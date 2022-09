PROVO, Utah — Locals gathered at LaVell Edwards Stadium to climb 2,071 steps on Sept. 10 to honor first responders who lost their lives in the tragic 9/11 attacks. The annual Tower Climb, hosted by BYU Athletics, allows individuals to climb what is equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Participants climbed 2,071 steps around more than the entire stadium circumference. Piano renditions of patriotic songs filled the stadium and the screens displayed pictures of those who had lost their lives.

