Bear down! Brookfield Zoo celebrates the start of the Chicago Bears season

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the Chicago Bears get ready to start the season, the team's namesake is celebrating a new season with tasty treats in Bears colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejd0Y_0hoy2Cih00
Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Bears at the Brookfield Zoo are getting received "football-themed enrichment treats" colored in blue and orange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gr7de_0hoy2Cih00
Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Josie, a California sea lion, got an "ice cake" with a football on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOri3_0hoy2Cih00
Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Axhi and Jim, the zoo's two grizzly bears, along with the sloth bears, Kartik and Hani, all got the cool treats featuring pieces of fruit in frozen blocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhJ7p_0hoy2Cih00
Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

