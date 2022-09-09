Mayor signs “historic” contract giving all Tulsa firefighters raise

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are getting the largest pay raise city history after Mayor G.T. Bynum signed a new contract on Friday.

According to Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay, Bynum signed a contract that will give all firefighters a minimum 4 percent boost in pay, depending on their years of service.

The raise is 4 percent across the board. The other boost is coming in the form of longevity pay. Lay said some long-time firefighters will receive a raise up to 12 percent effective immediately.

This comes after Tulsa firefighters announced they planned to enter arbitration with the City of Tulsa over wages in June.

However, Lay told FOX23 Friday that, ultimately, the union and city were able to come to this new agreement without arbitration.

Bynum thanked Lay and IAFF Local 176 leadership in a Facebook post for working with the city to make the wage increase possible.

“With an independently assessed ISO rating of 1, the Tulsa Fire Department is regarded as one of the best in the nation. Today I was proud to join IAFF Local 176 in signing a contract that gives Tulsa firefighters the largest pay increase in city history! We hope this will keep great firefighters on our team and attract the next generation to join us.”

