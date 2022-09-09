In response to multiple letters discussing the quality of life in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “I have to say I’m so disappointed in my little town called Ocala. I’m 50 now, and I remember how polite and sweet people were when I was growing up. Now people are rude, and they don’t know how to say a simple ‘thank you’ for holding the door for someone. They act like they are entitled and need to sit on a throne. It disgusts me and I’m ashamed to say where I’m from. This generation isn’t being raised by parents – they are being raised by electronics. It’s sad, and we absolutely need to know that it’s okay to spank your child. I was spanked and it didn’t hurt my ego one bit. I just wanted to say that people need to wake up and smell the coffee. And get out of the fast lane if you’re a slow driver. Thank you for hearing me out,” says Victoria Pate, Ocala resident.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO