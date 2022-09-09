ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 191

Dawn L Ashley Clark
3d ago

this is bidens fault. he opened our borders to other countries that are not vaccinated from polio and they are bringing all these diseases into our country and spreading them.

Reply(51)
92
Sunzangel Sun
3d ago

They mean state of sheepmergency. Just give the sheeps the vaccine and let the smart intelligent people live. Not everyone is stupid you know. We can live in harmony to hey hey with the devil if they share but you hey, they just as wicked as the sheeps who accept this life style or despair

Reply(6)
26
Fauci Lied
3d ago

Polio outbreak just a few years after Bill Gates funnels millions of $$ into a polio laboratory. Get it yet?

Reply(11)
61
Related
wskg.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads

(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
trentondaily.com

NJDOH, NJDEP and NJDA Urge Precautions to Protect Against West Nile Virus

The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the New Jersey’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. Three male residents tested positive earlier this month for West Nile virus, in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and all were hospitalized. Two individuals are recovering at home and one remains hospitalized. WNV has also been detected in 293 mosquito pools and a red-tailed hawk this year in New Jersey. No cases of WNV have been reported in horses in 2022. In a typical year, there are eight human WNV infections reported. Last year, New Jersey had 36 human cases of WNV. WNV activity is elevated in mosquitoes this year, but is similar to five-year average trends.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
State
New York State
County
Rockland County, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Ars Technica

Polio declared a disaster emergency in New York after more poliovirus found

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a "state disaster emergency" Friday after poliovirus was detected in wastewater from a fourth county, indicating that the dangerous virus continues to spread, potentially in areas with abysmal vaccination rates. Today's emergency declaration aims to boost access to polio vaccines in the state, allowing...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio#Cdc#State Of Emergency#Immunization#Medical Services#General Health#Rockland#New York State Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Abortion a key issue in Michigan election this November

In Michigan, residents will vote on a ballot referendum in November that would enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution. Voters will also decide on the governor’s race. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor spoke with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon.Sept. 12, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Oz backers used Fetterman’s incident with a Black jogger to smear him out of desperation

Supporters of Mehmet Oz — the Donald Trump-backed Republican Senate nominee in Pennsylvania — are going after Oz’s Democratic opponent John Fetterman with a new series of attack ads. The new spots, which are part of a $500,000 ad campaign from the pro-Oz group American Leadership Action, criticize Fetterman for a 2013 incident in which he pulled a gun on a Black jogger and detained him after mistakenly believing he had committed a crime.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

NBC News

461K+
Followers
55K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy