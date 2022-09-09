ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Health Digest

If You Get Sharp Pain In Your Lower Back, It Could Be This

Lower back pain is pretty common, estimated to be affecting well over 500 million people worldwide, according to a 2020 study in the Annals of Translational Medicine. Lower back pain affects people of all incomes, ages, and countries, and it's the leading cause of disability (per The Lancet). Back pain can arise from lifting something too heavy, a recent accident, a disease or condition, or wear and tear associated with age (via The Healthy). You're at a higher risk for back pain if you're overweight, a smoker, or don't exercise often.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Lower Back Pain? 6 Common Causes and What to Do About It

Almost 40% of American adults experienced back pain within the last three months, yet the cause of it remains a mystery for many people. That's likely due in part to the fact that back pain has so many potential underlying causes, but it's also because many people would rather pop over-the-counter pain pills instead of work to identify the actual cause of their back pain. And that's a shame, because often back pain can be fixed with some simple efforts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Lung Cancer Screening Leads to Earlier Diagnosis, but Not Overdiagnosis

A study carried out at 4 health care systems found rates of stage I lung cancer increased, and rates of stage IV cancer decreased, once screening was initiated. Newly released data is adding to the case that lung cancer screening results in earlier identification of lung cancer, and it may help allay concerns about a corresponding risk of overdiagnosis.
CANCER
Health Digest

How To Tell The Difference Between Vertigo And Dizziness

Vertigo and dizziness are different conditions that feel similar, but they are not the same. Both will leave you feeling a little off balance, and sometimes, it might be difficult to distinguish between them. The Cleveland Clinic reports that vertigo was once considered a form of dizziness, but now, it is considered a separate condition.
HEALTH
CNET

Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain

Low back pain is one of those ailments that can feel like a mystery. One day you can feel fine and the next you're totally sidelined from your normal life due to the pain. Besides seeing a doctor to get everything checked out, managing your weight and quitting smoking -- another thing that can really help ease back pain is exercise. And it turns out there is a key muscle group you should be focusing on for the best results: your core.
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

Is It Safe To Take Tylenol If You Have High Blood Pressure?

Acetaminophen, also known by the brand name Tylenol, is a drug used to treat moderate pain such as a headache or toothache, as well as reduce fevers, according to WebMD. Side effects of Tylenol are similar to other over-the-counter (OTC) pain-relief medications, and include nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, and itching, among others, according to RxList.
HEALTH
CNET

How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance

Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?

You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

Anti-diarrhea medication may help treat core autism symptoms

Can you teach an old drug new tricks? Although drug treatments for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are not currently available, could an existing drug provide a new treatment, even if it previously had no association with ASD?. This was the question asked by a new study...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Is Milieu Therapy?

Milieu therapy is a type of therapy that changes or creates an environment to support patients' goals. It can be used in an individual or group setting and is effective for learning coping skills, addiction treatment, and building relationships. This article explains the history, goals, benefits, and drawbacks of milieu...
MENTAL HEALTH
boxrox.com

How to Bulletproof Your Knees with 1 Exercise

Can you bulletproof your knees? Knees Over Toes Guy thinks so, and he says you can do it in under five minutes with just one exercise. This is how. How to bulletproof your knees in 5 minutes with 1 exercise: Backward Sled Pull. The backward sled pull, also known as...
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

What causes bloating?

What causes bloating? Good or bad gut health can be the difference between living comfortably or struggling with uncomfortable symptoms such as pain, bloating and gas. There are several potential culprits that might be causing bloating, and most of them relate to the food you eat and how you eat it.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

How Pylocytic Astrocytoma Is Treated

Pilocytic astrocytoma (PA) is a slow-growing central nervous system tumor that originates from star-shaped cells in the brain and spinal cord called astrocytes. Though rare, PA is the most common brain tumor in children and is usually nonmalignant (noncancerous). In most cases, complete removal of the tumor, called surgical resection, leads to a prompt resolution of symptoms without the need for chemotherapy or radiation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Is Vibriosis?

Vibriosis is a bacterial infection caused by two different modes of transmission. Eating raw or undercooked shellfish or when an open wound comes into contact with the bacteria. The infection comes from the Vibrio bacteria, which naturally live in coastal saltwater areas and brackish waters where saltwater meets freshwater. There...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SHAPE

Benefits of Aerobic vs. Anaerobic Exercise — and How to Add Both to Your Routine

The terms 'aerobic exercise' and 'anaerobic exercise' get thrown around by health and fitness professionals with the same frequency that Gen Z spits out the terms "bet," "suss," and "no cap." But while TikTok can familiarize you with the latter, this article is the best guide to the former. Below, a complete breakdown of the the benefits of aerobic vs. anaerobic exercise, including how to incorporate each into your routine.
WORKOUTS
Cancer Health

COVID Risk for Cancer Survivors

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, people with cancer have heard conflicting messages about their risk. People with active cancer—especially blood cancers like leukemia. or lymphoma—and those receiving certain types of cancer treatment are more likely to have worse COVID outcomes. What’s more, they may not respond as well to COVID vaccines, especially if they are taking medications that damage antibody-producing B cells. But this does not appear to be the case for cancer survivors.
CANCER

