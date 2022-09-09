Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Stolen truck, guns recovered, arrest made in Temple
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old man was chased down and arrested early Tuesday morning by Temple Police after they spotted a stolen pickup truck. Cayden Barnes Brown, listed at an address in Morgan’s Point Resort, was booked into the Bell County Jail on felony charges when police caught him after two men fled from the stolen silver pickup truck.
fox44news.com
Shots fired into car with children inside, woman arrested
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old Killeen woman has been arrested in connection with a June incident in which shots were fired into a car containing three young children. Bond was set at a quarter-million dollars for Alyiah Marie Klenk, who was picked up by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – who found her near the intersection of Rancier Avenue and 4th Street.
fox44news.com
Man out on bond arrested after shots fired
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Waco man who had previously been out on bond on robbery charges remains in the McLennan County Jail after shots were fired at a local residence. Danacion Markeeze Presha was arrested following a police investigation into an incident in which shots were fired...
fox44news.com
Austin woman arrested after Saturday Temple stabbing
Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at a friend’s house, when they saw two women fighting out in the street.
Central Texas driver hospitalized after speeding past light, charges pending
Witnesses stated the driver was seen traveling at a high rate of speed, running past a stoplight at the intersection of Highway 14 and Farm-to-Market Road 27.
WacoTrib.com
Two die Sunday in separate one-car wrecks near Marlin
Two people were killed early Sunday morning in two separate single-vehicle wrecks early Sunday morning near Marlin, officials said. Around 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Farm-to-Market Road 147 northeast of Marlin, a Dodge Dakota traveling eastbound left the roadway for unknown reasons, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a Monday statement.
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed after truck plunged off bridge in Falls County
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Julia Black, 19, of Kosse, as the woman killed when a Dodge Ram plunged off a bridge. The deadly wreck happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, on CR-149 near FM-1240, northeast of...
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing soup in Temple restaurant employee's face
TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for a woman seen on video throwing soup in the face of an employee at a Temple restaurant was postponed for a second time. Amanda Martinez's trial was expected to start Monday, Sept. 12 but according to Bell County online records, it was postponed until December 5.
KWTX
Temple Police search for suspect in aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the suspect in connection to an aggravated robbery. Temple police officers were dispatched at around 8:40 p.m. Sept. 9 to the 1100 block of North General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, officers...
65-Year-Old Ervin Daniels Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday in Freeston County. The officials stated that a Central Texas Man identified as [..]
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized after rollover, vehicle fire
WORTHAM, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after his vehicle flips over in a Wortham residential area. The Wortham Police Department, along with Wortham Fire and Mexia EMS, responded to a vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Fourth Street and FM-27. The vehicle was on fire in a resident’s yard.
fox44news.com
Milano feud leads to gunfire, arrests
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing feud in the Milano area leads to an exchange of shots fired and two arrests made. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots fired in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano. One person – identified as Kelly Joe Cain, of Milano – was wounded by gunfire. Dillon Ray Little, of Milano, has been identified as the gunman. Cain was transported to a nearby hospital while Little was detained.
Clerk robbed at gunpoint in Temple aggravated robbery
A clerk was robbed at gunpoint around 8:38 p.m. in Temple on Friday. Police said they are looking for a black male wearing camouflage clothing.
Killeen man in critical condition after he tracked down men who stole vehicle
A Killeen man tracked down three men who stole his vehicle but was shot and left in critical condition in an aggravated assault early Friday morning.
fox44news.com
Local police departments celebrate woman officers on National Police Woman Day
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – September 12th is National Police Woman Day, multiple police departments are honoring the contributions and sacrifices of women in law enforcement. Temple Police Department, highlights one of their own, patrol officer Emily Labruzzo. Officer Emily Labruzzo says being a police officer is something she...
KWTX
Two men arrested in gun fight
Milam County (KWTX) - On Saturday September 10th at approximately 1:45 a.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s office received calls of gunshots in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street, Milano, Milam County, Texas. Authorities say Kelly Joe Cain of Milano drove by Dillion Ray Little of Milano’s house...
wtaw.com
Fourth Person And The Third Member Of A Hearne Family Dies From A Wednesday Night Crash
The Texas department of public safety announced Saturday the death of a third member of a Hearne family from a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne. The nine year old daughter of Brittany Smith of Hearne did not survive critical injuries after the vehicle...
Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas
UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
