Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Stolen truck, guns recovered, arrest made in Temple

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old man was chased down and arrested early Tuesday morning by Temple Police after they spotted a stolen pickup truck. Cayden Barnes Brown, listed at an address in Morgan’s Point Resort, was booked into the Bell County Jail on felony charges when police caught him after two men fled from the stolen silver pickup truck.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired into car with children inside, woman arrested

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old Killeen woman has been arrested in connection with a June incident in which shots were fired into a car containing three young children. Bond was set at a quarter-million dollars for Alyiah Marie Klenk, who was picked up by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – who found her near the intersection of Rancier Avenue and 4th Street.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man out on bond arrested after shots fired

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Waco man who had previously been out on bond on robbery charges remains in the McLennan County Jail after shots were fired at a local residence. Danacion Markeeze Presha was arrested following a police investigation into an incident in which shots were fired...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Austin woman arrested after Saturday Temple stabbing

Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at a friend’s house, when they saw two women fighting out in the street.
TEMPLE, TX
Waco, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
WacoTrib.com

Two die Sunday in separate one-car wrecks near Marlin

Two people were killed early Sunday morning in two separate single-vehicle wrecks early Sunday morning near Marlin, officials said. Around 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Farm-to-Market Road 147 northeast of Marlin, a Dodge Dakota traveling eastbound left the roadway for unknown reasons, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a Monday statement.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple Police search for suspect in aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the suspect in connection to an aggravated robbery. Temple police officers were dispatched at around 8:40 p.m. Sept. 9 to the 1100 block of North General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, officers...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized after rollover, vehicle fire

WORTHAM, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after his vehicle flips over in a Wortham residential area. The Wortham Police Department, along with Wortham Fire and Mexia EMS, responded to a vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Fourth Street and FM-27. The vehicle was on fire in a resident’s yard.
WORTHAM, TX
NewsBreak
fox44news.com

Milano feud leads to gunfire, arrests

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing feud in the Milano area leads to an exchange of shots fired and two arrests made. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots fired in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano. One person – identified as Kelly Joe Cain, of Milano – was wounded by gunfire. Dillon Ray Little, of Milano, has been identified as the gunman. Cain was transported to a nearby hospital while Little was detained.
MILANO, TX
fox44news.com

Local police departments celebrate woman officers on National Police Woman Day

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – September 12th is National Police Woman Day, multiple police departments are honoring the contributions and sacrifices of women in law enforcement. Temple Police Department, highlights one of their own, patrol officer Emily Labruzzo. Officer Emily Labruzzo says being a police officer is something she...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Two men arrested in gun fight

Milam County (KWTX) - On Saturday September 10th at approximately 1:45 a.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s office received calls of gunshots in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street, Milano, Milam County, Texas. Authorities say Kelly Joe Cain of Milano drove by Dillion Ray Little of Milano’s house...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas

UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
RIESEL, TX

