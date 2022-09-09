Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Much Texas A&M Paid Appalachian State To Play At College Station
Texas A&M gave Appalachian State a big chunk of cash to come out and visit College Station for a non-conference game. The Mountaineers returned the favor by upsetting the No. 6 team in college football. That's right. The Aggies are no longer unbeated. App State upset No. 6 Texas A&M...
Alabama Football: Texas lost to Bama because of Steve Sarkisian
Yes, the title of this post is correct and it could have been as accurate as ‘Alabama Football beat Texas because of Steve Sarkisian’. The claim has nothing to do with how Saturday’s game was coached. I am not giving out coaching grades. But if I were, in the category of offensive, play-calling, Steve Sarkisian would outscore Bill O’Brien by a wide margin.
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quinn Ewers gets brutal update after leaving game vs. Alabama
Texas football took Alabama football head-on in the second week of the 2022 college football season. They took the top-ranked Crimson Tide into halftime knotted at 10-10. Sadly, quarterback Quinn Ewers will not be available to help the Longhorns pull off a potential upset. Ewers left the game in just the first quarter after taking a […] The post Quinn Ewers gets brutal update after leaving game vs. Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
Paul Finebaum calls No. 1 Alabama 'overrated,' rips Bill O'Brien over major deficiencies vs Texas
Paul Finebaum believes Alabama has some immense work to do if they want to get back to the pinnacle of college football. While the Crimson Tide were already penciled in by many as a College Football Playoff lock, Saturday’s performance against Texas will go a long way to dispel those notions. Joining Sportscenter on Sunday morning, Finebaum laid into Alabama’s play against the Longhorns, as well as Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 3 announced
Week 2 of the college football season was upset city as a number of ranked teams went down, including a pair of top 10 teams at home to unranked foes at the hands of visitors from the Sun Belt. And another top 10 team, 9th ranked defending Big 12 champion Baylor, took an L in two overtimes on the ...
4 potential Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hired Scott Frost with the hope he could turn his alma mater around. After more than four
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game
Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing
There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
New Injury Update For Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out of Saturday's matchup against Alabama with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Backup QB Hudson Card finished out the first half. Ewers has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The five-star quarterback transfer underwent X-Ray testing in the...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases New Top 6 After Week 2
The second full Saturday slate of the college football season may lead some pundits to reconsider the ordering atop their rankings. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit revealed his updated four College Football Playoff teams, adding his next two up for good measure. The College GameDay analyst puts Georgia first...
Paul Finebaum shakes up his top four College Football Playoff teams, picks one to file away
Paul Finebaum shook up his top four College Football Playoff teams after a wild Week 2 of college football, while also choosing one team to keep an eye on moving forward. First, Finebaum stated on Sportscenter that the Clemson Tigers are his No. 4 squad at the moment. “There are...
Another Major College Football Upset Is Brewing
College football is in chaos mode this Saturday afternoon. No. 8 Notre Dame fell to Marshall in South Bend just moments ago. That may not be the only top-10 upset of the day. Currently, No. 6 Texas A&M is tied 14-14 with Appalachian State. It was a 14-7 lead for...
Comments / 0