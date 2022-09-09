Read full article on original website
NFL Week 2 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 2 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 2 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last week: 5-11, Season: 5-11 Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles Chargers...
3 Possible Replacement Options for Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is out 6-8 weeks with an injury to his hand. The Cowboys will need a decent replacement at quarterback for Prescott if they hope to salvage their seasons. Here are three possible replacement options for the Cowboys at quarterback. Cam Newton. Cam Newton is currently a free agent...
Keenan Allen Likely Out for Week 2 vs. Chiefs
The Chargers will likely be without their best wide receiver for Week 2. Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury during Week 1’s game against the Raiders. He received an MRI that revealed his injury is not too severe, and should return for Week 3. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported...
Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 2
Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 2. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
Derek Barnett Out for Entire Season
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett will miss the entire 2022-2023 season with an injury. An ACL tear suffered in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions is what will keep Barnett off the field. He continues his streak of never playing every game in a season with this missed time.
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Week 2 Recap
While the 2023 NFL Draft is still far off in the distance, players that will be drafted early are on the field now. Each week presents unique matchups for draft prospects and this week is no different. Here are NFL Draft prospects to watch in college football week 2 recap.
Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis Out for Season
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis is out for the entire 2022-2023 season. A knee injury suffered during Week 1’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is what will sideline him. He reportedly has a torn meniscus. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via Twitter on Monday. The...
Dak Prescott Out 6-8 Weeks with Thumb Injury
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has suffered a thumb injury. In Week 1’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott hit his hand on a defensive lineman while throwing the ball, injuring his hand bad enough to require surgery. His timetable for return is reportedly 6-8 weeks. NFL Network’s Ian...
Jamal Adams Suffers Quad Injury
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has announced the severity of Jamal Adams’ injury. Apparently, Adams has a “serious injury” to his quad. The exact nature of the injury and the amount of time he’ll miss is unclear at time of writing, but it is safe to assume he will miss a significant amount of games.
