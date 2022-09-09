ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Alabama Football: Texas lost to Bama because of Steve Sarkisian

Yes, the title of this post is correct and it could have been as accurate as ‘Alabama Football beat Texas because of Steve Sarkisian’. The claim has nothing to do with how Saturday’s game was coached. I am not giving out coaching grades. But if I were, in the category of offensive, play-calling, Steve Sarkisian would outscore Bill O’Brien by a wide margin.
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
ClutchPoints

Quinn Ewers gets brutal update after leaving game vs. Alabama

Texas football took Alabama football head-on in the second week of the 2022 college football season. They took the top-ranked Crimson Tide into halftime knotted at 10-10. Sadly, quarterback Quinn Ewers will not be available to help the Longhorns pull off a potential upset. Ewers left the game in just the first quarter after taking a […] The post Quinn Ewers gets brutal update after leaving game vs. Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
On3.com

Paul Finebaum calls No. 1 Alabama 'overrated,' rips Bill O'Brien over major deficiencies vs Texas

Paul Finebaum believes Alabama has some immense work to do if they want to get back to the pinnacle of college football. While the Crimson Tide were already penciled in by many as a College Football Playoff lock, Saturday’s performance against Texas will go a long way to dispel those notions. Joining Sportscenter on Sunday morning, Finebaum laid into Alabama’s play against the Longhorns, as well as Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
The Spun

New Injury Update For Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out of Saturday's matchup against Alabama with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Backup QB Hudson Card finished out the first half. Ewers has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The five-star quarterback transfer underwent X-Ray testing in the...
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases New Top 6 After Week 2

The second full Saturday slate of the college football season may lead some pundits to reconsider the ordering atop their rankings. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit revealed his updated four College Football Playoff teams, adding his next two up for good measure. The College GameDay analyst puts Georgia first...
