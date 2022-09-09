ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Heat wave sizzles out but is replaced with out-of-state wildfire smoke

By Amy Joi O'Donoghue
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20S967_0hoy1Iyq00
Wildfire smoke covers the Salt Lake Valley and the City-County Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The heat wave is on its way out, but a new culprit has descended on Utah in its wake: wildfire smoke.

Winds from the north and the east are ushering in unhealthy levels of pollution forecasted to remain in the area through Sunday, according to the Utah Division of Air Quality.

Hold your breath: Some pretty active wildfires in Idaho are to blame and the airnow.gov interactive map allows folks to see where the fires are burning that are pushing pollution levels to the extreme.

Wildfire smoke behaves much differently than Utah’s notorious inversions, according to Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. Inversions are the result of cold, dense air trapped on the valley floor which lassos harmful pollutants. In the case of an inversion, people can head to the mountains to escape the noxious air but oftentimes, wildfire smoke can be worse the higher elevation you reach.

In these unhealthy conditions, state officials warn that sensitive groups such as the young, the elderly, and those with underlying respiratory conditions take precautions and avoid outdoor exertion.

“If you are outside, you are going to be in it pretty much wherever you are, the valleys or the mountains,” Wilson said. As of 10 a.m., Friday, the Weber/Box Elder area was reporting crazy high levels of fine particulate pollution, or PM2.5, at 51.2 micrograms per cubic meter. The federal threshold is 35.

The worst of it: Friday and Saturday will be the smokiest days, with some of it starting to dissipate by Sunday. While it is hazy and unhealthy out there, this bout of wildfire smoke is nothing like what descended on northern Utah last year, which logged the most unhealthy air on the planet.

Related

Welcome drop in temperatures: Residents in Utah and the West are relishing in the temperature drop that came Friday. Even forecasters are celebrating.

Wilson said tropical storm Kay will push in some much needed moisture for Utah and other parts of the West, as well as scrub the skies.

“It will be a nice change,” he said, with a more than decent chance it will be a wet day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The remnants of that storm will deliver the moisture in what has been a summer of 34 days of triple digit temperatures.

Wilson said this will be an “organized” storm, much more than typical monsoonal activity, but that does not mean southern Utah will be off the hook for potential flash flooding — due to more active moisture content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDA79_0hoy1Iyq00
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Storms return to Utah after hot, smoky stretch. How much rain will the state receive?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Cooler and wetter week ahead

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Last Monday we were all wondering how long the heat wave would continue and if fall was ever truly going to make an appearance. One week later, we’ll be talking about much cooler weather and the good chance we have for some excellent moisture. Typical Utah. Things will start […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Idaho State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

New study ranks Utah as one of the worst states to work in

SALT LAKE CITY – A new study from Oxfam titled “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022” ranks Utah as 44th overall in the country. The lowest rank possible is 52nd. The study included Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia along with all 50 U.S. states in its rankings.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures

All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Wildfire#Particulate Pollution
sweetwaternow.com

Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

It's almost leaf peeping season — but when will Utah's fall colors arrive?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now in meteorological fall despite what your thermometer said throughout the first week of September. That means the leaf peeping season is just around the corner. It's an especially wonderful time to venture out into Utah's wilderness to see its foothills, mountains and valleys covered in a mixture of yellows, oranges and reds.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wyo4news.com

Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge

September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
MIDVALE, UT
utahbusiness.com

This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world

Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
DELTA, UT
Deseret News

‘The Letter’: A gun and a death wish

Why did Jorge Benvenuto shoot two teenagers he’d never met? Episode 3 of the KSL true crime podcast “The Letter” looks at what was happening in Jorge Benvenuto’s life when he shot and killed Zachary Snarr and wounded Yvette Rodier in an unprovoked attack.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Cooler temperatures moving into Utah along with smokey skies

SALT LAKE CITY — The heatwave that brought record-setting temperatures all across Utah is finally gone. The trade-off is parts of Utah will see smokey skies. KSL meteorologist Matt Jonson said, “The cooler air is here! Along with it came the wildfire smoke, courtesy to the fires to our north. Wildfire smoke will vary in thickness but should stick around through early next week.”
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy