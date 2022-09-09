Read full article on original website
When is the 2022 Autumnal Equinox? Here Are the Dates to Know for This Autumn
Cooling temperatures and changing colors aren't the only signs of the official end of summer, which is now just 10 days away. While the meteorological start of fall coincides with the start of September, the astronomical start of fall isn't until Sept. 22, when the autumnal equinox occurs. In the...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Counties at ‘High' Alert Level, Latest Symptoms
Several Illinois counties still remain at a "high" COVID alert level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and while transmission continues, many will want to be aware of the symptoms to watch for. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. COVID-19...
Proposed Railroad Merger Sparks Intense Backlash From Officials in Chicago Suburbs
A massive proposed merger between two of the largest railroad companies in the world has sparked a huge response from suburban officials and residents, who fear the union could cause significant safety issues in the months and years ahead. The proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads,...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Rebound, Latest Numbers and More
How common is COVID rebound and what should you know if you think you have it?. After several recent high-profile cases, many have been wondering about the condition. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. What We Know About COVID Rebound, Its Causes and...
4 Illinois Universities Land on U.S. News & World Report's ‘Best Colleges' List
Four colleges in Illinois have earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report's newest ranking of the 2022-2023 Best Colleges and Universities in the nation, with two of them landing among the top ten. The annual list, released Monday, evaluates 1,500 colleges and universities on more than a dozen...
Illinois' Mysterious $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Faces Fast-Approaching Claiming Deadline
One mysterious Illinois resident has been sitting on millions for several months. On July 29, the Illinois Lottery revealed that a gas station in suburban Des Plaines sold the winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket — but since then, the winner has remained silent. “For a prize of...
Illinois' $1.3B Mega Millions Winner Has 15 Days Left to Make a Decision. Here's What's at Stake
July 29, a gas station in suburban Des Plaines sold a lucky $1.337 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket to someone. But more than 40 days later, the Illinois winner has remained silent. However, that's not so unusual, according to Illinois Lottery officials. “For a prize of this magnitude, it’s not...
Millions Could Be Getting Relief Checks From the State of Illinois. Are You One of Them?
Roughly six million Illinois residents are slated to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois as checks begin rolling out Monday. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria.
Illinois Property, Income Tax Relief Checks Are Headed to Millions. When Could You Get One?
Financial relief in the form of one-time, tax rebate checks are headed to millions of eligible Illinois residents, as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan. “The Illinois Family Relief Plan continues to fight inflation and lower costs for the people of our state during these challenging economic times,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said in a statement. “Income and tax rebates are on the way to ease the burden and provide support to families throughout the state. Our administration cares and will continue to do all it can to make Illinois one of the best states in the nation to live.”
Direct Deposit or Check? Find Out How You'll Get Your Illinois Tax Rebate
Checks began rolling out Monday as part of the Pritzker administration's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which will provide one-time individual income and property tax rebates to those who are eligible. Around six million Illinoisans are eligible to receive rebates in accordance with the plan, which was originally approved in April.
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Monday
Many Illinois residents struggling with the surging costs brought on by inflation will receive long-awaited relief in the form of new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning Monday.
You May Need to Fill Out These Forms to Get Your Illinois Rebate Checks
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other Illinois officials are touting the rollout of income and property tax rebate payments this week, but some taxpayers may still need to take an additional step in order to receive their monies. The rebates, part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was passed earlier...
