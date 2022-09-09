Read full article on original website
If You Get Sharp Pain In Your Lower Back, It Could Be This
Lower back pain is pretty common, estimated to be affecting well over 500 million people worldwide, according to a 2020 study in the Annals of Translational Medicine. Lower back pain affects people of all incomes, ages, and countries, and it's the leading cause of disability (per The Lancet). Back pain can arise from lifting something too heavy, a recent accident, a disease or condition, or wear and tear associated with age (via The Healthy). You're at a higher risk for back pain if you're overweight, a smoker, or don't exercise often.
CNET
Lower Back Pain? 6 Common Causes and What to Do About It
Almost 40% of American adults experienced back pain within the last three months, yet the cause of it remains a mystery for many people. That's likely due in part to the fact that back pain has so many potential underlying causes, but it's also because many people would rather pop over-the-counter pain pills instead of work to identify the actual cause of their back pain. And that's a shame, because often back pain can be fixed with some simple efforts.
ajmc.com
Lung Cancer Screening Leads to Earlier Diagnosis, but Not Overdiagnosis
A study carried out at 4 health care systems found rates of stage I lung cancer increased, and rates of stage IV cancer decreased, once screening was initiated. Newly released data is adding to the case that lung cancer screening results in earlier identification of lung cancer, and it may help allay concerns about a corresponding risk of overdiagnosis.
How To Tell The Difference Between Vertigo And Dizziness
Vertigo and dizziness are different conditions that feel similar, but they are not the same. Both will leave you feeling a little off balance, and sometimes, it might be difficult to distinguish between them. The Cleveland Clinic reports that vertigo was once considered a form of dizziness, but now, it is considered a separate condition.
boxrox.com
How to Build More Muscle, Strength and Better Pecs with the Z Press
This extensive guide to the Z Press will teach you everything you need to know about the exercise and how to use it to build strength, muscle and a better body. The Z Press is a seated pressing exercise that works with zero drive from the legs and core. This...
CNET
Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain
Low back pain is one of those ailments that can feel like a mystery. One day you can feel fine and the next you're totally sidelined from your normal life due to the pain. Besides seeing a doctor to get everything checked out, managing your weight and quitting smoking -- another thing that can really help ease back pain is exercise. And it turns out there is a key muscle group you should be focusing on for the best results: your core.
Is It Safe To Take Tylenol If You Have High Blood Pressure?
Acetaminophen, also known by the brand name Tylenol, is a drug used to treat moderate pain such as a headache or toothache, as well as reduce fevers, according to WebMD. Side effects of Tylenol are similar to other over-the-counter (OTC) pain-relief medications, and include nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, and itching, among others, according to RxList.
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
Is It Actually Safe (or Effective) to Do a Full-Body Workout Every Day?
Doing a full-body workout every day isn't the best strategy to get stronger or build muscle. Here's why, plus how to train your entire body more effectively.
ScienceBlog.com
Anti-diarrhea medication may help treat core autism symptoms
Can you teach an old drug new tricks? Although drug treatments for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are not currently available, could an existing drug provide a new treatment, even if it previously had no association with ASD?. This was the question asked by a new study...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Milieu Therapy?
Milieu therapy is a type of therapy that changes or creates an environment to support patients' goals. It can be used in an individual or group setting and is effective for learning coping skills, addiction treatment, and building relationships. This article explains the history, goals, benefits, and drawbacks of milieu...
boxrox.com
How to Bulletproof Your Knees with 1 Exercise
Can you bulletproof your knees? Knees Over Toes Guy thinks so, and he says you can do it in under five minutes with just one exercise. This is how. How to bulletproof your knees in 5 minutes with 1 exercise: Backward Sled Pull. The backward sled pull, also known as...
What causes bloating?
What causes bloating? Good or bad gut health can be the difference between living comfortably or struggling with uncomfortable symptoms such as pain, bloating and gas. There are several potential culprits that might be causing bloating, and most of them relate to the food you eat and how you eat it.
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
verywellhealth.com
How Pylocytic Astrocytoma Is Treated
Pilocytic astrocytoma (PA) is a slow-growing central nervous system tumor that originates from star-shaped cells in the brain and spinal cord called astrocytes. Though rare, PA is the most common brain tumor in children and is usually nonmalignant (noncancerous). In most cases, complete removal of the tumor, called surgical resection, leads to a prompt resolution of symptoms without the need for chemotherapy or radiation.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Vibriosis?
Vibriosis is a bacterial infection caused by two different modes of transmission. Eating raw or undercooked shellfish or when an open wound comes into contact with the bacteria. The infection comes from the Vibrio bacteria, which naturally live in coastal saltwater areas and brackish waters where saltwater meets freshwater. There...
SHAPE
Benefits of Aerobic vs. Anaerobic Exercise — and How to Add Both to Your Routine
The terms 'aerobic exercise' and 'anaerobic exercise' get thrown around by health and fitness professionals with the same frequency that Gen Z spits out the terms "bet," "suss," and "no cap." But while TikTok can familiarize you with the latter, this article is the best guide to the former. Below, a complete breakdown of the the benefits of aerobic vs. anaerobic exercise, including how to incorporate each into your routine.
COVID Risk for Cancer Survivors
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, people with cancer have heard conflicting messages about their risk. People with active cancer—especially blood cancers like leukemia. or lymphoma—and those receiving certain types of cancer treatment are more likely to have worse COVID outcomes. What’s more, they may not respond as well to COVID vaccines, especially if they are taking medications that damage antibody-producing B cells. But this does not appear to be the case for cancer survivors.
