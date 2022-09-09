ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Mayor signs “historic” contract giving all Tulsa firefighters raise

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cf6f5_0hoy2cTT00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are getting the largest pay raise city history after Mayor G.T. Bynum signed a new contract on Friday.

According to Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay, Bynum signed a contract that will give all firefighters a minimum 4 percent boost in pay, depending on their years of service.

The raise is 4 percent across the board. The other boost is coming in the form of longevity pay. Lay said some long-time firefighters will receive a raise up to 12 percent effective immediately.

This comes after Tulsa firefighters announced they planned to enter arbitration with the City of Tulsa over wages in June.

However, Lay told FOX23 Friday that, ultimately, the union and city were able to come to this new agreement without arbitration.

Bynum thanked Lay and IAFF Local 176 leadership in a Facebook post for working with the city to make the wage increase possible.

“With an independently assessed ISO rating of 1, the Tulsa Fire Department is regarded as one of the best in the nation. Today I was proud to join IAFF Local 176 in signing a contract that gives Tulsa firefighters the largest pay increase in city history! We hope this will keep great firefighters on our team and attract the next generation to join us.”

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa acupuncturist offers unique therapy, treatment

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman, inspired her own medical needs, has developed a new type of treatment and wants to share it with others. FOX23 introduced you to Sarah Carpenter last year. Carpenter contracted COVID and then suffered from parosmia, a condition that distorts your sense of smell or taste.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

Sewer rehabilitation and replacement project begins in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A sewer rehabilitation and replacement project starts Monday at East 41st Street and South 72nd East Avenue between Memorial and Sheridan. The project should take about three weeks to complete. While crews are working, traffic on 41st Street will be limited to one lane in...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

AT&T offers $5k reward for information on Green Country copper thieves

AT&T announced it will offer a $5 thousand reward for information that leads to convictions of copper thieves in Northeast Oklahoma. The phone company said they are requesting information for copper cable thefts in Tulsa, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Osage, Rogers, McAlester and Washington counties dating back to January. Local authorities have investigated numerous copper thefts over the years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Person hit by truck in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A person was taken to a hospital after they were hit by a truck on East 81st Street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the victim had just gotten off the bus at a stop near 81st and South Lewis Avenue on Monday morning. They went to cross the street when they were hit by a black Ford F150.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Booster against latest COVID-19 variant arrives in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — A new vaccine booster to protect you against the latest variant of COVID-19 is now available in Tulsa County. Health department experts say it’s similar to the reason why we have to get a new flu shot each year—the virus morphs and changes over time, and in order to still be protected against it, you periodically need to get an “updated” vaccine to match the “updated” form of the virus.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raise Up#Arbitration#Politics Local#Tulsa Fire Union#The Tulsa Fire Department
anadisgoi.com

Rock stars wanted at Hard Rock job fair on Sept. 15

TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is officially opening its doors to new team members to help amplify its award-winning service to Tulsa with a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Grand Hall o’ the Cherokees. The casino...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate stabbing in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in the hospital after police said he was stabbed in the chest in north Tulsa early Monday morning. Police said around 1:30 a.m. a domestic dispute led to the stabbing outside of a house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. Police...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Longevity
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate east Tulsa hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning near 11th and Garnett. Police said at around 1 a.m., a person called them, saying that they saw a person lying in the road. The Mingo Valley Division is investigating this incident. Police also said...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Emergency Crews Battle Fire At Tulsa Home

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are on the scene near East Reading Street and North Rockford Avenue battling the blaze. Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out or if anyone was injured.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify fraud suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department is asking for help identifying the man seen in the pictures. He allegedly went into three different cell phone stores in the Tulsa area, used fraudulent IDs, and obtained three new iPhones and an Apple Watch. This fraudulent activity is suspected to...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Superintendent calls for unity, says voucher system would be 'foolish'

The head of Minco Public Schools says schools should not be political battlegrounds, and a voucher system that would see public money going to private schools is unwise. Minco Public Schools posted a message to Facebook from Superintendent Kevin Sims on Sept. 8. In the message, Sims praised his school district and said those who work for the betterment of students should be appreciated regardless of politics.
MINCO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
74K+
Followers
131K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy