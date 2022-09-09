ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

City of Ocala hosting four public meetings on proposed redistricting maps

The City of Ocala has announced that four public meetings will be held in Council Chambers to discuss proposed redistricting. The meetings, which are free and open to the public, will be held on the following dates:. Wednesday, September 28 at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday,...
OCALA, FL
Marion County, FL
villages-news.com

Illicit rock will have to be removed from rental villa in The Villages

Decorative rock put down six years ago without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee will have to be removed from a rental villa in The Villages. The villa at 3401 Carrabelle Court in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents share their thoughts on quality of life in Ocala/Marion County

In response to multiple letters discussing the quality of life in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “I have to say I’m so disappointed in my little town called Ocala. I’m 50 now, and I remember how polite and sweet people were when I was growing up. Now people are rude, and they don’t know how to say a simple ‘thank you’ for holding the door for someone. They act like they are entitled and need to sit on a throne. It disgusts me and I’m ashamed to say where I’m from. This generation isn’t being raised by parents – they are being raised by electronics. It’s sad, and we absolutely need to know that it’s okay to spank your child. I was spanked and it didn’t hurt my ego one bit. I just wanted to say that people need to wake up and smell the coffee. And get out of the fast lane if you’re a slow driver. Thank you for hearing me out,” says Victoria Pate, Ocala resident.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary road closure planned next week on NE 42nd Place in Ocala

Motorists in Ocala can expect a temporary road closure on NE 42nd Place, from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection, beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, September 19 through Sunday, September 25. Marion County Utilities’ contractor, Commercial Industrial Corp., will be modifying a manhole to...
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

County to purchase ‘Tracers Building‘

The Hernando County government will purchase the building at 15470 Flight Path Drive for some of their offices. The building, informally known as “The Tracers Building,” is next door to the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) offices. The purchase price was $2,514,156.04. The property has...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills

LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 1 refuses to surrender on Morse Boulevard golf cart safety issue

Community Development District 1 supervisors are refusing to surrender on the issue of golf cart safety on Morse Boulevard. Fueled by frustration and heavy lobbying by resident James Vaccaro and others, CDD 1 earlier this year agreed to update a traffic study originally performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc., to the tune of about $120,000.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator

A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance. The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages

An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case. The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Noah adopted after 532 days at Sumter County Animal Shelter

A recent event was a huge success in part because a dog was adopted after 532 days in the Sumter County Animal Shelter. Sumter County Animal Services participated in the Clear the Shelters event held during the month of August. Thanks to the event, 12 animals left the shelter with...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Barbara Ann Weber

Barbara Ann Weber flew to the arms of our loving father in Heaven on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, while being cared for in the Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Florida. Barbara was born on October 30, 1927, to Lambert and Mary (Hunt) Haigh, in Bucyrus, Ohio, and she was the youngest of four sisters. Her sisters were Dorothy, Connie, and Edna.
CLERMONT, FL

