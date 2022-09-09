ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz’s post-fight criticism of boxing career: ‘You’re nothing without me’

Nate Diaz took a shot at Conor McGregor on Saturday and it didn’t take long for “Notorious” to respond. Following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz used his in-cage interview time to discuss his future plans after fighting out his current contract, which involve branching out into other combat sports and potentially returning to the UFC someday.
UFC
E! News

UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle

The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future

Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
WWE
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle

– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Written Off TV

For months now The Judgement Day has been feuding with Edge and this week on Raw the Rated R Superstar faced the newest member of the group when he went one on one with Dominik Mysterio. The match ended in a disqualification when The Judgement Day interfered, and after the...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star

They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks

Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
WWE
Fightful

New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw

Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction. Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: John Cena Looks Rather Different These Days

There goes a classic. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history but only a handful have become the face of the company. That status takes a special level of impact and skill and there have been stretches without someone really filling in that spot. Part of the package that gets someone into that spot is the look, and now one of the biggest names in WWE history has changed up his look.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

