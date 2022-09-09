Financial relief in the form of one-time, tax rebate checks are headed to millions of eligible Illinois residents, as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan. “The Illinois Family Relief Plan continues to fight inflation and lower costs for the people of our state during these challenging economic times,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said in a statement. “Income and tax rebates are on the way to ease the burden and provide support to families throughout the state. Our administration cares and will continue to do all it can to make Illinois one of the best states in the nation to live.”

