Jaguars vs. Commanders: Foley Fatukasi Questionable, Washington's Kam Curl Ruled Out

The play-making safety won't be on hand for Washington on Sunday, a potential boost for the Jaguars' defense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to walk into Sunday's opener against the Washington Commanders with a clean bill of health. Their counterparts, however, will be missing a key piece.

Jacksonville's Week 1 opponent ruled out starting safety Kam Curl with a thumb injury, while the only player listed for the Jaguars was defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi. Fatukasi has been limited in practice this week with a calf injury, though the Jaguars have yet to rule out the free-agent addition from making a Week 1 debut.

“I usually don’t, just as policy, don’t divulge up or down, in or out this time of the week, but I’ll say this: he did practice yesterday. He did well. No setbacks," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"We’ve got to get through today, obviously. Today’s a big day. Fridays are our review days of the game plan, so if we get through today, then things look positive.”

The Jaguars signed Fatukasi to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million in guaranteed money. A former sixth-round selection out of UConn, Fatukasi has established himself as one of the league's top run-defending defensive tackles over the last few years, while also recording a career-high 16 pressures last season.

Fatukasi appeared in 45 career games for the Jets, starting 23 over the last two seasons. He has recorded 18 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

With Fatukasi set to potentially play for the Jaguars, the Jaguars' offense could catch a break with Curl out. A seventh-round pick out of Arkansas in 2020, Curl has appeared in 32 games and started 25 to start his career, recording 187 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, six tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.

Curl's backup is Darrick Forest, a fifth-round pick (No. 163) out of Cincinnati in 2021. Forest appeared in eight games and made seven tackles last season.