ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

England’s Queen Elizabeth II , the longest-reigning monarch the royal family has seen, died at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. The queen, who guided Britain through the tumultuous 20th century and into the new millennium, died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwXPw_0hoy1sJe00
Queen Elizabeth II at a 2017 funeral | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II will be the first monarch to have a funeral at Westminster Abbey in nearly 300 years

Doctors revealed some health concerns shortly before the queen died. Her death seemed to happen suddenly, but she had planned for her funeral years ago.

The queen, who reigned longer than any other English monarch will revive a long-dormant tradition by having her funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey . According to the Westminster Abbey website , King George II was the last English monarch to have a funeral there, in 1760. Queen Elizabeth I was buried at Westminster on April 28, 1603.

The funeral will revisit a past tradition, but Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will keep one long-standing trend going.

The queen will be laid to rest in a lead-lined coffin

RELATED: Even Queen Elizabeth II Bowed at Princess Diana’s Funeral, But 1 Royal Refused To

The queen’s funeral will take a monarch to Westminster, which is a short distance from Buckingham Palace, for the first time in nearly 300 years. While revisiting that tradition, the queen’s lead-lined coffin will keep one trend going.

According to MentalFloss , the queen had a lead-lined oak casket designed more than 30 years ago. Princess Diana was buried in a 540-pound lead-lined coffin, per MentalFloss. Why include lead lining? It impedes moisture from entering the casket, which slows decomposition.

Prince Philip, who hid a bizarre detail of his 2021 funeral in plain sight, is expected to have his casket moved from Windsor Castle to be interred with the queen’s, Mental Floss reports.

Queen Elizabeth won’t be buried with her beloved dogs

RELATED: King Charles III Issues Statement Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

The queen had a lifelong love of dogs, especially corgis. She received a corgi as a birthday present as a teenager and bred several generations throughout her life. Two corgis were among the four dogs she had at her death.

Queen Elizabeth might have loved dogs to death, but it’s almost certain she won’t bring them in her lead-lined casket in death.

The palace has yet to confirm the details, but the speculation is the queen’s beloved dogs will go to her children.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Would Have Been a Different Monarch If It Weren’t For Prince Philip, Author Says

Comments / 5

Related
MarketRealist

What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
U.K.
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
GOBankingRates

How Much is Prince Harry Worth?

Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Buckingham Palace#Uk#Scottish#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By

There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

179K+
Followers
114K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy