NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' roster for the 2022 Prospects Challenge
First-round draft selections Matt Savoie, Isak Rosen, and Jiri Kulich will be among the players suiting up for the Buffalo Sabres at the annual Prospects Challenge, a six-team tournament at LECOM Harborcenter beginning Thursday, Sept. 15. The Sabres released their roster for the event, comprising of 17 forwards, eight defensemen...
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster & Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 13, the team's roster and schedule for the 2022 Prospects Challenge from September 15-19 at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo (100 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203). The Bruins' rookies will compete against the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and...
NHL
Money Mase: Where does new addition Marchment fit with Stars?
The winger signed a four-year contract with Dallas after scoring 18 goals in 54 games with Florida last season. 2021-22 stats: 18 goals, 29 assists, 47 points in 54 games with Florida. Contract: Four years remaining at salary cap hit of $4.5 million; actual salary this season of $6 million.
NHL
Three storylines to watch at Prospect Camp
The Tampa Bay Lightning opened Prospect Camp on Wednesday morning at TGH Ice Plex in Brandon with 22 players arriving on the scene for medicals, off-ice testing and an on-ice practice. Thirteen forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders will get two on-ice practices in the Sunshine State before heading to...
247Sports
UNC Basketball's 2022-23 Schedule Released
North Carolina's full 2022-23 basketball schedule has been released. The Tar Heels will open the season on Nov. 7 vs. UNC Wilmington. The first ACC conference matchup will be on Dec. 4 at Virginia Tech. The non-conference slate include a trip to Portland, Ore. over Thanksgiving for the PK85 where...
247Sports
Kickoff Time Set for Notre Dame at North Carolina
Notre Dame will take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fighting Irish have Cal this upcoming weekend following the season-opening loss to Ohio State and last week's upset loss to Marshall. Up until today, the kickoff time set for the game against the Tar Heels...
NHL
Top Predators Prospects to Watch Entering Rookie Camp
Examining Five of Nashville's Top Rookies Ahead of Camp, Prospect Showcase. With Predators Rookie Camp and the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase just days away, 23 young NHL hopefuls will soon be in Gold and Navy vying for a coveted spot on the team's 2022-23 roster. Of the 36 skaters who...
NHL
Blue Jackets taking strong team to annual Traverse City tournament
There are many unmistakable signs hockey season is coming, but here's a noteworthy one -- for the first time, the real thing will happen this week. Union blue jerseys will be on the ice Thursday, Friday and Sunday afternoons as a group of young Blue Jackets takes part in the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich.
NHL
FLAMES ANNOUNCE PROSPECT CAMP ROSTER
Camp starts on Thursday in Penticton, BC for the Young Stars Classic tournament. The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2022 prospect training camp starting Thursday, Sept. 15 when the prospects hit the ice in Penticton, BC as a part of the Young Stars Classic. The first on-ice session...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Sourdif ready to go pro; Vilmanis arrives to Florida
Hear from Justin Sourdif, Sandis Vilmanis and Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear following Day 1 of Rookie Camp at the Panthers IceDen. Getting a head start on preparing for his first season in the professional ranks, the 20-year-old forward was all smiles following the first on-ice session of Rookie Camp at the Panthers IceDen on Wednesday.
NHL
Lysell Looking to Take Next Step as Rookie Camp Opens
His skating, his speed, and his skill are all sights to behold when he takes to a sheet of ice. But there is one thing that the average eyes wouldn't see, something that comes out in the dressing room, the rink hallways, or at dinner with his teammates. It's a...
NHL
State Your Case: Gaudreau's point total vs. Huberdeau's
NHL.com writers debate who will score more this season with new team: Blue Jackets forward or Flames left wing?. Johnny Gaudreau and Jonathan Huberdeau ended up in a dead heat last season. Each forward had 115 points, tied for second in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (123).
NHL
Mandrycky named Kraken assistant GM, sixth woman hired for role in NHL
Promoted by Francis to oversee amateur scouting group after two years as director of hockey administration. Alexandra Mandrycky was promoted to assistant general manager of the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, becoming the sixth woman hired for the position by an NHL team since January. Mandrycky will work with assistants Ricky...
NHL
Prospects Notebook | Savoie 'electric' in 1st practice with Sabres
Notes from Wednesday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter. Seth Appert delivered a message to Matt Savoie during practice at LECOM Haborcenter on Wednesday, Savoie's first in a Buffalo Sabres uniform. "I was incredibly impressed with him and told him I was excited to have him on the ice because I missed...
NHL
RELEASE: Hossa Jersey Retirement Nov. 20 as Full Promo Schedule Announced
Single-game tickets go on-sale to public today at 2 p.m. CT. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the promotional schedule for the team's 2022-23 regular season at the United Center. The season will feature more than 20 unique theme nights that will include a variety of live entertainment and pregame celebrations in the United Center Atrium. Fans can purchase single-game tickets to Blackhawks home games starting Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. on Blackhawks.com/Tickets.
NHL
Lightning announce 30th anniversary season celebration
The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced a number of initiatives prior to and throughout the upcoming season to celebrate the 30thseason of Lightning hockey. The 30th anniversary season is presented by AdventHealth. The festivities begin Saturday, October 1 as the Lightning will host a season kick-off event, presented by Florida...
NHL
102.5 The Bone made the official flagship station of the Bolts
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning and Cox Media Group today announced a multi-year partnership that will make 102.5 The Bone the official flagship station of the team. "As we continue to grow our brand and fan base throughout the state, the Lightning are excited to partner with Cox Media Group to provide Bolts fans throughout Central Florida and beyond, the opportunity to hear all games on 102.5 The Bone," said Mark Pitts, Chief Operating Officer for Vinik Sports Group. "As the exclusive professional Tampa Bay sports team with Cox Media Group, we look forward to providing our fans with unfiltered access to all things Lightning, inclusive of our great game broadcasts on The Bone, sports talk and other new programming across all Cox platforms. We'd like to thank Keith Lawless, Jason Meder and the entire team at Cox for their support and look forward to a great partnership that will greatly benefit Bolts Nation in Tampa Bay and beyond."
NHL
BLOG: Oilers prospects sizing up for Rookie Camp
EDMONTON, AB - Better, faster, stronger. That was the common goal echoed by most of the Oilers prospects Wednesday after fitness testing ahead of Oilers Rookie Camp and the Young Stars Classic in Penticton. For a group comprised of the Oilers best and brightest 18-to-24-year-olds who have not yet become mainstays on the big club -- the camp represents an opportunity to show off their literal offseason gains.
NHL
Ducks to Reveal Refurbished Multi-Sport Rink at Tustin Heritage Park
The Ducks will unveil a newly remodeled Ducks branded multi-sport rink at Tustin Heritage Park on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. The Ducks' first multi-sport rink and 12th rink build/remodel will officially open as Ducks staff volunteers and mascot Wild Wing will be on site to present the refurbished rink to local athletes and community members. The unveiling will culminate with an official opening face-off along with games of street hockey, inline hockey and soccer.
NHL
Coyotes & Bally Sports Arizona Announce 2022-23 Television Schedule
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes and Bally Sports Arizona announced today that 78 Coyotes regular season games will be televised on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Arizona Extra during the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, including the season opener at the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 13. All Bally Sports Arizona & Bally Sports Arizona Extra broadcasts will also be streamed on Bally Sports+
