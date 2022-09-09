Read full article on original website
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock weekend shooting suspect identified, arrested for unrelated 2021 warrant
LUBBOCK, Texas— The gunshot victim from an incident Saturday afternoon was arrested on an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault from 2021, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, the shooting took place in the 5600 block of Slide Road. LPD believed there were no injuries...
Lubbock man accused of crashing into fence after trying to run over boyfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday and accused of trying to run over his boyfriend in late March, according to a Lubbock police report. David Garcia Jr., 23, was arrested March 18 in the 4800 block of Elgin Avenue, court records said. Police were originally called […]
Man Runs Out of Lubbock Shop With Ring, Employee Rammed by Vehicle
Lubbock Police are asking for the public's assistance in regards to a robbery that left an employee with injuries back on Saturday, September 3rd. A press release from LPD says that the suspect walked into a store in the 1800 block of Clovis Road at around 1:30 p.m. The suspect walked up to the counter and asked an employee if he could try on a ring.
Second man arrested in Central Lubbock death investigation, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A second man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of 59-year-old Rodolfo Zuniga, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said Garrardo Delossantos II, 35, was taken into custody and charged with “Failing to Report a Felony where Serious Bodily Injury or Death Results.” According to police, Delossantos was “involved […]
One hurt in South Lubbock shooting on Wednesday, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a shooting in the 3900 block of 110th Street on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:56 p.m. Police said it was not yet clear if the gunshot wound was accidental. This is a developing story. Check back […]
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges
Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
One injured after second shooting in Lubbock Wednesday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a second shooting in Lubbock Wednesday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:45 p.m. to the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Argument at Adventure Park ends with gun drawn: Lubbock police report
LUBBOCK, Texas — An argument that started after two people bumped into each other ended with a man drawing a gun in the parking lot of Adventure Park on Sunday night, according to a police report. Antonio Villa, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the police report, […]
everythinglubbock.com
Four masked suspects assault, rob couple at gunpoint in apartment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in their apartment on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the couple was watching television when four individuals wearing masks entered the apartment armed with a shotgun and a “Draco”, a variant of an AK-47.
everythinglubbock.com
Illegal guns, drugs and cash seized by Lubbock TAG; 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 09-13-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons, and gang activity. During the execution of the search warrant, one male was taken in...
Driver in 1997 East Lubbock murder pleads guilty, placed on probation
LUBBOCK, Texas — 43-year-old Fabian Madrid, the driver in a deadly 1997 East Lubbock shooting, pleaded guilty to a count of tampering with evidence and was placed on probation for 10 years, the office of the Lubbock County criminal district attorney confirmed on Tuesday. Madrid was originally charged with murder in the death of Steven Earl […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 36 People Arrested Over the Weekend (September 10th & 11th)
Another weekend has come and gone with Texas Tech football winning their second game of the season against the University of Houston. People celebrated the big win, but some may have gone a bit overboard and ended up in the Lubbock County Detention Center. I'm pretty sure there are a few college students in this weekend mugshot lineup.
KCBD
Lubbock man accused of threatening peace officer with electric saw
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adam Pelton, 26, of Lubbock was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of E Amherst street on August 4, according to the initial police report. According to the police report, the call...
Ector Country is Getting Dragged Online For Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, this beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
Quick response to shooting near Overton Elementary comes from years of training together, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas – Law enforcement agencies across Lubbock responded to calls of shots fired near Overton Elementary last Friday. They said their quick thinking and response to the situation results from years of training together. “We received a 911 call about an incident at the school, we received information that shots had been fired and […]
Murder charge dropped, aggravated assault instead for Lubbock woman who stabbed man to death
LUBBOCK, Texas – Formerly charged with murder, Lasherria Hastings, 33, of Lubbock took a plea deal for a lesser charge of aggravated assault. The deal Monday morning called for a prison sentence of 10 years. Police were called to the 5800 block of Avenue G on August 20, 2017 shortly before 6:00 a.m. Police found […]
Teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — Ebony Faith Constancio, 18, was arrested September 1 in Hidalgo County on a fugitive warrant out of Lubbock. She was then transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday. Constancio was charged with manslaughter, according to jail records in both Lubbock and Hidalgo counties. Police were called to 19th Street and […]
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Arrest made in connection to Sunday death investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — 45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock. Vidales was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Assault at 9:45 a.m. on September 12th in the 2800 block of 37th Street with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
everythinglubbock.com
Woman in Lubbock arson told officers she’s ‘glad’ building burned down, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested and accused of setting a building on fire in the 1500 block of 34th street on Tuesday, September 6, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, witnesses saw Cassandra Ramirez, 38, at the scene of the fire in...
