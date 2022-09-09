Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s community town hall meeting moved to October 20
The public is invited to a community town hall meeting that will be hosted by the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department on Thursday, October 20, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center. The City of Ocala recently announced the new date and time...
WCJB
Officials urge neighborhoods in Marion County to boil water due to quality
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water. Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU, issued a precautionary water boil notice on Sunday. This is for the areas of Silver Springs Woods and village communities. In the announcement, MCU customers in...
WESH
Boil water notice issued for Marion County communities, utility officials say
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for some Marion County communities. Marion County Utilities said places in the area of Village and Silver Spring communities fall under the notice. Water used for daily tasks such as cooking, drinking and brushing teeth should be boiled until MCU notifies residents that...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala hosting four public meetings on proposed redistricting maps
The City of Ocala has announced that four public meetings will be held in Council Chambers to discuss proposed redistricting. The meetings, which are free and open to the public, will be held on the following dates:. Wednesday, September 28 at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday,...
villages-news.com
Illicit rock will have to be removed from rental villa in The Villages
Decorative rock put down six years ago without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee will have to be removed from a rental villa in The Villages. The villa at 3401 Carrabelle Court in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
ocala-news.com
Residents share their thoughts on quality of life in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters discussing the quality of life in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “I have to say I’m so disappointed in my little town called Ocala. I’m 50 now, and I remember how polite and sweet people were when I was growing up. Now people are rude, and they don’t know how to say a simple ‘thank you’ for holding the door for someone. They act like they are entitled and need to sit on a throne. It disgusts me and I’m ashamed to say where I’m from. This generation isn’t being raised by parents – they are being raised by electronics. It’s sad, and we absolutely need to know that it’s okay to spank your child. I was spanked and it didn’t hurt my ego one bit. I just wanted to say that people need to wake up and smell the coffee. And get out of the fast lane if you’re a slow driver. Thank you for hearing me out,” says Victoria Pate, Ocala resident.
ocala-news.com
Temporary road closure planned next week on NE 42nd Place in Ocala
Motorists in Ocala can expect a temporary road closure on NE 42nd Place, from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection, beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, September 19 through Sunday, September 25. Marion County Utilities’ contractor, Commercial Industrial Corp., will be modifying a manhole to...
hernandosun.com
County to purchase ‘Tracers Building‘
The Hernando County government will purchase the building at 15470 Flight Path Drive for some of their offices. The building, informally known as “The Tracers Building,” is next door to the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) offices. The purchase price was $2,514,156.04. The property has...
WCJB
Marion county will participate in a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County will be a part of a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system. It will take place at approximately 10 a.m. The alert will use any mobile or cellular phone located within 0.7 miles of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. By acknowledging...
WCJB
Marion County residents honor anniversary of 9/11 with remembrance ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Ocala remembered first responders, civilians, and military men and women that lost their lives 21 years ago at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Veterans Park. There were 2,996 names etched on a memorial wall for people to remember everyone that died. Three people at...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Chili Cook-Off returning to Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in November
The Marion County Chili Cook-Off is returning to Ocala later this fall for its 41st installment. The cook-off event will be held on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion, which is located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road. Since 1981, the Marion County...
Marion County park closed for homicide investigation
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies say they’re investigating a homicide on a local trail. According to the sheriff’s office, the homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Rd. Baseline Trailhead Park has been closed while Major Crimes detectives from the sheriff’s office...
Marion County adds 2 schools to the free meals program
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Public Schools announced Thursday they will add two schools to the Community Eligibility Provision initiative. This will allow students to receive free breakfast and lunch meals at the following schools:. Fordham Early Learning Academy. Ocali Charter Middle School. Regardless of family income, and...
fox35orlando.com
'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills
LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
villages-news.com
CDD 1 refuses to surrender on Morse Boulevard golf cart safety issue
Community Development District 1 supervisors are refusing to surrender on the issue of golf cart safety on Morse Boulevard. Fueled by frustration and heavy lobbying by resident James Vaccaro and others, CDD 1 earlier this year agreed to update a traffic study originally performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc., to the tune of about $120,000.
villages-news.com
Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator
A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance. The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
villages-news.com
Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages
An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case. The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
villages-news.com
Noah adopted after 532 days at Sumter County Animal Shelter
A recent event was a huge success in part because a dog was adopted after 532 days in the Sumter County Animal Shelter. Sumter County Animal Services participated in the Clear the Shelters event held during the month of August. Thanks to the event, 12 animals left the shelter with...
ocala-news.com
Barbara Ann Weber
Barbara Ann Weber flew to the arms of our loving father in Heaven on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, while being cared for in the Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Florida. Barbara was born on October 30, 1927, to Lambert and Mary (Hunt) Haigh, in Bucyrus, Ohio, and she was the youngest of four sisters. Her sisters were Dorothy, Connie, and Edna.
Man dies in deputy-involved shooting, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died in a deputy-involved shooting, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, deputies responded to a suicidal adult man who was armed with a rifle in a Clermont home. Deputies arrived at the home around 5 p.m. and...
