(SPRINGFIELD) Last Friday’s weekly update from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows 28 counties are now on the High Community Level for COVID-19, which is down from 30 counties a week ago. An additional 40 counties are on the Medium Level list, down from 59 counties the previous week. The remaining 34 counties are now on the Low Level list. The area downstate counties on the High Level list includes Clark, Coles, Crawford, Fayette, Lawrence, Marion, Wabash, and Wayne. The five area counties of Richland, Clay, White, Effingham, and Cumberland are on the Medium list. The remaining counties, Jasper and Edwards, are now on the Low Level list. All the numbers are available at dph.illinois.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO