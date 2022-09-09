Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Rebound, Latest Numbers and More
How common is COVID rebound and what should you know if you think you have it?. After several recent high-profile cases, many have been wondering about the condition. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. What We Know About COVID Rebound, Its Causes and...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Counties at ‘High' Alert Level, Latest Symptoms
Several Illinois counties still remain at a "high" COVID alert level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and while transmission continues, many will want to be aware of the symptoms to watch for. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. COVID-19...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois hospitals seeing spike in kids with respiratory illnesses: report
CHICAGO - Illinois hospitals are seeing a spike in kids with respiratory illnesses. The Chicago Tribune is reporting that while it's not unusual for hospitals to see a surge of kids who are sick during the winter, cases increasing in August and September is unusual. It's a challenge for hospitals...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/12/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Last Friday’s weekly update from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows 28 counties are now on the High Community Level for COVID-19, which is down from 30 counties a week ago. An additional 40 counties are on the Medium Level list, down from 59 counties the previous week. The remaining 34 counties are now on the Low Level list. The area downstate counties on the High Level list includes Clark, Coles, Crawford, Fayette, Lawrence, Marion, Wabash, and Wayne. The five area counties of Richland, Clay, White, Effingham, and Cumberland are on the Medium list. The remaining counties, Jasper and Edwards, are now on the Low Level list. All the numbers are available at dph.illinois.gov.
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
wmay.com
Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month
(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
nprillinois.org
IDPH: Therapies prevented 8,600 Illinois COVID hospitalizations over last four months
The Illinois Department of Public Health said widely available COVID-19 treatments have helped prevent approximately 8,600 hospitalizations in the last four months. The treatments are especially recommended for individuals over 50 and those with underlying medical conditions. IDPH said the key is to start these medications quickly, within the first five days.
Millions Could Be Getting Relief Checks From the State of Illinois. Are You One of Them?
Roughly six million Illinois residents are slated to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois as checks begin rolling out Monday. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria.
Illinois Property, Income Tax Relief Checks Are Headed to Millions. When Could You Get One?
Financial relief in the form of one-time, tax rebate checks are headed to millions of eligible Illinois residents, as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan. “The Illinois Family Relief Plan continues to fight inflation and lower costs for the people of our state during these challenging economic times,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said in a statement. “Income and tax rebates are on the way to ease the burden and provide support to families throughout the state. Our administration cares and will continue to do all it can to make Illinois one of the best states in the nation to live.”
Illinois mayor drops hammer on new state law eliminating cash bail: 'massive threat'
An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm on "how dangerous" a state law that eliminates cash bail will be, arguing communities will be left more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose "their constitutional rights." "We must not allow this law to stand as passed," Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said...
Proposed Railroad Merger Sparks Intense Backlash From Officials in Chicago Suburbs
A massive proposed merger between two of the largest railroad companies in the world has sparked a huge response from suburban officials and residents, who fear the union could cause significant safety issues in the months and years ahead. The proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads,...
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
wsiu.org
Leaked anti-government militia membership list includes Illinois mayor, law enforcement officials
Nearly 900 Illinoisans have signed up at one time or another with the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group. That includes elected officials, law enforcement, and other first responders. That's according to the Anti-Defamation League's analysis of Oath Keepers membership list data leaked in September 2021. The anti-hate organization...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
Is This Car Dancing On An Illinois Highway Or Is The Driver Being Reckless?
In 2020, there were 312,988 reported accidents on Illinois roads, according to the Illinois Department Of Transportation. I wish there were more specifics on the exact circumstances behind the crashes. When you see the video of this wild vehicle on an Illinois highway you may think to yourself, "Yup, that'll do it."
Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes
Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs. Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Google Lawsuit: Residents have less than 2 weeks to file settlement claim to receive payment
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos within the last seven years may be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement. However, they must file their claim by September 24 to receive a payment. A lawsuit alleged Google violated Illinois’ Biometric Information...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Symptoms, Incubation Period, Vaccination Rates
While new omicron-specific booster shots are underway across the Chicago area, health experts say there's a concerning vaccination metric that many may not have been watching. Plus, how long are you contagious with COVID and are symptoms changing?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois...
Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
Direct Deposit or Check? Find Out How You'll Get Your Illinois Tax Rebate
Checks began rolling out Monday as part of the Pritzker administration's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which will provide one-time individual income and property tax rebates to those who are eligible. Around six million Illinoisans are eligible to receive rebates in accordance with the plan, which was originally approved in April.
