The Purdue Boilermakers are set to hit the road for the first time this season in Week 3 to square off with the undefeated Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN2. The Boilermakers...
The Jalen Hurts Year: Philly's Star QB Has A Lot to Prove in 2022
Jalen Hurts still has a lot to prove going into his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles, even after making the playoffs in his first full year as their starting quarterback. The former Heisman runner-up and Alabama captain showed flashes of his insane potential last season, even though he was working with minimal weapons, and a first-year head coach.
Andrew Luck shows up at Stanford football game vs. USC in heartwarming return
Andrew Luck rarely finds himself under the spotlight these days. After all, his days of playing football are way behind him now. But on Saturday, the former Indianapolis Colts had football fans’ attention all on him again as he was honored by the Stanford Cardinal before the game against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium for his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Kalen DeBoer challenges 'Husky Nation' to fill Husky Stadium on Saturday
Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer talked about getting the fans out to Husky Stadium Saturday as they host Michigan State in an important non-conference game.
First look: California at Notre Dame odds and lines
The California Bears (2-0) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) meet Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock). Below, we look at California at Notre Dame odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions. The Bears opened their...
WNBA Finals: Aces and Sun Play for Their First WNBA Championship Rings
Here we are, after an explosive, unpredictable, historic WNBA Playoffs, we've landed at the Finals. Only five games stand in the way of a championship season. And as if Sue Bird's retirement wasn't historic enough for you, at the end of this year's finals we will have a first time championship winner.
