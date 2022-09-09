ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hall, ID

kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – September 12, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Heavy smoke in the Salmon area impeded firefighters’ efforts to fight the Moose Fire over the weekend. The fire remains 37% contained. Meanwhile, the Owl Fire, 20 miles west of North Fork, has burned 350 acres.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park

POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
POCATELLO, ID
Herald-Journal

County crews join to fight brush fire

Franklin and Bannock county fire departments were called to a brush fire the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9 north of Banida on the Oxford road. The fire was held to approximately 10 acres.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation

A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home

POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Evacuations underway on Fort Hall Reservation as fire surpasses 1,000 acres

An out-of-control wildfire resulted in evacuations on Thursday evening on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported. The evacuation of residents on Ross Fork Road between the canal crossing and Sand Road began around 6:30 p.m. as the wildfire grew to over 1,000 acres and began threatening nearby homes, the tribes said. The evacuees were asked to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel until the fire is no longer a threat. ...
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Shock wave therapy helps local woman dance again

I could not believe it,” said Shannon Ansley, 65, an environmental scientist from Pocatello. “I thought it would be a long time before I danced again, given the pain I had in my foot and last year’s knee replacement surgery. But we danced for quite some time at the wedding. It was wonderful!”
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Raging wildfire near Chubbuck consumes over 500 acres

Firefighters are battling an out-of-control wildfire northeast of Chubbuck. The blaze ignited in the 2 1/2 Mile Road area around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and has already consumed over 500 acres, authorities said. Emergency responders have shut down 2 1/2 Mile Road because of the blaze and the public should stay away until the fire has been extinguished. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Investigation finds police justified in shooting that left Pocatello man paralyzed

POCATELLO — An investigation into a September 2020 incident found that three officers who shot a burglar were justified in their actions. Around 8:30 p.m., on Sept. 25, 2020, numerous officers from the Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police converged on Jake Sheeler — the suspect in an armed burglary. During the incident, three officers fired a total of 15 rounds from varying distances. Five of those shots hit Sheeler, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sign lighting at University Place to be held Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS — A new lighted sign celebrating higher education collaboration at University Place, the shared Idaho Falls campus for University of Idaho and Idaho State University, will be unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 13. The sign showing the logos and colors of each university will be visible from the interstate...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

