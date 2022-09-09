ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

KWQC

Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 4 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Car fire in Rock Island

Emergency crews responded to a car on fire in Rock Island overnight. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Street and 23rd Avenue. Firefighters were able to douse the flames, but the car appears to be a total loss. There are no reports of any injuries at...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Lanes to be closed on Arsenal bridges

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - Traffic on the Rock Island Arsenal can expect lane closures on several Arsenal bridges between Sept. 12- 17. Arsenal officials say there will be several single-lane closures on the Government bridge from Sept. 12 till Sept. 15, and lane closures on Rock Island-Arsenal Viaduct as well as the Moline-Arsenal Bridge on Sept. 16.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Moline Water Division flushing hydrants starting Monday

First Alert Forecast - Clearing overnight leads to cool temps in the morning but Tuesday sun. Clearing overnight leads to cool temps in the morning but Tuesday sun. First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Moline Cold Case Solved

First Alert Forecast - Clearing overnight leads to cool temps in the morning but Tuesday sun. Clearing overnight leads to cool temps in the morning but Tuesday sun. First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Orion’s new fabric shop: Betty’s Thimble

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) -Betty’s Thimble is a new fabric and sewing store in Orion. The business is named after the owner’s grandmother, Elizabeth (Betty) Watters, who was an avid sewist. Lee Ann Stropes discusses the shop and what it offers including fabrics, notions, patterns, kits, and classes. For...
ORION, IL
KWQC

New children’s book features a Galesburg landmark

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -Galesburg residents will recognize a local landmark featured prominently in a new children’s book. “Silas, The Great House Cat” has been released in both paperback and hardback. The book was written by PSL guest, Janet Pogue-Tolle, who collaborated with another Galesburg local, artist Dusty Scott...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

What’s the Good News, Quad Cities: September 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever you need a dose of good news to contrast with the usual fare within the 24/7 news culture, you can count on this PSL regular feature. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Section of Simmons Street closed beginning Monday in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Section of Simmons Street is set to be closed beginning Monday in Galesburg. Simmons Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Prairie streets beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for sanitary sewer repairs. According to city officials, local access to businesses and the...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Sweet treats and more at Fulton’s Krumpets

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Melanie Kalyan and Savanna Pickett, Krumpets Restaurant & Bakery, 1016 4th St. in downtown Fulton, joins PSL to talk about the small town eatery and show off an array of menu items. Krumpets is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to...
FULTON, IL
KWQC

1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. Davenport man charged with sexual abuse. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Davenport man was arrested Friday in connection with a sex abuse case. Missing...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded around 10:53 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Homestead Ave, according to a media release. Scott County Communications said they received multiple calls advising that a neighboring home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters first on...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Moline bike path, ramp closed starting Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The bicycle and pedestrian “on-ramp” at 41st street will be closed starting Tuesday for construction to upgrade the ramp to be ADA accessible. About 50 feet of the trail will also be closed for construction, the City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department said in a Facebook post.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
PORT BYRON, IL
KWQC

Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -28 years later the Moline Police Department has identified the human remains in St. Louis County, Missouri as Steven H. Asplund of Moline. Asplund was reported missing in 1994, according to Moline Chief of Police Darren Gault. No foul play is suspected and no charges are being sought in this case.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Late night house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police & Fire Departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of Homestead Avenue & Floral Lane Monday night. Police say they received a call about a house fully engulfed in flames at approximately 10:53 p.m. The residence at the time of the fire...
DAVENPORT, IA

