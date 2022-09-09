ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
NBC Chicago

Illinois Property, Income Tax Relief Checks Are Headed to Millions. When Could You Get One?

Financial relief in the form of one-time, tax rebate checks are headed to millions of eligible Illinois residents, as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan. “The Illinois Family Relief Plan continues to fight inflation and lower costs for the people of our state during these challenging economic times,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said in a statement. “Income and tax rebates are on the way to ease the burden and provide support to families throughout the state. Our administration cares and will continue to do all it can to make Illinois one of the best states in the nation to live.”
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Monday

Many Illinois residents struggling with the surging costs brought on by inflation will receive long-awaited relief in the form of new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning Monday.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
72K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy